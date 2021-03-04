Cowboys News: Futures of Elliott, Gallup, Prescott discussed

Asa Henry, Alexandra Cooke and Cameron Burnett
·4 min read
With contract talks ramping up between Dak Prescott and the Cowboys front office, the outlook may be improving even with the sides refusing to confirm they’ve actually entered the negotiation phase. Beyond free agency is the draft, the question is whether or not the class has a dearth or abundance of what Dallas is looking for.

Pro Bowler Myles Garrett showed off his box jump on social media and Cowboys legend Demarcus Ware matched him, showing that he still has it even at 38 years old. Could Michael Gallup be traded? What is Ezekiel Elliott’s future?

Here’s Wednesday’s News and Notes.

Luckily for Cowboys, cornerback, OT seen as strengths of 2021 draft :: Cowboys Wire

Link The Cowboys have a talented roster, but still have major question marks at a few key positions, including cornerback and offensive tackle. Here's a look at how the strengths of the 2021 draft class (according to ESPN's Mel Kiper, Jr.) match up with Dallas' needs.

-- AH

Report: Talks between front office, Prescott's camp 'better than they have been' :: Cowboys Wire

Link Details on the latest and somewhat positive news in the Prescott contract negotiation saga, and how this may impact a deal.

-- AH

Mailbag: Considering Trading Michael Gallup? :: Dallas Cowboys

Link A topic that has already made the rounds this offseason gets another opinion: Cowboys' staff writers David Helman and Rob Phillips give their differing thoughts on if the Cowboys should entertain trade offers for Michael Gallup. The duo also does their best to answer a fan question regarding Prescott's motivations behind signing, or not signing, an extension with Dallas.

-- AH

Watch Cowboys legend DeMarcus Ware match Myles Garrett's athleticism :: Cowboys Wire

Link Myles Garrett recently posted amazing feats of athleticism on social media, but his stunt was outdone by a 38-year old Ware. The Cowboys all-time sack leader still has it, follow the link to the article to see for yourself.

-- AH

Questions for the defense are known, what about offense? :: Blogging the Boys

Link Defensive issues have been a known problem for the Cowboys, especially in 2020 where they were ranked one of the worst in the league. Now the question becomes how to handle the other side of the ball. With Tyron Smith missing multiple games the past few seasons backups have not been stellar. On top of Smith's injuries there were problems with Zach Martin and La'el Collins to further stress the line. On top of injuries there was also a rotation at center with rookie vs veteran switching places. All of these changes further stressed the running back position, with some questioning if Ezekiel Elliot was not living up to the same standards as previous years meant he was running low on steam. See the link below to see how BTB offering suggestions and discussing possible solutions and overall scenarios.

--AC

Jaylon Smith: Problems vs Solutions :: Fansided

Link Jaylon Smith has been quoted saying "watch the film" when it comes to his 2020 play. Many though have questioned his ability to cover, change direction or even generally handle his linebacker position. While Smith thrived during the 2018 season, since that time there have been issues since. Reid Hanson from Fansided dives into possible ways Smith can become successful again.

--AC

The return of Maurice Canady :: Fansided

Link A possible forgotten free agent signing from the 2020 season is Maurice Canady. Due to COVID-19 Canady opted out of last season after signing a one year deal with the Cowboys. Now, with COVID showing signs of slowing down it is believed the cornerback will be returning to action.

--AC

Special Teams: A Review of 2020 :: Dallas Cowboys

Link Going into 2020 there was a large question regarding special teams. As the season progressed, some were answered and some were left lingering. While there were questionable decisions (fake punts) there were also some exciting plays (throwback reverse vs Steelers). What comes next heading into the 2021 season?

--AC

Former NFL All-Pro stiff arms Russell Wilson to Cowboys rumors: 'Pay and build around Dak Prescott' :: CBS Sports

Link Former All-Pro wide receiver Brandon Marshall joined the conversation regarding Prescott's contract talks. In a conversation with TMZ Sports, Marshall came to the defense of Prescott, saying the Cowboys should build around their starting quarterback.

--CB

What's Next For RB: Outlining Zeke's Future :: The Mothership

Link After leading the league in fumbles in 2020, questions have begun to surround running back Ezekiel Elliott. With the massive contract signed in 2019, fans have questioned if it was the right decision. Should the Cowboys think about moving on? Staff writer David Helman gives all the details for Elliott's future in Dallas.

--CB

