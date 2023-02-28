Cowboys News: Franchise tag hint, WR confession, Marriott specifies claims against Irvin

It’s combine week, and that means the Joneses will have hot mics shoved in their faces… and that means there will be headlines. On Monday, it was Stephen dropping hints about what the Cowboys will do about the franchise tag this offseason, admitting that the club was way off the mark in how they addressed the WR room after Amari Cooper’s departure, and even laying the groundwork for a Dak Prescott contract extension. There will no doubt be much more to come from Indianapolis once Jerry gets to town and invites the Cowboys media aboard his bus.

Meanwhile, we’re forecasting what happens next in Dalton Schultz’s journey, we’re previewing the positions Dallas is shopping for at the combine, and we’re looking at one mock draft that takes all established logic and chucks it out the window. We’ve got ex-Cowboys staffers being announced to their new teams, a year-end list that’s seemingly super-heavy on NFC East rivals, a familiar-sounding complaint about why the Cowboys’ first Super Bowl was such a blooperfest, and new details about what supposedly happened with Michael Irvin in that hotel lobby in Phoenix. News and Notes, coming right up…

Almost all positions are open for business for Dallas Cowboys at NFL Scouting Combine :: Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Offensively, look for the Cowboys to target receiver, running back, tight end, and offensive line with picks at the top of the draft. A developmental quarterback is a mid-to-late round option. Defensively, the Cowboys need help at defensive end, linebacker, defensive tackle, and cornerback. About the only position not on the Cowboys’ shopping list? “I like our safeties,” Jerry Jones said. “It would be hard to break into that group with a high draft pick.”

Stephen Jones: Cowboys 'got to have a plan' for Dak Prescott extension :: Cowboys Wire

Speaking from the combine, Jones reiterated his belief that Prescott can bring the Cowboys a Super Bowl, but he admits the team needs to have a clear strategy for dealing with the $49.2 million he’ll count against the salary cap this season. A restructured deal and an extension could create tons of space, but Jones admits the front office also needs to “maybe add a playmaker to it.”

Cowboys finally admit fatal mistake from last offseason :: Fansided

Jones said it’s “probably fair” to say that the team didn’t do enough to replace Amari Cooper’s production after trading him to Cleveland. He cited too much confidence in rookie Jalen Tolbert and a false sense of optimism in an early return by Michael Gallup after his injury.

Jones reveals that Cowboys will 'probably use' franchise tag in 2023 :: Todd Archer (Twitter)

2023 NFL free agency TE market: Dalton Schultz, Mike Gesicki among best available players at position :: CBS Sports

Schultz is named as the best tight end option in the league heading into free agency. After the deals players like Darren Waller and David Njoku signed, Schultz is likely in line for a massive payday, perhaps over $15 million average annual value. There would seem to be no way Dallas would pay that; whispers of him heading to the Chargers to reunite with Kellen Moore and Doug Nussmeier grow louder every day.

Latest mock has Cowboys committing worst draft sins imaginable :: Cowboys Wire

In this alternate reality, Dallas trades up to take Texas running back Bijan Robinson with the 22nd pick, fixing their Ezekiel Elliott situation… by doing it again. It would be a massive reversal of everything Mike McCarthy showed he was about in Green Bay, and lets several other talented prospects- who the team needs more than Robinson- fall to other clubs.

Marriott tries to dismiss Michael Irvin’s lawsuit, claims he made “harassing and inappropriate comments” :: ProFootballTalk

The chain has filed a motion to dismiss Irvin’s lawsuit, now claiming it doesn’t own the Phoenix hotel where the alleged incident took place. It has been learned, though, that the claims against the Hall of Famer are that he made “harassing and inappropriate comments” to a female employee. That makes the video being sought in the case much less relevant, however, since the recordings will not include audio.

PFF Top 101 lists only 3 Cowboys while 13 Eagles make the cut :: Cowboys Wire

Philadelphia’s league-best record gave PFF the perfect excuse to populate 13 percent of their year-end list with Eagles, on both offense and defense. Micah Parsons, Tony Pollard, and CeeDee Lamb represent Dallas; the Cowboys had no offensive linemen taken, nor their quarterback Prescott.

Bucs make it official, announce new additions to coaching staff :: Bucs Wire

Tampa Bay officially announced the hiring of former Cowboys assistants Skip Peete and George Edwards on Monday. Peete will serve as the Buccaneers running backs coach; Edwards will take over the team’s outside linebackers. Bucs head coach Todd Bowles is himself a onetime Cowboys assistant.

The Blunder Bowl: The story of one of the worst Super Bowls ever :: Grunge

Super Bowl V was a sloppy mess, with two fumbles, two interceptions, and 10 penalties in the first half alone. But most who played in the game that became known as “The Blunder Bowl” blamed it on the Poly-Turf surface that was installed at Miami’s Orange Bowl. “People were slipping all over the place,” Ernie Accorsi, the Colts’ PR director and scout, recalled. “It was a crazy game.” The Colts won on a late field goal set up, fittingly, by an interception by Cowboys passer Craig Morton that bounced off his receiver’s hands.

