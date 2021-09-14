Cowboys News: Gallup to IR, Collins appeal hopes live, Zack to slide outside?

The Cowboys provided some clarity on Michael Gallup’s status and now know for certain how long (at the least) they’ll have to do without his pass-catching abilities. In other roster shufflings, an offensive starter comes off the COVID-19 watchlist just as a defensive starter gets put on. There’s a new kicker in town, and he’s heading to the practice squad. And the La’el Collins suspension saga seems to get weirder with each passing day. And his situation, of course, is causing consternation about who should fill his slot on the offensive line as the team pays a visit to one of the Bosa brothers.

Michael Gallup to IR; can't return until October :: The Mothership

Link The fourth-year wide receiver suffered a calf injury in Thursday's season opener; on Monday, the Cowboys placed him on injured reserve. He won't be eligible to return until Week 5, when Dallas hosts the New York Giants. Cedrick Wilson is expected to assume most of Gallup's duties, according to offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

Randy Gregory added to Cowboys' COVID list as Martin, Knight activated :: Cowboys Wire

Link Gregory has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, though he is said to be asymptomatic. As such, if he stays that way and tests negative twice in a 24-hour period, he could still be activated in time for Sunday's Week 2 game versus the Chargers. Right guard Zack Martin and offensive lineman Brandon Knight were activated off the watchlist Monday.

Cowboys OT La’el Collins still seeking appeal of 5-game suspension :: Inside the Star

Link Collins has reportedly missed seven testing sessions, after being subject to about ten tests each month for the past year a half. Those misses generally came when Collins had reasonable excuses, such as times when Cowboys players were being instructed to stay home due to COVID. Collins's legal team appears ready to appeal the NFL's suspension, calling it an arbitrary punishment that is not based in any specific language of the collective bargaining agreement.

Cowboys re-sign K Lirim Hajrullahu to practice squad after Zuerlein's Week 1 misses :: Cowboys Wire

Link Jerry Jones, Mike McCarthy, and John Fassel still have confidence in their veteran incumbent kicker, or so they say. But Lirim Hajrullahu is reportedly headed back to the Cowboys' practice squad following Zuerlein's spotty showing in Tampa. Fresh off back surgery and a very limited training camp, Zuerlein went 3-for-5 in the field goal department and missed a PAT in a game Dallas lost by two.

It’s time for Cowboys to ‘break the glass,’ move Zack Martin to right tackle :: Dallas Morning News

Link Martin would prefer not to move outside to cover at the tackle position again this season. McCarthy has said such a move would be an emergency-only proposition. Chargers pass rusher Joey Bosa teeing off all game long on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott may well constitute an emergency, though, and Martin stands a better chance of stopping him than either Ty Nsekhe or Terence Steele.

5 Plays: Cowboys' Kellen Moore befuddled Bucs defense on opening drives :: Cowboys Wire

Link The Cowboys all but ditched the run against the Buccaneers in Week 1. Our own Rafael Vela puts five early snaps under the microscope to show how Moore's aggressive playcalling brilliantly gave his star receivers favorable matchups all night long. Even better, it should keep the Chargers guessing in Week 2.

Cowboys’ assessment: Eight positives and eight negatives heading into Week 2 vs. the Chargers :: The Athletic

Link Prescott, Amari Cooper, and Trevon Diggs were among the things Cowboys fans can feel good about following the Week 1 loss in Tampa. Same for Moore's playcalling, Micah Parsons, and ending up on the plus side of the turnover battle. But the team's red-zone offense still seems to be missing in action, and the lack of pass rush is concerning, to say the least.

Amari Cooper sets a personal record in standout Week 1 performance :: John Owning (Twitter)

https://twitter.com/JohnOwning/status/1437484798914695169

Week 1 snap counts show changing of guards, Cowboys LBs Smith, LVE replaced :: Cowboys Wire

Link Parsons and Keanu Neal were on the field for over three-quarters of the Cowboys' defensive snaps against the Bucs. Veteran linebackers Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch? Just 16 and 14 snaps, respectively. Considering the way the Penn State rookie played, don't expect those numbers to go back the other way anytime soon.

Stephen Jones: Chauncey Golston likely to practice, Malik Hooker 'more than likely' to play :: David Helman (Twitter)

https://twitter.com/HelmanDC/status/1437500146540064779

NFC East Roundup: Eagles impressive over lackluster Falcons as Philly pulls ahead of Cowboys, rivals :: Cowboys Wire

Link Dive in to what went on with the Cowboys' NFC East rivals on opening day of the 2021 season. The Giants imploded against Denver, Washington lost their starting quarterback as well as their Week 1 contest, and the Philadelphia Eagles sit atop the division for now after a thorough drubbing of the Falcons.

