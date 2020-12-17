Cowboys News: Free agent, coordinator and draft targets for 2021

Defense dominates the headlines in Dallas, even after its best performance of the season. Holding Cincinnati to a lone touchdown wasn’t enough to quash persistent speculation that coordinator Mike Nolan will be shown the door; many are already thinking about who should fill his role in 2021. But there will be turnover on the field, too, and there are plenty of veteran free agents and collegiate draft prospects to consider for the coming defensive rebuild. All that comes even as the Cowboys see several defensive backs make their return to the practice field on Wednesday.

Looking for silver linings on defense? Check out the profile on Randy Gregory and read up on why DeMarcus Lawrence is deserving of far more praise than he’s getting this year. Elsewhere on the roster, Ezekiel Elliott isn’t shutting it down anytime soon, Dalton Schultz has overachieved in a big way, and long snapper L.P. Ladouceur is about to break a unique record. We’re looking at what CeeDee Lamb’s done without Dak, and why Mike McCarthy’s staff may not actually want that postseason “honor” they could be in line for. There’s talk of how a 17-game season will work, and Jerry Jones stops short of trimming the preseason schedule. All that, plus a look at the Cowboys’ current playoff chances, a look ahead at their projected draft slot, and a look way, way, way back at their very first postseason win. Here’s the News and Notes.

Film room: 3 potential defensive tackle targets for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2021 NFL draft :: Dallas Morning News

Link It's no secret that the Cowboys need serious help at the defensive tackle position. The line's interior, a spot that has been ignored for too long, can only be described as sieve-like through 2020. John Owning provides a look at some players who could help plug that hole and allow the team's linebackers to roam free.

3 candidates the Cowboys should consider for defensive coordinator :: Inside the Star

Link Buzz is building that Mike Nolan will be a one-and-done as Cowboys defensive coordinator. And eyes have already turned toward his possible replacement. This list includes two names who are already on Mike McCarthy's staff in Dallas, and a third who would be making a return to the Cowboys' sideline. Who's ready for the return of Wade Phillips?

Story continues

Randy Gregory reflects on his long road back :: The Mothership

Link Despite a poor showing from the collective group, the Cowboys' No. 94 had plenty to be grateful for on Thanksgiving Day. Team writer David Helman takes a look at how far Randy Gregory has come off the field... and why it means so much to him to finally be back on it. Gregory says, "It's honestly an honor to be on this team and still be valued in this league."

Cowboys injury report: Diggs, Wilson, Awuzie all practice Wednesday :: Cowboys Wire

Link The decimated Dallas secondary may be getting a few of its pieces back. Despite a midweek practice session that was closed to the media, a pool report indicates that cornerbacks Anthony Brown, Chidobe Awuzie, and Trevon Diggs were all participants in Wednesday's practice. Safety Donovan Wilson also took part, albeit on a limited basis.

Don't judge Dallas Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence by sack totals alone :: ESPN

Link Double-digit sack totals in 2017 and 2018 no doubt helped DeMarcus Lawrence land a monster contract in 2019. But just because he's fallen off in that one particular stat doesn't mean he's not worth every penny of the money he's getting. "The word impact is probably a better valuation platform to work off of," Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said. "He's an impact-type player. What you don't want is you don't want players that play for individual statistics, because there's so much more to the game."

Senioritis: What a trip to the Senior Bowl could mean for McCarthy :: Cowboys Wire

Link The Cowboys coaching staff could be eligible to helm one of the squads of this year's Senior Bowl, giving them an up-close and extended look at the 2021 draft class. What a huge scouting advantage, right? Not so fast. A look at the list of recent coaches to make the January trip to Mobile suggests that it's not exactly an automatic fast pass to long-term success.

O Canada: Cowboys long snapper set to break countryman's NFL record :: Michael Gehlken (Twitter)

https://twitter.com/GehlkenNFL/status/1339235215965818888

Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz has turned opportunity into production in 2020 :: Blogging the Boys

Link When starter Blake Jarwin went down on opening night, many thought the Cowboys would look to bring in a veteran tight end. Instead, third-season man Blake Jarwin has stepped up in a big way. On the field for 92% of the offense's snaps since Week 8, all Jarwin has done is average ten yards per reception and record a catch percentage of nearly 70%. He's caught at least three passes in all but two of the Cowboys' 13 games this season.

The story of CeeDee Lamb and his black sheep quarterbacks :: Cowboys Wire

Link Through five games, the Cowboys' rookie wide receiver was on pace for 93 catches, 1,386 yards, and six touchdowns. That's when Dak Prescott was chucking the rock. Even though Lamb still ranks in the top five in those categories, the ensuing under-center triumvirate of Dalton, DiNucci, and Gilbert has unsurprisingly caused quite a dip in his production since.

5 free agents Dallas Cowboys must consider in 2021 NFL offseason :: Bleacher Report

Link Catch up on your window shopping with a few veteran players that Dallas may want to take a long look at this coming offseason. Cardinals tackle Kelvin Beachum, Titans defensive tackle DaQuan Jones, Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland, Steelers cornerback Mike Hilton, and Jets safety Marcus Maye could be good fits, all in areas that were problems for Dallas in 2020.

NFL owners approve formula for determining potential 17th game :: NFL.com

Link The latest CBA gave the league's owners the option to expand the regular season schedule to include a 17th game for all teams. On Wednesday, they figured out who would play who whenever the 17-game schedule launches. Each team will face a club from the opposing conference who finished the previous season in the same divisional slot. As second-place finishers in the NFC East in 2019, Dallas would have drawn the Bills, Broncos, or Titans had the plan been in effect this year.

Report: Jerry Jones is among the owners that dismissed the idea of shortening the preseason :: Blogging the Boys

Link It's widely thought that adding a 17th game to the regular season will coincide with the shortening of the preseason. Jerry Jones was one of a handful of owners- along with New England’s Robert Kraft, the New York Giants’ John Mara, and Pittsburgh’s Art Rooney II- who dismissed that notion during Wednesday's virtual meeting. No vote was taken.

Zeke on final three games: I'm a competitor :: The Mothership

Link From a pre-camp COVID-19 diagnosis to a calf injury that has limited him in December practices, the 2020 campaign has been one challenge after another for Ezekiel Elliott. But the team's not tanking, and Zeke's not sitting. "I think it might be something I have to manage for the rest of the season," Elliott said of his calf. As for his teammates? "Every time we go out there, we go out there to win a football game. I just think it's important for this group of men to finish the season strong and do our best to win football games."

Remembering the Cowboys' epic first playoff victory :: Inside the Star

Link Hit the rewind button and revel in the glory of the team's very first postseason win. Dallas came into their 1967 playoff game as six-point favorites over the Cleveland Browns, but they walked off the field with a 52-14 victory.

2020 NFL playoff picture: Here are the projected postseason chances for all 32 teams heading into Week 15 :: CBS Sports

Link Cue the Jim Carrey meme from Dumb and Dumber. Using figures from SportsLine.com, CBS Sports gives the Dallas Cowboys a 1.3% chance of somehow sneaking into this year's playoff bracket.

Game Theory: Projected 2021 NFL draft order at Week 15 :: NFL.com

Working from the league standings entering this week's slate of games, the network's number-cruncher Cynthia Frelund fires up her computer models to determine that the Cowboys will end up with the fifth overall pick in next spring's draft.

Voch Lombardi and Jeff Cavanaugh talk safeties and corner | Youtube

https://youtu.be/kfWm8BfmDx0