Cowboys News: Gregory not suiting up, 49ers the litmus test

The Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers; two teams with storied histories that often overlap. For a long time, the pair didn’t stand in each other’s way but it’s back to the old relationship in recent years.

With that comes emotion, and DeMarcus Lawrence talked about what this Sunday Night Football matchup means. Lawrence’s former running mate Randy Gregory was traded to the 49ers on Thursday, but won’t play in the game.

Defense is the identity of both teams, and the performance of the Cowboys’ side will likely dictate the game. If Dan Quinn’s clan can lock down Christian McCaffrey and company for the second consecutive matchup, a golden opportunity awaits. That’s why there’s a lot of confidence going in, even against an undefeated powerhouse.

The Dallas staff writers are the biggest example of that belief. Details on their predictions, key things to watch and the possibility of the Cowboys offensive line finally being 100% in the latest News and Notes.

Randy Gregory traded to 49ers; will not suit up vs Cowboys this week :: Cowboys Wire

The former Cowboy was traded to the 49ers Thursday, but he won’t be taking the field for the storyline. Nonetheless, he might be able to give San Francisco an advantage over Dan Quinn’s defense.

Cowboys-49ers Final Injury Report: Band back together for first time since '21? :: Cowboys Wire

Don’t jinx it, but the Cowboys could field their starting five on the offensive line for the first time since 2021. If so, Dallas would be full-strength on offense. That’s been a rare sight for a long time.

Cowboys-49ers rivalry is undergoing a renaissance :: ESPN

It’s just like old times as the Cowboys and 49ers are competing near the top of the NFC. The latest iteration takes place with both teams competing for the title of the top of the conference so early in the season. A resurgence is occurring, and its lore will grow Sunday night.

5 things to watch when the Cowboys travel to the bay to play the 49ers :: Blogging the Boys

It’s a heavyweight matchup on SNF, and Dan Rogers breaks down the key things to watch. Containing the threat of McCaffrey and forcing mistakes out of Brock Purdy headline the blueprint for a Dallas win.

Another 49ers-Cowboys war of words? Not ahead of this next showdown :: The Athletic

The game that ended Dallas’ 2022 season was a heated affair with a lot of pre-game talk. This year isn’t expected to follow that trend, and what happens on the field will be the storyline.

Bryan Broaddus on Dak Prescott & Cowboys vs. Christian McCaffrey & 49ers

DeMarcus Lawrence Reveals Winning Strategies To Defeat the 49ers and Seek Redemption :: Pro Football Network

Defensive end Demarcus Lawrence and the Cowboys have demons to exorcise against San Francisco. He detailed what Dallas needs to do and the emotion behind this coming performance.

Gut Feeling: Cowboys vs. 49ers staff predictions :: The Mothership

It’s a confident group of Dallas staff writers heading to the Bay Area as all four pick the Cowboys to come out with the win, but expect such to come in nail-biting fashion.

3 reasons the Cowboys will beat the 49ers (and 2 they won't) :: The Landry Hat

Defense is the identity of the 2023 Dallas Cowboys, and their success against the 49ers will likely dictate the game. Sayre Bedinger breaks it down, and what could deny the Cowboys from winning.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire