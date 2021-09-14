Cowboys News: Gallup to IR, Collins appeal hopes live, Zack to slide outside?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Todd Brock
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Cowboys provided some clarity on Michael Gallup’s status and now know for certain how long (at the least) they’ll have to do without his pass-catching abilities. In other roster shufflings, an offensive starter comes off the COVID-19 watchlist just as a defensive starter gets put on. There’s a new kicker in town, and he’s heading to the practice squad. And the La’el Collins suspension saga seems to get weirder with each passing day. And his situation, of course, is causing consternation about who should fill his slot on the offensive line as the team pays a visit to one of the Bosa brothers.

Still plenty of postmortem to do on the Tampa loss, including five offensive plays that set the tone and raise the bar for the Dallas offense. moving forward. There are plusses and minuses to reflect on, an interesting changing of the guard taking place at linebacker, a personal best for Amari Cooper, and promising news about two players who sat out the opener. All that, plus it’s never too early to look at the NFC East standings. The News and Notes are coming your way.

Michael Gallup to IR; can't return until October :: The Mothership

Link The fourth-year wide receiver suffered a calf injury in Thursday's season opener; on Monday, the Cowboys placed him on injured reserve. He won't be eligible to return until Week 5, when Dallas hosts the New York Giants. Cedrick Wilson is expected to assume most of Gallup's duties, according to offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

Randy Gregory added to Cowboys' COVID list as Martin, Knight activated :: Cowboys Wire

Link Gregory has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, though he is said to be asymptomatic. As such, if he stays that way and tests negative twice in a 24-hour period, he could still be activated in time for Sunday's Week 2 game versus the Chargers. Right guard Zack Martin and offensive lineman Brandon Knight were activated off the watchlist Monday.

Cowboys OT La’el Collins still seeking appeal of 5-game suspension :: Inside the Star

Link Collins has reportedly missed seven testing sessions, after being subject to about ten tests each month for the past year a half. Those misses generally came when Collins had reasonable excuses, such as times when Cowboys players were being instructed to stay home due to COVID. Collins's legal team appears ready to appeal the NFL's suspension, calling it an arbitrary punishment that is not based in any specific language of the collective bargaining agreement.

Cowboys re-sign K Lirim Hajrullahu to practice squad after Zuerlein's Week 1 misses :: Cowboys Wire

Link Jerry Jones, Mike McCarthy, and John Fassel still have confidence in their veteran incumbent kicker, or so they say. But Lirim Hajrullahu is reportedly headed back to the Cowboys' practice squad following Zuerlein's spotty showing in Tampa. Fresh off back surgery and a very limited training camp, Zuerlein went 3-for-5 in the field goal department and missed a PAT in a game Dallas lost by two.

It’s time for Cowboys to ‘break the glass,’ move Zack Martin to right tackle :: Dallas Morning News

Link Martin would prefer not to move outside to cover at the tackle position again this season. McCarthy has said such a move would be an emergency-only proposition. Chargers pass rusher Joey Bosa teeing off all game long on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott may well constitute an emergency, though, and Martin stands a better chance of stopping him than either Ty Nsekhe or Terence Steele.

5 Plays: Cowboys' Kellen Moore befuddled Bucs defense on opening drives :: Cowboys Wire

Link The Cowboys all but ditched the run against the Buccaneers in Week 1. Our own Rafael Vela puts five early snaps under the microscope to show how Moore's aggressive playcalling brilliantly gave his star receivers favorable matchups all night long. Even better, it should keep the Chargers guessing in Week 2.

Cowboys’ assessment: Eight positives and eight negatives heading into Week 2 vs. the Chargers :: The Athletic

Link Prescott, Amari Cooper, and Trevon Diggs were among the things Cowboys fans can feel good about following the Week 1 loss in Tampa. Same for Moore's playcalling, Micah Parsons, and ending up on the plus side of the turnover battle. But the team's red-zone offense still seems to be missing in action, and the lack of pass rush is concerning, to say the least.

