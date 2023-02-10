Cowboys News: Free agency decisions loom as Dallas is well represented at Honors

The 2023 NFL Honors show was a memorable one for the Cowboys, with a slew of Dallas players past and present receiving the highest honors. After a shock of disappointment last year, Demarcus Ware is headed to the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2023. None other than Jerry Jones was the one to present him in the emotional moment.

Soon after, quarterback Dak Prescott received the Walter Payton Man of the Year award and delivered an inspiring speech about mental health and honored his family that drives him forward. On the other side, linebacker Micah Parsons finished second in DPOY voting while somehow managing to not receive a first-place vote.

Looking into the offseason, the Cowboys will decide whether or not to keep their safety core together with Donovan Wilson a free agent next month. In the draft a month later, Dallas looks to clean up the wide receiver and cornerback positions early while there’s some sleepers to keep an eye out for. Here’s the latest Cowboys News and Notes.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott named Walter Payton Man of the Year :: Cowboys Wire

The face of the Cowboys franchise was honored with one of the most prestigious awards in sports, the Walter Payton Man of the Year award, for his work as a mental health activist. Prescott honored his family in the moment and also acknowledged the Dallas players who received the honors before him.

Cowboys great DeMarcus Ware makes Pro Football Hall of Fame :: Cowboys Wire

Even though it’s a year too late, Ware is a Pro Football Hall of Famer. It was a shock he wasn’t in his first year of eligibility, but now he’s headed to Canton.

The moment Ware learns he's headed to Canton

Cowboys' Micah Parsons finishes second in DPOY vote but with a surprise :: Cowboys Wire

After an impressive sophomore campaign, Parsons came in second in DPOY voting as expected but the voting results still came as a shock. Four players earned first-place votes, but the Cowboys star wasn’t one of them.

Safety Belt: Donovan Wilson presents free agency dilemma for Cowboys :: Cowboys Wire

For the first time in years, the Dallas safety room was flooded with talent in 2022, and they have a decision to make on keeping one of those key players. Donovan Wilson is a free agent this year, and the Cowboys will have to decide whether or not to pay him in the coming months.

Here's how new Cowboys OL coach Mike Solari's units have fared over his career :: Cowboys Wire

With Solari in as the new offensive line coach in Dallas, KD Drummond breaks down his track record as a coach in the NFL. While his running games flourish, his 24 years were stained by one struggle: pass protection.

Devin Harper will need to build on redshirt rookie year for Cowboys :: Cowboys Wire

The sixth-round linebacker spent most of his 2022 as a special teams piece, and it appears that he’ll stay on that track as a sophomore. Coming out of Oklahoma State, he could see some extra chances in sub packages next season, where he’ll have to earn the respect of the coaches to maintain playing time.

Trevon Diggs really wants the Cowboys to find a way to acquire his brother Stefon Diggs :: Blogging the Boys

The bond between the Diggs brothers has been well-documented, and now there’s another wrinkle in the conversation. Trevon Diggs was adamant when talking to RJ Ochoa, saying that the Dallas faithful should push for his brother, Stefon Diggs, to join him as a Cowboy.

Potential Cowboys first-round targets, sleepers: Draft expert Dane Brugler analyzes :: The Athletic

As the 2023 NFL draft approaches, Dane Brugler discusses the main targets at wide receiver and cornerback in the first round, potential boosts in the trenches and looks towards some sleeper picks that include help at tight end if Dalton Schultz walks.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire