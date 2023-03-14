Cowboys News: Gallup restructured, McGovern gone, Fowler deal up next?

The first day of free agency talks was a whirlwind for much of the league but a relatively quiet affair in Dallas. As expected, the Cowboys didn’t make any major moves, but there are several storylines worth watching, including an apparent interest in an eight-time Pro Bowler. The team saw one offensive lineman shuffle off to Buffalo, all while they did some creative refinancing to keep their WR2 in the fold. A key free agent still waits to learn his future, while an under-the-radar rotational piece is said to be the next priority.

Meanwhile, we’ve got one last mock draft before free agency turns the league’s rosters upside down, we’re still dreaming of a few big-name additions who could shake things up in Dallas, and we’ve got news on two proposed rule changes. One would have altered the Cowboys’ travel plans during the postseason, and the other could bring a big shift to the way clubs treat the preseason. That’s all up in News and Notes.

As expected, the Cowboys don’t seem to be making any moves to keep the tight end for the 2023 season. They look to be sticking to their draft-and-develop DNA by letting other teams come for Schultz while expecting Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot, last year’s rookies, to step up.

Gallup had been set to receive a base salary of $11 million, although the intent was always to convert a chunk to bonus money. That bit of bookkeeping wizardry has now gained the Cowboys another $7 million and change in salary cap space for this free agency period. It also signals that the club believes Gallup will return to something closer to his pre-injury form in 2023.

The versatile lineman (and sometimes tight end and fullback) will sign a three-year, $23 million contract to play for the Bills. While it means McGovern will get the chance to start on Buffalo’s line, his departure may affect how the Cowboys proceed with Tyron Smith, Jason Peters, and Terence Steele.

Per ESPN’s Josina Anderson, Dallas wants the former first-round pick back in 2023 after a 27-tackle, six-sack season. And Fowler reportedly “wants to be back,” too. All that’s left is to actually finalize the agreement.

Jane Slater confirmed Monday that the Cowboys had started talks with the eight-time pro Bowler’s camp. A potential move to Dallas has been called “a ‘does the money and value make sense’ situation for both parties.” But there are other suitors for Wagner’s services, too; the Seahawks are said to be interested in bringing him back to Seattle.

The Dolphins are giving QB Mike White a two-year deal worth up to $16 million, per @AdamSchefter. pic.twitter.com/Je6oyt8qyR — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) March 13, 2023

If Dallas truly wanted to make a splash in free agency, there are names that would certainly do it. They already missed out on Javon Hargrave and Patrick Peterson, who were gobbled up quickly on Monday. Dalvin Tomlinson lasted until Monday night. But James Bradberry and Isaac Seumalo are still out there, and at positions where the Cowboys have a need.

The proposed rule change would seed wild-card teams higher than division winners in the playoffs if the division winner had a losing record and the wild card team had at least four more wins than the division winner. Had that rule been in effect this past season, the 12-5 Cowboys would have hosted their opening-round postseason game against 8-9 Tampa Bay at AT&T Stadium. Twenty-four teams would have to vote in favor to make the change moving forward.

Take the current cap calculations floating around with a big grain of salt; not all of it is available to go to whichever top-name free agent the rumor mill churns out. Dallas will actually need almost $3 million of that cap space just to pay their nine scheduled picks in this year’s draft class.

Free agency will no doubt shake up rosters across the league, but this mock sneaks in a few food-for-thought surprises before that happens. How about trading back from the 26th pick to grab an extra second-, third-, and fourth-rounder from the Jets? Maybe taking Georgia tight end Darnell Washington in the second? And Michigan cornerback D.J. Turner also in the second? Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims in the third? There’s another trade down, a stud linebacker, a close-to-home linebacker, two hot running back prospects, and the little brother of a current Cowboy thrown in, too.

Twenty-five teams, including Dallas, have said they want a single preseason cutdown day instead of three. It still has to be voted on, but the change would let teams carry 90 players all the way through the preseason and then drop to 53 after the final game.

