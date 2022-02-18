Cowboys News: Gallup’s timetable, Kearse’s improvement, Zuerlein’s future

It’s getting to be that time again when every player on the Cowboys roster gets puts under a microscope as decisions are made about cuts, trades, draft picks, contracts, and cap considerations. Some individuals are in a better spot than a year ago, like Jayron Kearse after his “most improved” season. Some look a little shaky, like kicker Greg Zuerlein. We’ve also got updates on Michael Gallup’s recovery from surgery and the key component of Dak Prescott’s support system that he’ll be getting back.

Elsewhere, the league weighs in on the Rich Dalrymple scandal in Dallas, Rich Eisen finds a cinematic comparison for what Jerry Jones is doing to his coaching staff, and one of Dan Quinn’s former pupils is looking for a new football home. Micah Parsons got a gaudy bit of hardware to add to his man cave, Jason Witten hands out his collegiate award to a deserving young player, and we’ve got mock draft goodness that hits both offensive and defensive lines. That’s all up in News and Notes.

Cowboys Michael Gallup expected to be '100 percent by August' :: 105.3 The Fan

The talented wide receiver out of Colorado State is said to be “recovering well” after surgery to repair his torn ACL. He’s expected to be 100% by August. He ended 2021 with 445 yards and two scores in eight games, but is also slated to hit free agency this offseason.

Is Dante Fowler a good target for the Dallas Cowboys? :: Sport DFW

One of Dan Quinn’s former Falcons players is on the open market. The onetime No. 3 pick was released by Atlanta after two down seasons. But pass rusher may be an area of need in Dallas, and while Fowler doesn’t thrive as “the guy” on the defense, he still has plenty to offer as part of a larger ensemble. He may be just the kind of bargain that the Cowboys love.

Dak Prescott to reunite with private QB coach as Cowboys' title quest hits hurry-up mode :: Cowboys WIre

As Prescott enters his seventh season, the clock is suddenly ticking. Ken Anderson, Peyton Manning, and Matt Ryan are the only quarterbacks in the last 42 years to wait longer as a starter for their original club to make it to a Super Bowl. Prescott will have John Beck back in his corner; the private QB coach had been hired away last season by the Jets, right around the time of Prescott’s calf injury and subsequent slump.

Progress Report: What future holds for Zuerlein :: The Mothership

The Cowboys kicker has another year on his contract, but his roster spot isn’t guaranteed, given his league-leading six missed extra points in 2021. Fans recall those and the blown mid-range field goals, but Zuerlein did drill a 48-yarder in the final two minutes against Tampa Bay, a 56-yarder to beat the Chargers, a 49-yarder in New England to force overtime, and a 45-yarder to do the same against Las Vegas.

NFL declines comment on Cowboys' voyeurism scandal :: Cowboys Wire

The league has called the Rich Dalrymple story “a club matter” for the Cowboys and had no comment about getting involved. Things were different for the Carolina Panthers in 2017 following then-owner Jerry Richardson’s settlement with employees accusing him of improper behavior; the Washington Commanders are in the midst of a Congressional investigation regarding sexual misconduct in their organization. The ESPN writer who broke the Dalrymple story says the Cowboys cheerleaders at the heart of the current scandal may also be asked to testify before Congress about what happened at AT&T Stadium in 2015.

Rich Eisen thinks Cowboys’ Jerry Jones likes a ‘Hunger Games atmosphere’ :: The Landry Hat

Eisen tapped in to what he sees as a key part of the Cowboys’ owner’s makeup during his interview with head coach Mike McCarthy this week. Jones’s comments about Sean Payton, Dan Quinn, and maybe even Kellen Moore one day potentially coaching the Cowboys may have come from the satisfaction he gets out of putting pressure on people. “I think he kind of likes a little Hunger Games-type atmosphere,” Eisen said. “I think he digs that. I think he thinks it keeps people on their toes.”

Micah Parsons shows off custom WWE belt :: Dallas Cowboys (Twitter)

Every NFL team’s most improved player in 2021 :: Pro Football Focus

Safety Jayron Kearse made the biggest leap in PFF’s play-by-play grading system, raising his score by 20.2 points over 2021. The free agent ended up as the 12th-highest-graded player at the position for the season. He led all safeties in pass breakups (10), tied for fifth in defensive stops (33), finished second in missed tackle rate at 3.9% (four misses on 103 attempts), and tied for third in total pressures (11).

Run on QBs allows Cowboys to steal Linderbaum in latest PFF mock draft :: Cowboys Wire

This mock has Iowa’s lauded center falling to Dallas with the 24th pick. He’s lighter- 290 pounds- than many centers, but that shouldn’t be a concern since Linderbaum “would bring Travis Frederick levels of assuredness to the position.”

Complete 2022 first-round mock draft: With the 24th pick the Dallas Cowboys select… :: Blogging the Boys

The Cowboys get themselves some insurance at defensive end by selecting Florida State’s Jermaine Johnson II in this mock draft. Johnson can play the run or pass at a Pro Bowl-caliber level, and would be a great fit even if DeMarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory stick around a while.

Cancer-beating Kentucky DE wins Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award :: David Moore (Twitter)

Kentucky DE Joshua Paschal is the 5th recipient of the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year award. He beat cancer in 2018 to be named 1st team All-SEC this past season. pic.twitter.com/Beea5B0YKa — David Moore (@DavidMooreDMN) February 18, 2022

1