Amari Cooper sets a personal record in standout Week 1 performance :: John Owning (Twitter)

https://twitter.com/JohnOwning/status/1437484798914695169

Week 1 snap counts show changing of guards, Cowboys LBs Smith, LVE replaced :: Cowboys Wire

Link Parsons and Keanu Neal were on the field for over three-quarters of the Cowboys' defensive snaps against the Bucs. Veteran linebackers Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch? Just 16 and 14 snaps, respectively. Considering the way the Penn State rookie played, don't expect those numbers to go back the other way anytime soon.

Stephen Jones: Chauncey Golston likely to practice, Malik Hooker 'more than likely' to play :: David Helman (Twitter)

https://twitter.com/HelmanDC/status/1437500146540064779

NFC East Roundup: Eagles impressive over lackluster Falcons as Philly pulls ahead of Cowboys, rivals :: Cowboys Wire

Link Dive in to what went on with the Cowboys' NFC East rivals on opening day of the 2021 season. The Giants imploded against Denver, Washington lost their starting quarterback as well as their Week 1 contest, and the Philadelphia Eagles sit atop the division for now after a thorough drubbing of the Falcons.

1

1

Recommended Stories

  • Why Ezekiel Elliott is not frustrated with production in Dallas Cowboys’ opening loss

    Zeke carried the ball only 11 times, but excelled as a blocker as the Cowboys relied on the pass against Tampa Bay’s stout run defense.

  • Hey Siri! Astros rookie homers twice in 15-1 win at Rangers

    Hey Siri, this was a first start to remember after all of those years working to get to the majors. Jose Siri homered twice and added a two-run single while becoming the first big league player since RBIs became official in 1920 to have two homers and five RBIs in a first career start as the AL West-leading Houston Astros overwhelmed the last-place Texas Rangers 15-1 on Monday night. “I feel really happy, I feel really proud of myself to be able to accomplish that," Siri, who finished 4 for 5 and scored three times, said through a translator.

  • “No one could find” Daniel Carlson when Raiders wanted to kick FG in OT

    Among the many twists and turns that Monday night’s game took before ending with Derek Carr‘s touchdown pass to Zay Jones was the Raiders taking a delay of game penalty when they wanted to try a field goal on the previous play. On second down from the Baltimore 26-yard-line, Raiders head coach Jon Gruden called [more]

  • Why Eagles fans want the once loved, now hated Carson Wentz to succeed

    The quarterback’s exit from the team he helped to a Super Bowl was messy. But if he stays healthy with the Colts, Philly will get a bonus in the draft Carson Wentz lost his first game as quarterback of the Colts. Photograph: Michael Conroy/AP Philadelphia Eagles fans had an especially wonderful day Sunday. Not only did Jalen Hurts, the Eagles’ new franchise quarterback, throw three touchdown passes in a lopsided victory over Atlanta, but Carson Wentz, the Eagles’ former franchise quarterback few

  • Stock Up, Stock Down: Cowboys played top-heavy in loss to the Buccaneers

    While the Dallas Cowboys got inspired performances from several players there were a few showings that didn't go so well in Week 1. From @StarConscience

  • Here’s what to expect from Eagles’ QB Jalen Hurts moving forward

    What to expect from Eagles' QB Jalen Hurts moving forward

  • NASCAR CUP, XFINITY Series races at Richmond

    Wrap-up of NASCAR’s CUP and XFINITY Series races at Richmond (VA) Raceway. Martin Truex Jr. wins CUP race and clinches spot in Playoffs Round of 12. (Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Cowboys sign Robert Foster to practice squad

    The Cowboys will be without wide receiver Michael Gallup for a while and they moved to add an experienced option to fill out the group on Monday. The agents for wide receiver Robert Foster announced that their client has agreed to a deal with Dallas to join their practice squad. Foster was in camp with [more]

