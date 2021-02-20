Cowboys News: Helping Jaylon, what will Dallas do with Gallup

There are two main ongoing storylines with the Dallas Cowboys; when will the club come to terms with Dak Prescott, and how will the team use their No. 10 drat pick to augment the roster? With mock draft season in full swing, we bring you two Cowboys mocks, including one from our very own K.D. Drummond. What are the chances Dallas trades out of their top pick?

Two Cowboys players with lots of eyes on them for different reasons, Michael Gallup and Jaylon Smith, both figure to be crucial parts of the Cowboys success in 2021. Plus, Michael Irvin was the most recent Cowboys legend to discuss the importance of re-signing Prescott.

Mock Draft 7.0: Cowboys need to fix defense but not neglect offense :: Cowboys Wire

Link The seventh edition of the Cowboys Wire mock draft from our own K.D. Drummond. In this mock, the Cowboys get offensive help early, but still manage to upgrade the defense on Day 2.

Michael Irvin Says Dak Prescott is Cowboys Top Offseason Priority :: Inside The Star

Link Plenty of Dallas Cowboys legends have dropped their takes on the Dak Prescott situation. This time around, The "Playmaker" gives his opinions on where Prescott falls on the Cowboys to-do list.

Should they stay or should they go: Cowboys first-round draft strategy :: Blogging The Boys

Link There are many roads the Dallas Cowboys can take in this year's draft. Blogging The Boys visits multiple scenarios in which may make your head explode.

Progress Report: Can Quinn's Scheme Help Jaylon? :: The Mothership

Link Jaylon Smith told Cowboys media to watch the film from his 2020 campaign. They did. They're worried. Can new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn channel a more successful 2021 for the linebacker?

Last Man Standing: Cowboys' Prescott only 2016 QB with original team :: Cowboys Wire

Link Following the trades of Jared Goff, and then Carson WEntz, Dak Prescott is the only QB from the 2016 draft with his original team. Our own Dave Sturchio examines that fact, and the fact that Prescott's future in Dallas isn't yet secure.

Is 2021 The Year The Cowboys Prioritize The Safety Position? :: Inside The Star

Link For years the Dallas Cowboys have neglected the safety position both in the draft and in free agency. It doesn't always work out with some of their money spent. Inside The Star thinks it could be time to move this up the list of things to address in 2021.

2021 NFL Draft: Dallas Cowboys 7-round mock :: FanSided

Link It's draft experts favorite time of the year. Mock draft season is upon us. There will be multiple versions from numerous outlets before the draft arrives. Let us take a look to see what FanSided has cooked up for the Cowboys in this year's draft. Cornerback, offensive tackle and edge rusher in the first three rounds? Looks good so far!

What's Next For WR: Making A Call On Gallup? :: The Mothership

Link There are plenty of rumors circulating around WR Michael Gallup in Dallas. Cowboys staff writer David Helman discusses Gallup's future with the club as he enters the last year of his rookie contract.

