Cowboys News: Focus on Washington, who needs to step up, new CB option?

With encouraging news of Damar Hamlin’s slow and steady recovery, the football world started to turn its attention back to Week 18 games on Thursday. The Cowboys have plans well beyond that, of course, but they’re reminding themselves that the only part they can control is winning in Washington. We’ll look at several Cowboys players who need to step up in the season finale, and we’ll give you two takes on why Dak Prescott has a pick problem in 2022.

Elsewhere, DeMarcus Ware and Darren Woodson stop by the team headquarters to talk about the next step in their journey to Canton, one outlet has a bold prediction about Tony Pollard’s pending payday, and we explore whether the team should make a last-minute splurge on a veteran cornerback who’s suddenly hit the market. All that, plus a look at how medical and stadium personnel would handle a player emergency if it happened during a Cowboys home game. That’s all up in this edition of News and Notes.

Dak not focused on scenarios: "We need to win" :: The Mothership

Cowboys players would like to win the NFC East, but they know that’s not entirely up to them. They’re focused instead on beating Washington on Sunday- nothing more, nothing less. “The focus first and foremost is to win, play well, and build momentum,” Prescott said Thursday. Lamb admitted he can’t even keep the various playoff scenarios straight: “Them damn things stress me out.”

Here's the real reason behind Dak Prescott's increase in INTs :: Cowboys Wire

Bad decisions? Poor throws? Receiver errors? Actually, the simplest explanation is also the correct one: the Cowboys simply aren’t good at pass protection in 2022. And whatever else may also be happening, that’s had an influence on Prescott.

Why is Dak Prescott throwing so many interceptions? :: Touchdown Wire

Prescott’s interception rate of 3.9% is more than double what it’s been in any of his previous seasons except for one. He needs to read the field more clearly and avoid forcing throws or gambling on contested-catch situations. In Week 18, the Cowboys are in a fortunate position in that they don’t need their quarterback to be a superhero. Dak can do anything, but he needs to stop trying to do everything.

Cowboys desperately need second receiving option to step up :: Cowboys Wire

Jalen Tolbert and James Washington were supposed to pick up the slack with Michael Gallup out to start this season. Tolbert has just 89 offensive snaps; Washington got cut. The Cowboys haven’t had a legitimate Plan B at receiver all year, but T.Y. Hilton offers hope as the playoffs loom.

Jason Peters expected to see heavy usage in Week 18 :: Dan Rogers (Twitter)

Jason Peters has played nine games with the Cowboys this season. In all but one he's played less than 30% of the snaps. In the one game he played more, it was against the Washington Commanders and he got hurt. Peters is expected to play more than 30% on Sunday. — Dan Rogers (@DannyPhantom24) January 6, 2023

Cowboys vs. Commanders: Dallas underrated star for Week 18 :: Blogging the Boys

Connor McGovern has a huge opportunity Sunday when he makes his first start at center for the injured Tyler Biadasz. He’s been consistent and reliable at left guard (mostly), but center is a whole different ball game. A solid performance could solidify his place as a proven and versatile multi-tool that can be deployed just about anywhere in the Dallas offense.

Cowboys CB Kelvin Joseph back at practice, but needs to clean up penalties :: Cowboys Wire

The second-year man co-leads the team in penalties this year, but the rate he’s doing it is even more alarming. “The discipline part of it is something that he can be better in,” Mike McCarthy said after the Tennessee win. Joseph returned to practice and was a full participant after missing Wednesday due to dental surgery.

Cowboys should sign recently-released former Pro Bowler to stabilize CB room :: The Landry Hat

Given the thinned-out state of affairs in the Cowboys’ CB room, the club might consider signing just-released Bills corner Xavier Rhodes. The three-time Pro Bowler is nowhere near the stud he was in his prime and likely wouldn’t be up to speed to be of significant help in a wild card game, but it might be worth a dart throw as an emergency option.

Cowboys vs Commanders: 6 things to know about Week 18 opponent :: Cowboys Wire

The Commanders haven’t won a game since the end of November, and even though they have a two-headed monster at running back and scary-good wide receivers, they’ll be depending largely on a rookie quarterback. Washington is prone to giving up sacks; will the Dallas defense get to Sam Howell in his first pro start?

What’s protocol when a player is critically injured in a Dallas Cowboys game? :: Dallas Morning News

Arlington does not have a Level 1 trauma center, so the Cowboys’ mandated Emergency Action Plan would send a critically-injured player to Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas, roughly 21 miles from the stadium. Depending on the injury, players can also be transported to Medical City Arlington, a Level 2 trauma center just five miles from the stadium. Some 30 medical personnel meet 60 minutes prior to every Cowboys home game to review their game day plan.

Ware, Woodson 'appreciative' to be HOF finalists :: The Mothership

Both Cowboys legends stopped by The Star the day after learning they were finalists for Canton. “When we looked at those older guys who played 15 years,” Ware remembered, “and now we’re those guys up here with a platform that we can change so many people’s lives. Give that to me. Give me that yellow jacket so I can do something with it.” Woodson, who had been a semifinalist six times before but never reached this stage, is ready for his moment: “I burn hot every single day. I wanna go hard all the time. This is a moment that I’m not going to take lightly. I’m appreciative to be here.”

10 crazy NFL offseason predictions: Tom Brady jumps ship, Jim Harbaugh returns and Commanders get new owners :: CBS Sports

In this offseason forecast is a move that many Cowboys fans hope does not come to fruition. Jordan Dajani looks into his crystal ball and sees Tony Pollard getting the most interest of any running back in free agency, eventually signing somewhere other than Dallas on a three-year deal worth over $30 million. He also picks Odell Beckham Jr. to re-sign with the Giants and Sean Payton to continue his retirement.