  • Putin oversees war games that worry neighbors

    The sprawling "Zapad-2021" live-fire exercises will run until Thursday at numerous sites in Russia and ex-Soviet Belarus, some of which are close to NATO's borders. They have caused alarm in neighboring countries such as Ukraine.Monday's exercises focused on launching a counter-offensive against enemy forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said. In the Arctic, Russia's Northern fleet and air force practiced repelling an attack near its border with Norway.Putin has said the drills - which the defense ministry says involve 200,000 personnel, as well as 80 planes and helicopters and nearly 300 tanks - are not directed against any foreign country and has called them a necessary response to increased NATO activity near Russia's borders and those of its allies.The Russian leader flew into Russia's Nizhny Novgorod region east of Moscow with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, a close political ally, to review maneuvers taking place there.Russia is due to hold parliamentary elections on Sept. 17-19. The ruling United Russia party that backs Putin is expected to secure a win despite a slump in its popularity.NATO, which has accused Russia of under-reporting troop movements in the past, said it would watch the drills closely. NATO officials also warned that the drills increase the risk of an accident or miscalculation that could touch off a crisis.

  • Wolverine TV: Q With In-State Rivals250 WR Semaj Morgan

    Rivals250 wide receiver Semaj Morgan holds a Michigan offer. Get On The List! Click this image to sign up for breaking Michigan news delivered straight to your inbox! The Wolverine's EJ Holland recently caught up with 2023 Rivals250 wide receiver Semaj Morgan to get his thoughts on Michigan, the recruiting process and more.

  • Gibbs stable asserting itself 2 races into Cup playoffs

    Two races into the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, regular-season champion Kyle Larson is still the points leader, but the stable of contenders at Joe Gibbs Racing is making the most noise with victories in the last two races. Martin Truex Jr. led a 1-2-3 parade of JGR Toyotas to the checkered flag on Saturday night at Richmond Raceway, and it wasn't just at the finish line where they dominated. Truex's teammate Denny Hamlin, who finished second at Richmond, ended a 31-race winless drought in the playoff opener at Darlington, and Truex's victory, while his fourth of the season, came in his 16th start since the last one.

  • NASCAR Power Rankings: Denny Hamlin remains No. 1

    Joe Gibbs Racing drivers Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. hold the top two spots heading into the Cup playoff race at Bristol.

  • Steve Sarkisian will start Casey Thompson at quarterback against Rice

    Steve Sarkisian announced Casey Thompson will get the starting nod against Rice over Hudson Card, but both will play.

  • Olivia Wilde's Teaser For 'Don't Worry Darling' Shows Harry Styles Being Steamy AF

    A brief clip of the former One Direction member aggressively making out with actor Florence Pugh has sent Twitter into a tailspin.

  • 2021 NFL power rankings after Week 1: Packers stumble, Cardinals rumble

    Green Bay plummets after getting throttled by Saints, while Arizona rockets up board in wake of QB Kyler Murray's heroics.

  • Report: No Lamar Jackson extension because he’s “immersed” in football

    Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has no agent. Lamar Jackson is negotiating his next contract on his own. The latest update on the situation, frankly, reads like a jointly-issued press release by team and player. Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports that Lamar “is immersed in his quarterbacking job, a primary reason that he and the Ravens [more]

  • Metallica And Miley Cyrus Perform Together On ‘The Howard Stern Show’

    For ‘The Metallica Blacklist,’ Cyrus covered ‘Nothing Else Matters.’

  • 'SNL' Goat Boy Cancels Shows At Venues Requiring Vaccination, Rants About ‘Segregation’

    Jim Breuer said he’d rather play backyards and go bankrupt than perform at venues requiring audience members to be inoculated against COVID-19.

  • Report: Texans rejected Deshaun Watson offer of three first-round picks and three third-round picks before draft

    The Texans want a lot for quarterback Deshaun Watson. The Texans reportedly could have had a lot for Watson. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports that, before the draft, the Texans could have had three first-round picks and three third-round picks for Watson. The Texans declined. Glazer adds that four teams were interested in Watson, [more]

  • Raiders beat Ravens in OT on strip sack, walk-off TD

    The Las Vegas Raiders topped the Baltimore Ravens, 33-27 in overtime, thanks to a strip sack of Lamar Jackson by Carl Nassib, and a walk-off touchdown pass from Derek Carr to Zay Jones.