Cowboys News: Grading Gilmore trade, 3-headed monster returns, Micah still recruiting top WR

Tuesday was quite the rollercoaster for Cowboys Nation. The team started the second day of free agent negotiating by losing two supporting cast members, but they turned it around in a big way by announcing the re-signing of two of their biggest defensive stars. And they put a stunning bow on top by trading for a five-time Pro Bowl cornerback who’s still at the top of his game.

We’ve got all the details and fallout of those moves, plus a Cowboys nemesis could stick it to the silver and blue one last time on his way out of the NFC… and Micah Parsons is still out there lobbying for more top-tier talent to join him in Dallas. All that, and the public finally gets its first look at the surveillance video in the Michael Irvin case; what the footage shows (and what it doesn’t) takes center stage in the Hall of Famer’s $100 million defamation lawsuit. Get caught up on a wild day’s worth of developments in this edition of News and Notes.

Cowboys trade compensatory pick for Colts CB Stephon Gilmore :: Cowboys Wire

The five-time Pro Bowl cornerback will come to Dallas on a one-year agreement with a $9.9 million cap hit. Gilmore was Defensive Player of the Year in 2019; he’ll cost the Cowboys just a fifth-round compensatory pick in this year’s draft.

Grading the trade: Cowboys land Stephon Gilmore from Colts, set up dynamic CB tandem :: The Athletic

The Gilmore trade earns a perfect A+ grade for the Cowboys, who get a high-level cornerback and one of the smartest in the game (to pair with Trevon Diggs, no less) at a very reasonable price. Unless bailing on Gilmore halfway through his contract proves to be part of a big-swing move for Indianapolis, they get a failing grade for letting the veteran leave for next to nothing.

Twitter reacts to Cowboys turning down Eagles' Slay, trading for Gilmore instead :: Cowboys Wire

Several outlets reported on the socials that the Eagles called Dallas trying to sell Slay for $17.5 million. It may not have actually happened that way, but plenty of folks took notice of the Cowboys signing Gilmore for far, far less.

Cowboys re-sign safety Donovan Wilson to 3-year deal :: Cowboys Wire

Keeping the hard-hitting safety was thought to be high on the Cowboys’ to-do list this offseason. Now Wilson will be locked in on a three-year contract worth up to $24 million, with the first two years fully guaranteed at $13.5 million. He started all 17 games in 2022 and reached the triple digits in tackles.

Malik Hooker announces the return of the three-headed monster of Cowboys safeties after Donovan Wilson news :: Malik Hooker (Twitter)

Cowboys bring back Vander Esch the Wolf Hunter on 2-year deal :: Cowboys Wire

Vander Esch turned last year’s prove-it deal into a new two-year, $11 million contract. Retaining the linebacker was one of the club’s main offseason priorities; now that it’s done, the Bobby Wagner speculation is likely off the table.

2023 NFL free agency: Winners, losers from Tuesday's moves :: NFL.com

Cowboys fans think they’re happy about Tuesday’s moves? Think about how Dan Quinn must be feeling. Gregg Rosenthal calls him one of the day’s big winners with a revamped secondary that’s “versatile and dangerous.” It’s telling that the Cowboys committed to paying Gilmore and to retaining linebacker Leighton Vander Esch before adding another pass-catcher to Dak Prescott’s arsenal.

Cowboys lose LB Luke Gifford to Tennessee Titans :: Cowboys Wire

The 27-year-old linebacker, who led the Cowboys in special teams tackles and special teams snaps last year, has come to terms with the Titans. Gifford will sign a two-year deal worth $5 million, with $1 million guaranteed.

Cowboys WR Noah Brown to sign with Texans :: Cowboys Wire

The former seventh-round pick out of Ohio State will head to Houston on what is reported to be a one-year deal. Brown was the Cowboys’ third-leading receiver in both catches and yards in 2022.

Micah Parsons is still trying to recruit DeAndre Hopkins to the Cowboys :: Micah Parsons (Twitter)

@DeAndreHopkins it’s about that time 👀👀👀 — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) March 14, 2023

Aaron Rodgers could screw Cowboys yet again with reported trade demands :: The Landry Hat

Rodgers reportedly put together a wish list of receivers he would like the Jets to acquire in advance of what feels like his inevitable signing. Of the four pass-catchers he mentioned by name, three were former Packer teammates. The lone outsider was Odell Beckham Jr., whom the Cowboys may or may not just happen to be courting once again. A parting shot to Dallas from Rodgers as he vacates the conference, perhaps.

Michael Irvin hotel lobby video released; lawyer explains Arizona refiling :: Cowboys Wire

Surveillance footage shows an interaction that lasted less than two minutes. The body language of Irvin’s accuser does not seem to be consistent with that of someone who is being bombarded with graphic language and unwanted aggressive flirtation. Irvin continues to deny the allegations; his lawyer filed a dismissal in the state of Texas and has moved the $100 million defamation lawsuit to Arizona.

