Cowboys News: Gregory’s prize, Elliott’s bounceback, Dixon’s journey

The questions in Dallas still primarily surround the defense. While one outlet wonders if the Cowboys should look to keep building with the addition of a veteran free agent, another current Cowboy defender is focused on continuing the impressive comeback that began last season and earning a new contract with the club.

On the offensive side, a top playmaker is expected by one expert to return to dominating form, there’s concern over the backup quarterback position, and an undrafted wide receiver shares the unusual route he’s taken to the Cowboys squad. Also, Jerry Jones has his eye on bringing the NFL Scouting Combine to town, the fans have spoken in a wide-ranging Cowboys survey, the Raiders’ Carl Nassib gets a tip of the cap from a former Dallas star, and the Cowboys’ fan-favorite throwback uniforms could be making a return thanks to a uniform policy change from the NFL. News and Notes, coming right up…

Randy Gregory is focused on earning new contract :: Inside the Star

Link Randy Gregory made his return in 2020 after missing the entire previous season due to a suspension. He showed flashes of the talent he had coming out of Nebraska in 2015, and now he focused on earning a new deal. -ML

Should the Dallas Cowboys add a veteran on defense? :: The Landry Hat

Link The Cowboys will rely heavily on their 2021 draft picks on defense. However, with several veterans on the open market, Joey Pollizze of the Landry Hat explores if America's Team should pick up the phone on one of them. -ML

2021 NFL season: Nine players who are guaranteed to play better :: NFL.com

Link Of the players legendary personnel guru Gil Brandt expects to have a bounceback season? Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott. "Elliott's disappointing 2020 season will hopefully serve as a wakeup call for a someone whose first four pro seasons were brilliant," Brandt says. Elliott's offseason work is an encouraging sign, Brandt notes, as is the return of quarterback Dak Prescott. -TB

Role Call: How flag football led WR to Cowboys :: The Mothership

Link Athletes can use a plethora of ways to stay in shape, from swimming to boxing. Wide receiver Johnnie Dixon, however, who the Cowboys signed in May after a workout, used flag football to stay fit after missing the 2020 season. -ML

The Dallas Cowboys need to make sure that QB2 is a legitimate priority for them :: Blogging the Boys

Link Once Dak Prescott went down with a season-ending ankle injury in Week 5 last season, the Cowboys scored 15 fewer points per game with Andy Dalton, Garrett Gilbert, and Ben DiNucci under center. The backup role in Dallas has yet to be figured out, and RJ Ochoa of Blogging The Boys discusses how the Cowboys need to remedy that issue. -ML

Cowboys fan survey results: What’s a successful 2021 season? Most overrated? Confidence level in Mike McCarthy? :: The Athletic

Link The Athletic asked; over 1,300 answered questions on everything from their confidence level in coach Mike McCarthy to who should win the team's punter job. Most fans think the Cowboys will win 10 or 11 games in 2021, Jaylon Smith is the most overrated player on the roster, and that Dallas will get back to the Super Bowl within five years. (Oh, and Hunter Niswander edged out Bryan Anger in a close vote.) -TB

Former Dallas Cowboys player shows support for Carl Nassib :: NBC DFW

Link The support for Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib was widespread following his coming out, but the news hit former Cowboys linebacker Jeff Rohrer differently than most. Rohrer came out in 2018, almost 30 years after his playing career had ended. He says such an announcement felt "impossible" during his playing days, but calls Nassib's decision "game-changing for so many people." -TB

Source: Dallas Cowboys planning to bid to bring NFL scouting combine to North Texas :: Dallas Morning News

Link The league is open to the possibility of moving the NFL Scouting Combine out of Indianapolis, and Jerry Jones will reportedly throw the Cowboys' hat in the ring. The annual event could be on the move beginning in 2022. -TB

NFL to allow alternate helmets in 2022 :: The Mothership

Link The league's 32 teams have been informed that they will be permitted to have an alternate helmet starting in 2022. That paves the way for the Cowboys to once again wear their popular white helmets to go accompany the throwback uniforms that honor their original 1960 team. -TB

