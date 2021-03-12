Cowboys News: Free agents to fix defense, Jerry Jones’ bottomless pit

The offense has been the center of attention for the Dallas Cowboys this week. The Dak Prescott attack is in full effect as fans can rejoice a little louder these days. The mega deal has come and gone, and the Dallas quarterback couldn’t be any more blessed. The starting quarterback, that is. While Andy Dalton’s status is uncertain, offensive linemen have had their deals restructured, fullback Jamize Olawale will be looking for a new home.

It’s not as if Jerry Jones has a problem with spending. Meanwhile on defense, a decision has to be made on just that, but it’s a decision that has to be made now about the 2022 season. In between now and then, Dallas has to fix the defense and John Owning highlights candidates to help Dan Quinn do just that.

Film room: 3 free-agent fits for the Cowboys’ defense, including one of DC Dan Quinn’s former players :: Dallas Morning News

Link As the old saying goes, defense wins championships. Defense should be the focal point of the Cowboys' offseason. Here are three free agency players that could have an immediate impact.

Jamize Olawale release saves Cowboys cash, little cap space :: Cowboys Wire

Link The Cowboys backfield got a little lighter on Wednesday as Olawale was released. After opting out in 2020 and not even making it to offseason workouts, one has to wonder in head coach Mike McCarthy would've axed him last year.

Cowboys know cost of Vander Esch's 5th-year option, have decision to make :: Cowboys Wire

Link Vander Esch has only played 19 games over the last two seasons. His cap hit if his fifth-year option is picked up in 2022 will be guaranteed which may force the Cowboys to make a tough decision before the deadline.

Could Andy Dalton return as Dak Prescott's backup? :: Cowboys Wire

Link The Cowboys quarterback carousel after Dak Prescott went down was a disaster in 2020. However the former Bengals starter performed the best, and if he doesn't find a starting gig in 2021, ESPN's Todd Archer believes bringing him back could benefit the Cowboys.

Progress Report: Jarwin's role when he returns :: DallasCowboys.com

Link After a year full of injuries, just how good can Blake Jarwin be? The possibilities seem endless as Dallas hopes to gamble on their tight end.

Dak Prescott Ends Challenging Year With Mega Deal :: Inside The Star

Link Prescott has dealt with a lot over the last year. After battling anxiety and depression, losing his brother to suicide, and suffering a season-ending injury in 2020 he finally got his long-term security on Monday by becoming the second-highest paid player in the NFL.

‘There’s pie left.’ Despite Dak Prescott’s deal, Jerry Jones says Cowboys can spend :: Ft. Worth Star-Telegram

Link Break the bank is something Jones seems to have taken literally. With Prescott in cirlce, the end seems nowhere near. What other tricks does Dallas have up their sleeve?

