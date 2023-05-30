Cowboys News: Grier on QB3 rule, cornerback competition to heat up

The Cowboys’ top four cornerbacks for 2023 are probably pretty well decided, but there’s quite a fight brewing behind them. Nahshon Wright, Eric Scott Jr., and Myles Brooks figure to make things very interesting this summer as they battle for a roster spot in Dan Quinn’s secondary.

Elsewhere, Will Grier weighs in on the league’s rule that could get him one step closer to the field, Tyler Smith is poised for a breakout season, Deuce Vaughn is turning heads already at The Star, and Brandin Cooks and Stephon Gilmore are bringing far more than their considerable physical talents to the Dallas locker room. We’re breaking down the running back situations for all four NFC East squads, we’re flashing back to the most memorable postseason that didn’t end with a ring, and Micah Parsons gets a case of sticker shock while on vacation with the family in Florida. All that’s up next in News and Notes.

Will Grier on NFL's new QB3 rule: 'I love it' :: The Mothership

For the five weeks that Cooper Rush was starting last season, Grier also jumped from the third-string option to primary backup. He knows that the league’s new rule allowing teams to dress an emergency QB could now get him a little closer to gameday action. “I think the rule is smart and everybody agrees after what we saw last year that you need that,” Grier said. “Whether that guy is on the practice squad or on the roster with this rule enacted, that guy has to be ready to play.”

CB depth could actually be good for Cowboys' Nahshon Wright :: Cowboys Wire

The third-rounder from 2021 figures to be the fifth-best option at corner in Dallas this year. That means there’s no reason to use him outside his comfort zone; he’ll likely only see the field in situations where he’s got a good chance to succeed. He’s no lock to make the roster, but if he does, he should be able to do positive things with his limited reps.

Cowboys rookie cornerback Eric Scott Jr. reportedly worked with the first team during OTAs :: Blogging the Boys

Mickey Spagnola points out that the sixth-round draft pick out of Southern Miss was getting first-team reps last week, playing right corner opposite Stephon Gilmore. Granted, Trevon Diggs was absent from the voluntary session, but it’s still a noteworthy opportunity for the small-school rookie.

Dallas Cowboys UDFA CB Myles Brooks is the real deal :: Sport DFW

The Louisiana Tech cornerback went undrafted. But now that he’s here, he may just give Wright and Kelvin Joseph a run for their roster spot. The long and athletic Brooks plays with patience and discipline and showed himself in college to be confident enough to play press without safety help. In 12 games for the Bulldogs last year, he had nine pass breakups, three interceptions, and a 45.2 QB rating when targeted.

Cowboys’ trades for Brandin Cooks, Stephon Gilmore have already ‘made an impact’ :: The Athletic

The two veterans bring more than just their physical talents to Dallas for 2023 and improve two definite weak posts on the roster. From Cooks preaching to fellow wideouts the importance of taking care of their bodies to Gilmore sharing with DBs the mental part of the game that has helped him earn five Pro Bowl nods, the pair are already locker room leaders with playoff experience that could end up making the biggest difference of all come January.

4 Cowboys players who are already turning heads at OTAs :: The Landry Hat

Michael Gallup, KaVontae Turpin, and Joseph all got off to very strong starts at OTAs, but it was the “smol” running back who came away with perhaps the biggest buzz. Deuce Vaughn logged the highlight of the week when he came back on an underthrown ball from Grier to make a sliding catch during 7-on-7 drills.

Cowboys' Tyler Smith named to 2023 All-Breakout Team :: Cowboys Wire

The second-year lineman is poised to become a household name, thanks in large part to his positional flexibility that has him able to hold his own against the league’s best at both guard and tackle. Having just turned 22 in April, Smith’s star is still very much on the rise if he shows continued technical refinement this season.

How NFC East teams rank at the running back position :: Cowboys Wire

The defending conference champs have D’Andre Swift and Rashaad Penny in the backfield now instead of Miles Sanders; that uncertainty ranks them last in the East. Washington comes in third with a trio of solid-but-unspectacular options. The Cowboys place second, mainly because of Tony Pollard’s injury and question marks behind him. But if Deuce Vaughn, Malik Davis, or Ronald Jones have a big year, it could be enough to jump Saquon Barkley, Matt Breida, and the Giants.

Every NFL team's most fun playoff run that didn't end with a Super Bowl win :: Touchdown Wire

The Cowboys’ 1975 postseason didn’t end with a Lombardi Trophy; that honor went to Pittsburgh in Super Bowl X. But just getting there was a wild ride for Dallas. They beat the Vikings in the divisional round on the original “Hail Mary,” one of the most famous single moments in NFL history, and then they obliterated the Rams by a 37-7 score in the conference championship the next week.

Micah Parsons is all of us at Florida's theme parks :: Micah Parsons (Twitter)

Universal studios is a rip off man!! You gotta pay for 3 different parks?!! Man where is the love for the people?! — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) May 29, 2023

