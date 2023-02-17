Cowboys News: Gauging Zeke’s worth, Diggs lobbies for sibling reunion, rugby-scrum QB sneaks to get look

It’s the time of year when anything is possible… if only to fill the vacuum of actual football news. For instance, Ezekiel Elliott’s people say they plan to work the combine, looking for a big-money contract promise from another team before they start talking dollars and cents with Dallas. And cornerback Trevon Diggs has started a social media blitz in an attempt to get the Cowboys to buy his superstar brother Stefon’s way out of Buffalo. Sure, it’s all worth dreaming about in mid-February.

Elsewhere, the Eagles’ tush-push quarterback sneak was effective enough that the Cowboys should consider adding it to their playbook, but the rugby-style scrum could also just as easily be banned by the league before next season. Dak Prescott’s right hand is part of a cool art sale benefiting his foundation, Troy Aikman tells it like it is regarding the club’s wide receiving corps, and the Cowboys bolster their coaching staff with two new assistants who have Texas football roots. All that, plus Prescott weighs in on life without Kellen Moore, a look at the Cowboys’ evergreen youth movement, and a franchise icon mourns the passing of his father. Here’s the News and Notes.

Agent's Take: Aaron Rodgers, Joe Mixon among 15 players who could be on new teams via trade, as cap casualty :: CBS Sports

Joel Corry thinks the money may not work out for Elliott and the Cowboys. The two-time rushing champion signed a six-year, $90 million contract extension (which made him the league’s highest-paid running back) shortly before the start of the 2019 regular season, but he’s been trending downward ever since. He wants to come back; the Cowboys want him back, but it all comes down to dollars and cents. Former Dallas cornerback Byron Jones also makes this list after not living up to expectations in Miami.

Report: Ezekiel Elliott's representation to 'figure out' his value at NFL Combine before making decision :: Blogging the Boys

Elliott’s representatives plan to “figure out” the back’s value to other teams while at the combine in Indianapolis, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. If there doesn’t seem to be a big-money offer from another club waiting on the horizon, it may be in the best interest of both Elliott and the Cowboys to work out a new reduced deal.

Cowboys' Dak Prescott on life without Kellen Moore: 'I'm a big believer in change' :: Cowboys Wire

For Prescott’s entire pro career, Moore has been in the building. But not everything will change now that the offensive coordinator is gone. The quarterback has been told to expect “20 to 30 percent change” in the offense with Mike McCarthy calling plays. “I think if anything, it’s things that need to be changed,” Prescott said.

Troy Aikman delivers honest take on a major move Cowboys must make in offseason :: ClutchPoints

“I always said back when I was playing that your offense is only as good as your third receiver,” Aikman told Dan Patrick recently. “Now I would say that might very well be: you’re only as good as your fourth receiver, and it doesn’t have to be a wide receiver. It could be a tight end.” The Hall of Famer believes the team tried to address that need with the signing of T.Y. Hilton and the flirtation with Odell Beckham Jr., but it was too little, too late. He thinks the Cowboys are now faced with some “hard decisions” if they’re going to fix the issue for 2023.

NFL QB Index: Ranking all 68 starting quarterbacks from the 2022 NFL season :: NFL.com

Of every quarterback to start a game during the 2022 season, Prescott comes in 11th overall, a ranking that definitely reflects his interception totals for the year. “When he’s on, Prescott resembles top-five material,” Marc Sessler writes. Backup Cooper Rush, who went 4-1 in his five starts on the year, came in 43rd, still ahead of notables like 15-game starter Davis Mills, Pro Bowler Tyler Huntley, Nick Foles, and Zach Wilson.

Dak Prescott's right hand stars in unique charity effort to benefit foundation :: Todd Archer (Twitter)

Want a picture of Dak Prescott’s hand and raise money for the My Hand, My Cause? Prescott and Dirk Nowitzki are among those who are using their famous hands to bring attention to the non-profit. The life-size print, taken by the only 100-million-pixel camera in the world, is $105 pic.twitter.com/hNOuEqDtXm — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) February 16, 2023

Cowboys' newest offensive assistants bring NFL experience, Texas football roots :: Cowboys Wire

Ramon Chinyoung, the team’s new assistant offensive line coach, spent a year with the Broncos after a decade of coaching high school ball in Houston. New offensive assistant Will Harriger played for a Texas prep school and coached with three different in-state universities before moving to the NFL, where he helped develop Russell Wilson and Trevor Lawrence. Then at USC, he worked with Heisman winner Caleb Williams.

Trevon Diggs links his All-Pro brother to Cowboys with latest social media activity :: Fansided

Last week, Diggs asked fans to start a Twitter campaign to bring his older brother Stefon to Dallas; never mind that the Bills receiver just signed an extension with Buffalo less than a year ago. This week, Trevon turned up the heat by posting an edit to his Instagram story of Stefon rocking No. 14, in the Cowboys’ “Arctic Ice” uniform, no less.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs facing lawsuit alleging $33,500 of unpaid rent :: Fort Worth Star-Telegram

The Pro Bowler surely has real-life problems just like the rest of us, but making the rent payment seemed unlikely to be one of them. Diggs owes a former landlord $33,500 in unpaid rent and late fees, though, after he defaulted on his lease. The cornerback was leasing a home in Frisco, but reportedly vacated the property in July “in lieu of eviction.”

Cowboys would be wise to mimic this successful Eagles' tactic :: Cowboys Wire

The rugby-style rolling maul that Philadelphia employed so often in 2022 is so simple and obvious in its effectiveness that Dallas would be foolish not to put it in their playbook. In fact, they did… in 2021. But it was likely a product of improvisation by players when the called play stalled, not a planned strategy. Would using the play in the new offense encourage Dallas to be more aggressive on fourth downs and pay dividends similar to those the Eagles saw?

Quarterback push could be outlawed by NFL next season :: The 33rd Team

The league’s competition committee is expected to look closely at the rolling maul, or “tush push,” in March, with Dean Blandino expecting the technique to be banned moving forward. “The NFL wants to showcase the athleticism and skill of our athletes,” Blandino said. “This is just not a skillful play. This is just a tactic that is not an aesthetically pleasing play, and I think the competition committee is going to take a look at it.” Pushing a ballcarrier from behind was made legal in 2005, but the Eagles are the first team to deliberately weaponize the move with any frequency or success.

Cowboys' youth a fortunate strength they'll keep relying on :: Cowboys Wire

The Cowboys were the youngest team to advance to the divisional round this past postseason. Dallas finished the year in the top 10 in games played by rookies, and PFF placed their rookie class in the league’s top five. Slated to have nine picks in the upcoming draft, the team hopes to again get big-time production from their first-year players.

Cowboys take LB 'in a similar mold' to Micah Parsons in 3-round mock :: Cowboys Wire

Clemson’s Trenton Simpson is not on the same level as Micah Parsons, but he makes an intriguing complement as a first-rounder in this mock draft. Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. could be an effective slot option in the second, and North Carolina offensive lineman Asim Richards might provide third-round depth at tackle after an impressive turn at the Senior Bowl.

Former Cowboys RB Emmitt Smith announces death of his father :: Dallas Morning News

The all-time rushing king is mourning the loss of his father. Emmitt Smith Jr. was known as a punishing runner himself on the football fields around Pensacola, Fla. and “could have been just as proficient as” his famous son had he been given the opportunity, said a former NFLer who grew up with the elder Smith.

