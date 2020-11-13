The Masters:

Masters leaderboard: Round 1 resumes and Round 2 begins at Augusta National

Cowboys News: Goodwin’s Steelers connection, team’s best QB/WR pairings

Tony Thompson, Asa Henry
·5 min read

The Dallas Cowboys are entering their Week 10 bye with just a 2-7 record. There comes a time in every team’s season where they need to sit back and strategically analyze every decision they have to make from here on out. Our own K.D. Drummond did just that for Dallas, and he brings you 10 things the Cowboys should change when they return from the bye. Barring a miraculous turnaround, Dallas will be picking rather high in the 2021 NFL Draft; read who draft guru Dane Brugler thinks the Cowboys could target.

Despite the team record, there are a number of positive takeaways Cowboys fans can have from the first half of the season. Their most recent draft class is living up to the hype, with Trevon Diggs, CeeDee Lamb, Neville Gallimore, and Tyler Biadasz all looking like future building blocks for this Dallas roster. Plus, the Cowboys two best players, Zack Martin and DeMarcus Lawrence, are playing their way into potential All-Pro seasons again.

This edition of News and Notes, though, starts with a fantastic profile piece on special teams ace C.J. Goodwin. The star of the Cowboys’ punt return trickery last week against Pittsburgh might not be in the NFL at all if it weren’t for a job shoveling cow manure… and the extra attention shown by a Steelers icon.

How shoveling manure for Steelers legend Mel Blount helped lead Cowboys' C.J. Goodwin to the NFL :: Dallas Morning News

Link Kristi Scales has a fascinating read about the high school job mucking horse stalls for a Steelers legend that eventually earned C.J. Goodwin a shot in the NFL. Find out what the Hall of Fame cornerback did (that he had never done before) for Goodwin, who had actually planned to go pro in basketball before Blount intervened. -TB

10 things Cowboys have to change during bye week :: Cowboys Wire

Link Bradlee Anae getting more snaps, playing Francis Bernard over Sean Lee, naming Garrett Gilbert the starting quarterback, and more. Our own KD Drummond breaks down ten things the Cowboys should change during their bye week. -ML

The Cowboys may end up with a top-5 draft pick. Which prospects could they add? :: The Athletic

Link When Dane Brugler speaks, everyone should listen. He's not right every time, but he puts in as much work on draft prospects as anyone. Here he and Jon Machota break down the options for the Cowboys if they maintain a top-5 draft slot. -TT

Cowboys rookies Lamb, Diggs rank among best in NFL :: Cowboys Wire

Link In a season full of disappointment for the Cowboys, rookies CeeDee Lamb and Trevon Diggs have been bright spots. Both land on Daniel Jeremiah's top 25 rookie list over at NFL.com. -ML

DallasCowboys.com shares which players that they hope to see more from the rest of the season :: Dallas Cowboys (Twitter)

https://twitter.com/dallascowboys/status/1327029809810190338

From the Vault: Prime Time's Contract :: The Mothership

Link Here's a video package reminiscing about that time the Jones family and the Dallas Cowboys signed Deion Sanders away from the San Francisco 49ers. In it, a Trivial Pursuit-type tidbit of knowledge about the unique salary cap number. -TT

Cowboys center Tyler Biadasz makes PFF's midseason All-Rookie team :: Cowboys Wire

Link Rookie center Tyler Biadasz has seen significant playing time in 2020, looking good in his starts before a hamstring injury. He's played well enough to make the midseason All-Rookie team for Pro Football Focus. -ML

Rank 'Em: Who's Left From 2020 Free-Agent Class? :: The Mothership

Link A few months ago, the Cowboys used the majority of their cap space on a number of high-profile veterans, primarily on the defensive side of the ball. Cowboys staff writer Nick Eatman takes a look an extra look at each of the team's free agent signings. -AH

Hang out with Daryl Johnston and Darren Woodson during a virtual Q&A :: Dallas Cowboys (Twitter)

https://twitter.com/dallascowboys/status/1327010029153644544

Cowboys QB carousel 2020: Predicting the success of each Dallas WR is correlated to which backup QB is playing :: CBS Sports

Link The Cowboys' talented wide receiver trio had lofty goals entering 2020, but the unfortunate Dak Prescott injury derailed things for the entire offense. CBS Sports' Patrik Walker examines each receiver's performance with each quarterback, and draws a conclusion on each quarterback's favorite target. -AH

More PFF honors: Zack Martin, DeMarcus Lawrence featured as midseason All-Pros :: Cowboys Wire

Link PFF released their midseason All-Pro teams and two Dallas Cowboys made the cut. Zack Martin has continued his dominance, earning first-team honors. DeMarcus Lawrence's sack totals might be deceiving through nine games; his impact this season has been as real as almost any edge defender's, and he made the second-team PFF All-Pro. -AH

How addition by subtraction has the Cowboys defense trending upward :: Dallas Morning News

Link Everson Griffen, Dontari Poe, Daryl Worley. None figured in the Cowboys' defensive plans for very long. "Any void caused by those departures has been filled," Michael Gehlken writes, "as the Cowboys begin to play faster in defensive coordinator Mike Nolan’s simplified scheme." Randy Gregory and Antwaun Woods have been major beneficiaries of those veteran dismissals. -TB

3 & Out: Meet The Cowboys' Most Underrated Player :: The Mothership

Link Three Dallas Cowboys talking points from the club's official staff writers, including their choice for the most underrated player on the roster. C.J. Goodwin has been one of the best special teamers in the NFL this season. -AH

Michael Irvin is every Cowboys fan this season :: Brianna Dix (Twitter)

https://twitter.com/DixBrianna/status/1327052011649560578

