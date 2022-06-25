Cowboys News: Garrett’s advice for McCarthy, Dalton Schultz at Tight End University

The Cowboys and their starting tight end have hit an impasse in their contract negotiations, it seems. With three weeks until his franchise tag salary locks in, Dalton Schultz himself was in Nashville, putting himself through the paces with over 80 other tight ends at TEU, the position-specific camp put on by a few of the league’s biggest superstars. And with one of the game’s most recognized tight ends suddenly calling it a career, could that team be looking at Schultz as a trade target?

Elsewhere, Micah Parsons is hoping to build off last year’s sack numbers and put his name in the record books, Terence Steele looks to continue his improvement along the offensive line by fine-tuning the fundamentals, and once-embattled coach Jason Garrett has a unique perspective on what Mike McCarthy is feeling as he heads into what many are considering a make-or-break season. All that and more in this edition of News and Notes.

Report: Schultz, Cowboys 'currently stand far apart' on new deal as July 15 deadline creeps closer :: Cowboys Wire

Schultz and the club reportedly “stand far apart in negotiations” on a new contract, with three weeks to go before his $10.93 million franchise tag is locked in for the upcoming season. Teammates and coaches have expressed understanding over the business side of the situation, but a booming tight end market means it may actually make more financial sense for the club to tag him this year… and even next.

Bucs could pull off ‘swing-for-the-fences’ trade for veteran TE :: Heavy.com

With Rob Gronkowski suddenly sitting at home, the Buccaneers might be in the market for a capable tight end for Tom Brady. They could do worse than the Cowboys’ Schultz. It isn’t so far-fetched to think Tampa would make a move for Schultz, offering, say, a third-round draft pick. The bigger question is whether the cash-strapped Bucs would also make the major financial commitment to Schultz… and whether Dallas would bite. It seems unlikely, but never say never where the Joneses are concerned.

Tight ends gather in Nashville to learn from NFL’s best :: AP News

Almost 50 tight ends showed up at a Nashville high school last year for a master class at the position presented by George Kittle, Travis Kelce, Greg Olsen, and others. In 2022, the invite list grew so much- to over 80- they had to move to Vanderbilt University. The Cowboys’ Dalton Schultz was among the attendees at this year’s multi-day camp that went from classroom to field to help players learn technique and strategy from one another as well as from legendary veterans.

Cowboys' Micah Parsons looks to top 2021 sack total; NFL single-season record is ultimate goal :: Cowboys Wire

Parsons says “Fifteen’s what I wanna hit,” when it comes to sacks in 2022, but he admits the real goal is 23, “to break the record.” Except Al Baker of the Lions got 23 sacks in 1978. And the Cowboys’ internal data maintains that Harvey Martin got 23 the year before… in 14 games, no less. Those marks are unofficial, though, since sacks weren’t a real stat until 1982. So if Parsons wants to truly etch his name in the books in his sophomore season, he’d better aim for 23.5 just to be safe.

Jason Garrett has advice for Mike McCarthy and all of the rumors surrounding his job :: Blogging the Boys

The former Cowboys coach knows what the current guy is going through. “I think the biggest thing for any head coach and really for any player in the NFL,” Garrett told The Rich Eisen Show, “is really just focus on yourself and what you need to do to be your best. And I know that’s a cliché, and everyone thinks, ‘Oh, blah, it’s coachspeak’ and all of that, but it’s so true. And it’s so true, certainly, in a place like Dallas.”

Evaluating the strength of Cowboys 5 best position groups :: Cowboys Wire

It’s easy to focus on the roster holes, but the Cowboys are in a good spot in a number of positions. Quarterback is definitely a strength, as are running back and wide receiver, despite all the hand-wringing about this guy or that guy. Defensive line, as a whole, is better off than many other teams can say, with part-time DE Micah Parsons acting as a sly ace in the hole. And despite being the source of much consternation in recent decades, the Cowboys have a very solid trio of safeties for the first time in a long time.

Film room: How confident should the Dallas Cowboys be in Terence Steele? :: Dallas Morning News

Finishing 58th out of 88 in one’s position group generally isn’t cause for celebration. But there’s reason to be very encouraged by Terence Steele in his third season. His footwork and balance have improved greatly since his rookie season, he’s gotten more physical in the run game, and he’s learned how to get many pass rushers to give away their move early. If he can stay in one spot in 2022, fans may see even more progress from the undrafted free agent.

What went wrong, right in Cowboys RB room config :: Cowboys Wire

There’s been plenty of positives out of the Ezekiel Elliott-Tony Pollard backfield, but the negatives are nagging contributors as to why the Cowboys have been unable to get over the hump in recent years. With slim pickings behind them on the depth chart, 2022’s fate looks to depend on how the team utilizes their 1-2 punch once again.

