Cowboys News: Gregory back, Lee to IR, roster cuts, new podcast

The final deadline for roster cuts in the NFL is less than 24 hours away. The Cowboys have already begun trimming their team down to the necessary limit, as they cut another four players Friday. But just because it’s time to consolidate the roster, doesn’t mean the Cowboys aren’t looking to improve the squad.

Randy Gregory was finally reinstated, and he should give the defense a boost when he returns mid-season. The Cowboys clearly would like to augment their young defensive backfield, and the team even brought in former Cowboy Brandon Carr for a visit Friday. Carr’s recent teammate in Baltimore, Earl Thomas, may or may not have a meeting this weekend with Dallas. Jourdan Lewis could begin the season on the IR, even furthuring the need for help in the secondary, and Sean Lee’s placement on the IR should feel too much like deja vu for Dallas fans.

Cowboys Wire Podcast: Episode 1

How many games is the Mike McCarthy hire worth? How potent could the Cowboys offense be? When it comes to fantasy, is there any value behind the household names? Why in the world did the Cowboys go through the motions of a televised scrimmage and then not show anything?

Get answers to all this and more in the initial installment of the Cowboys Wire Podcast. The NFL Wire Network is rolling out new podcast shows this week, so of course Cowboys Nation is going to be front and center!

https://www.omnycontent.com/d/clips/a858b0a5-e5e6-4a14-9717-a70b010facc1/fa4d95c8-3d3e-4690-b8d7-ac1200bc5448/240b6b14-4db1-459d-99d9-ac2b00321646/audio/direct.mp3

Finally, Randy Gregory was granted reinstatement to the league by the NFL front office. While he can’t play until mid-season, his presence down the stretch should boost the Cowboys pass rush.

The only thing you need to keep track of the comings and goings as the Cowboys whittle down to 53 players on their initial regular season roster, including a thorough explanation of how everything works.

The Cowboys management has done their best to keep their recent actions under wraps, but reports surfaced that Earl Thomas was set to have a meeting with Dallas. Stephen Jones didn’t close the door on such an opportunity, as he said the team is looking at all avenues of improvement.

Cowboys meet with former CB Brandon Carr about playing safety

Long-time Cowboys writer Mickey Spagnola breaks down one of Dallas’ most questionable positions, safety. Year after year after year…

News that sounds all too familiar to Cowboys fans, Sean Lee is reportedly beginning the season on the injured reserve after msing most of camp. Cornerback Jourdan Lewis is a candidate to potentially join Lee on the IR.

You don’t just become a 1st round NFL draft pick overnight.@_CeeDeeThree's professional journey was long & you can’t sleep on hard work. LAMB PART 2 presented by @sleepnumber → https://t.co/2kB4XLFPqX pic.twitter.com/4LjX21bzgV — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) September 4, 2020





Cowboys tight-end Dalton Schultz has been getting reps at fullback. This indicates the Cowboys may go without an actual full back on the roster, and let players like Schultz handle the duties. Follow the link above to find out what else Schultz, a former fourth-round pick in 2018, had to say about his camp experience.

#CowboysNation 🗣 Do you know someone that embodies the pride & spirit of the #DallasCowboys? Nominate them for @NFL Fan of the Year ⬇️ — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) September 5, 2020





While the deadline is Saturday, the Cowboys got out ahead of schedule and began to drop their roster size down with the release of three young players. Our own K.D. Drummond brings you all the details.

Pro Football Focus, or PFF, is the home of analytics and data in football. Their latest project was to rank the likelihood of each team making the playoffs. The Cowboys had one of the higher numbers in the NFC, sitting at a 57% chance.

Story continues