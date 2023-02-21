Cowboys News: Free agency options and recruiting with the new CRO

Heading into the meat of the 2023 offseason, wide receiver sits at the top of the Cowboys’ list of needs. There’s an Ohio State star who could fill the hole while Jerry Jones has been vocal about the continued interest in free agent Odell Beckham Jr.

Elsewhere in the offense, running back could see a complete change next season. Tony Pollard is the most likely candidate to receive the franchise tag while Ezekiel Elliott’s time in Dallas could be coming to an end. If either are true, there’s a plethora of promising running backs in the draft.

On defense, Leighton Vander Esch’s 2022 stopped the bleeding at linebacker but he may be heading to another team. Micah Parsons has made his preferences heard in the recruiting other star players. Will the rise of Osa Odighizuwa translate into year 3? This and more in News and Notes.

The New CRO: Will Micah Parsons’ recruiting efforts pay off for Cowboys in free agency? :: Cowboys Wire

Link

The Cowboys defensive star has been vocal on social media, recruiting top talent to join him in Dallas for a playoff run. He’s persistent in his efforts, but will any big-name players be joining him in the end?

Jaxon Smith-Njigba could be a versatile threat in the Cowboys offense :: Cowboys Wire

Link

With the wide receiver position a main target, Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba would be an immediate improvement in the first round for Dallas. Matt Owen breaks down his film and how he would fit in alongside CeeDee Lamb.

5 Running Back draft targets for Cowboys to consider this April :: Cowboys Wire

Link

While decisions for Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard loom, the draft could be the perfect place for Dallas to find a boost. Whether it be a starter like Bijan Robinson or a rotational piece, there’s plenty of players that would entice the team moving on from Elliott.

Osa Odighizuwa's needle pointing upward, named Cowboys' MIP :: Cowboys Wire

Link

The sophomore defensive tackle had high expectations in 2022, and he didn’t disappoint. Agent OO97 earned the nickname and a most improved title for Dallas. Reid Hanson breaks down his season and what’s next for the rising game-changer in the middle.

Story continues

Cowboys 2023 offseason: Everything to know about the franchise tag and who might receive it :: Blogging the Boys

Link

The franchise tag is always a hot topic in NFL free agency and there’s a few options for Dallas to keep a key player in town. Topping the list is Pollard, whose dominant 2022 has practically forced the team’s hand in keeping a star on his helmet.

Cowboys free agency 2023: 3 free agent linebackers that make sense for Dallas :: Blogging the Boys

Link

The resurgence of linebacker Leighton Vander Esch gave Dallas a solution at the position in 2022, but he could be departing this spring and it would open the door for a different star linebacker to enter the fray. Even if he’s still a Cowboy in 2023, there’s free agent options the team should consider anyways.

Progress Report: How Gallup Regains His Stride :: The Mothership

Link

2022 was a forgettable season for wide receiver Michael Gallup. Coming off an ACL tear, he never found the form fans were used to in past years and it came right after a big payday. Nick Eatman discusses his year and how he can gallop back into dominance.

Open Market: Intriguing Free Agent QBs for Cowboys :: The Mothership

Link

As Dallas has had to learn, the backup quarterback spot is forever underrated. Their unsung hero, Cooper Rush, is a free agent in March and he could be pried away from Dallas. If he leaves, there’s free agents like Jacoby Brissett who could take his spot or even improve on it.

Dak Prescott Expects “20-30% change” with Mike McCarthy calling plays :: Inside the Star

Link

With McCarthy taking over the play-calling duties in Dallas, Prescott discussed how much change he expects, and the answer may surprise you. The face of the franchise believes it won’t be a massive change, which may speak to the impact McCarthy already had on the offense with Kellen Moore.

Cowboys continue to be linked to top free agent :: AtoZSports

Link

Jerry Jones wasn’t lying when he said the Odell Beckham Jr. talks would continue. The reports continue on his communication with the team as Dallas looks to improve at the wide receiver position for 2023.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire