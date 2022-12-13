Cowboys News: Hilton contract details, Week 14’s unsung heroes

Cowboys fans are still processing what in the world happened for 56 minutes against Houston on Sunday… and still getting over how the final four minutes played out. We’ve got full coverage of the dramatic win, from Dak Prescott’s nearly-perfect game-winning drive to the key role that minor players Bryan Anger and Carlos Watkins played in moments you might have missed. We’re all over Jason Peters doing surprise duty, KaVonate Turpin taking responsibility, and the latest on injuries to Terence Steele and Johnathan Hankins.

Meanwhile, we’ll get you up to speed on the Cowboys’ newest wideout weapon: what T.Y. Hilton brings to the table… and what he expects to collect in return. All that, plus what Mike McCarthy might have just revealed to Jacksonville about how to play Dallas, what Andrew Luck had to say about the Cowboys’ newest receiver, all the postgame analysis of Week 14, and the Cowboys spread holiday cheer- in person, once again- to Metroplex hospitals. That’s all next in News and Notes.

Cowboys' Peters on move to RT: 'I had no idea' :: The Mothership

After Josh Ball struggled at right tackle in place of Terence Steele, the Cowboys asked the nine-time Pro Bowler to do something completely unexpected. “You can’t [prepare for that],” Peters said. “I hadn’t taken any right tackle reps since ’05, so I just went in the game, and I know how to stay in front of people, and that’s what I did.” Peters admits he thought about volunteering to go in at the unfamiliar position, but offensive line coach Joe Philbin beat him to it with marching orders that may have saved the game.

Cowboys sign veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton :: Cowboys Wire

The 10-year veteran was named to four Pro Bowls with the Indianapolis Colts. Now he’ll step in and look to help the Cowboys wide receiving corps before the regular season is out. Jerry Jones said Sunday that the team has not given up on coming to an agreement with Odell Beckham Jr.

Here's how Cowboys signing T.Y. Hilton should be processed :: Cowboys Wire

A big-play machine across his career, Hilton can still get open, but don’t anticipate a ton of YAC anymore. The advanced stats suggest he can be considered a better-than-average field stretcher who tends to do his work a little deeper than the Cowboys’ current receivers. Expect him to nestle into a rotation with Noah Brown and James Washington.

Contract details for T.Y. Hilton :: Todd Archer (Twitter)

The Cowboys guaranteed T.Y. Hilton $600,000 over the final 4 weeks of the season, counting $800,000 against the cap. He can earn $50,000 for each regular-season game he is on the 46-man roster. In addition to playoff money, he can earn up to $700,000. Money can max out at $1.8m. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) December 13, 2022

What Andrew Luck had to say about Cowboys' new WR :: Jori Epstein (Twitter)

When Andrew Luck retired, he credited new Cowboys WR, then-Colt T.Y. Hilton as why he loved ball. "I had more fun throwing the football to T.Y. than should be allowed probably..the best football player I’ve ever played with & he’s a better teammate than he is a football player." pic.twitter.com/t9FdnNbqUU — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) December 12, 2022

Cowboys sideline exclusive: A saved field goal and KaVontae Turpin’s mea culpa :: Dallas Morning News

Punter Bryan Anger made a brilliant save on Brett Maher’s 53-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter, wrangling a low snap into position just in time for Maher to connect successfully. As for Turpin, the rookie returner was quick to seek out Mike McCarthy after his muffed punt to accept blame for the turnover. The coach gave him a fist bump and put him back in.

ACL tear claims Cowboys RT Terence Steele for rest of season, playoffs :: Cowboys Wire

The undrafted lineman who had cemented himself amid a starting lineup of All-Pros in just his third year will now miss the rest of the regular season and postseason with an ACL tear. Josh Ball came on in relief of Steele, but was replaced by Jason Peters for the game-winning drive.

Johnathan Hankins has 'significant' injury :: Jon Machota (Twitter)

Cowboys DT Johnathan Hankins has a sprained pectoral muscle that’s considered to be signficant — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 12, 2022

'We are going to win this game': Dak Prescott called Cowboys victory after throwing late interception :: Cowboys Wire

Having just given the Texans the ball 12 feet away from the end zone, the Cowboys quarterback rallied his troops and told them they were still going to pull off an improbable win despite their ugliest game of the season. And they believed him. “I knew we were going to go down there and score,” Ezekiel Elliott said.

Carlos Watkins saved the game for Dallas with goal-line effort :: Dan Orlovsky (Twitter)

Effort above everything pic.twitter.com/KURP5Q5Qkb — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) December 12, 2022

Did Texans offer blueprint on now interception-prone QB Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys? :: Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Sunday marked the first time in Prescott’s career that he’s had nine interceptions through his first eight games of a season. Seven of them have come in the last five outings, with two three-interception games. “I thought they played with good vision, and they were on our hip every time the ball was thrown and caught,” Mike McCarthy said of Houston’s defense. “If I was the Jacksonville defensive coordinator, I’d play us [in] a vision defense, based off the last two weeks.”

Cowboys-Texans postgame analysis :: Cowboys Wire

Dallas Cowboys players visit patients at children's hospitals across North Texas :: FOX 4 KDFW

Several groups of Cowboys players and cheerleaders spread out across North Texas and spread some holiday wishes to local children spending the season in the hospital. The annual tradition took on extra meaning this year, the first in-person visits since 2019. “When we walk through the door and put smiles on people’s face, nobody understands how that makes us feel as people, too,” said rookie defensive lineman Sam Williams.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire