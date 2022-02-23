Cowboys News: Free-agent matchmaking, Jayron Kearse talks continuity

It’s that time of the offseason when everyone wants to play matchmaker. Which free agents would be good fits for which new teams? Which former player would benefit from a reunion with his old club? Who deserves another chance with their team after a one-year trial and who should move on to try again somewhere else? On the day the franchise tag window opened, there were plenty of present and former Cowboys being talked about in league circles.

In this edition of News and Notes, we look at where several high-profile Cowboys might end up, while one of them is speaking publicly about the pluses of staying put. A former quarterback gets a new lease on football life in an old league’s redux effort, and a linebacking fan favorite is suddenly without a home. We explore how another linebacker’s contract is still costing the team even though he’s long gone, and we preview Dak Prescott’s imminent rise within the ranks of Cowboys legends. All that, plus a small-school stud is spotlighted by a Hall of Famer, and the franchise recognizes two of its all-time icons on a one-of-a-kind day on the calendar.

Jayron Kearse: Getting Dan Quinn back was a huge win :: ProFootballTalk

The Cowboys safety is a big believer in continuity. He knows keeping Dan Quinn in Dallas will be huge for the defense in 2022. “It was much needed just to try your best to keep this group together,” he said on 105.3 The Fan, “because the strides we made in Year One, it can give us a lot of upside going into Year Two with guys being together.” The same could also be said for Kearse himself, set to become a free agent unless the Cowboys decide to keep him in the fold, too.

2022 NFL Free Agency: Updated landing spots for PFF's top 50 free agents :: Pro Football Focus

Randy Gregory looks to be a good potential fit in Indianapolis, where defensive coordinator Gus Bradley could put him opposite Kwity Paye for a scary-good pass rush. The outlet likes Michael Gallup in Detroit, where he can take his time rehabbing his ACL since the Lions won’t be a contender for a while. Connor Williams could fill an area of need for Arizona.

2022 Dallas Cowboys free agency: PFF predicts a safety on a one-year deal :: Blogging the Boys

The Jets’ Marcus Maye fits the bill of the kind of player the Cowboys love in free agency. He’s a former second-round draft pick, a known commodity coming off a down year, meaning he can probably be had for a bargain. Paying the journeyman $6 million to come to Dallas on a one-year deal sounds like a total Stephen Jones move.

Jaguars seen as potential landing spot for TE Dalton Schultz in free agency :: Black and Teal

Amid speculation that the Cowboys will elect to not re-sign Dalton Schultz, the Jaguars are among the teams seen as a possible new home for the Stanford tight end. He could be an invaluable safety blanket for quarterback Trevor Lawrence and breathe some much-needed life into the Jacksonville passing game.

Chiefs release LB Anthony Hitchens :: Kansas City Chiefs Official Website

Bringing Hitchens over from Dallas was a top priority for Brett Veach when he took over the GM role in Kansas City; the linebacker was a key piece of the Chiefs’ Super Bowl title run in 2019. Now he’s on the open market once again, and the Cowboys just happen to be thin at linebacker. Hitchens, who played his college ball at Iowa, was a fourth-round draft pick by the Cowboys in 2014.

Cowboys' franchise tag window opens Tuesday :: The Mothership

For the first time in a couple years, Dak Prescott won’t be in the franchise tag discussions in Dallas. But the front office has until March 8 to bestow the tag on someone (or not). Key starters like Randy Gregory, Dalton Schultz, and Jayron Kearse are popular candidates among outside observers, but are any of them truly worth a top-five salary? That’s the decision that Jerry and Stephen Jones will have to make.

Dak Prescott on cusp of passing Roger Staubach on list of Cowboys QBs :: Cowboys Wire

The Cowboys quarterback will likely surpass the Hall of Famer in Week 2 or 3 to become the third-most-prolific passer in franchise history. Prescott could place in the top 75 by the time 2022 is over; he’ll need a few more seasons to catch Troy Aikman and Tony Romo for the career mark in Dallas.

How Jaylon Smith’s still hurting the Cowboys in 2022 :: Inside the Star

With over 20 free agents, the Cowboys are looking for ways to save a buck, even to the point of having to entertain the notion of simply releasing some of the club’s biggest stars. So it’s especially painful that $6.8 million of cap dollars are going to the ex-linebacker who was set packing from Dallas months ago.

Small-school DE gets annual Cliff Harris Award :: The Mothership

The Hall of Famer known as “Captain Crash” knows first-hand that big-time talent can come from small schools. A 14-man committee stocked with some Cowboys greats sifted through 130-plus nominees; Harris awarded his namesake honor to defensive end Sam Roberts from Division II’s Northwest Missouri State. The accolade is meant to recognize a small-school player for athletic achievement as well as off-the-field character.

USFL Draft 2022: Houston Gamblers take QB Clayton Thorson :: Fox Sports

The revamped USFL drafted their quarterbacks in their first round Tuesday. The former Cowboys backup who spent 2019 on the practice squad and earned a futures contract with the club before being waived in 2020 was selected by the Houston Gamblers.

Cowboys honor iconic 22s on 2/22/22 :: Dallas Cowboys (Twitter)

1