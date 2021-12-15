Cowboys News: Finding Tyron’s replacement, Pollard improving, Daniel Jones not cleared

At the start of the season, the Cowboys offense was predicted to be the class of the NFL. After 14 weeks, there are suddenly more questions than answers. Among them, what has caused quarterback Dak Prescott’s significant slump? Or is it a slump at all? Have injuries along the offensive line finally caught up with Tyron Smith? Can running back Tony Pollard overcome his plantar fascia tear enough to go this Sunday? And how long can the surging defense keep bailing out their offensive mates?

Despite all that uncertainty, Dallas can mathematically lock up a postseason berth this weekend, although much of the playoff picture remains murky. This week’s opponent may be without their starting quarterback, Cowboys fans have learned a lot about their team with the win over Washington, and the Micah Parsons Show is still dazzling audiences. The latest COVID explosion has close contact with the Cowboys’ roster, fans can feel like they’re part of the pregame hype, and we’re looking ahead to perhaps another defensive superstar on draft day. That’s all on tap in News and Notes.

Cowboys roundtable: Is it time for Dallas to find Tyron Smith’s replacement at LT? :: Dallas Morning News

Even with his recent spate of missed games due to injury, Smith is still among the very best linemen in the game when he’s on the field. His place in the Cowboys’ starting lineup isn’t up for debate in the short-term… but it may be time to start seriously shopping for a draft pick to assume his left tackle spot down the road.

Cowboys coaches deny slump, but numbers show different Dak Prescott :: Cowboys Wire

Mike McCarthy and Kellen Moore shied away from the S-word on Monday, but their quarterback sure seems to be going through something. Prescott has ended two of the past four games with a passer rating in the 50s; prior to that, it had been over three years since he had an outing that poor.

Jerry Jones confirms AND denies Dak Prescott's 'slump' :: Jon Machota (Twitter)

Jerry Jones on @1053thefan on Dak Prescott: "I don't want to say (it's a) slump, but that's probably fair. It's such a multifaceted evaluation. I would say that our offense is definitely away from where we were 5-6 weeks ago. … Yes, he is (healthy). He'll figure it out." — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 14, 2021

Micah Parsons’ RB highlights prove Cowboys star can do anything :: The Landry Hat

With Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard dealing with injuries, what if the Cowboys let their rookie linebacker take handoffs, too? Parsons was a star ball-carrier in high school, as his impressive varsity highlight reel clearly shows.

Cowboys Player Rankings: Micah Parsons assumes top spot in Week 15 shakeup :: Cowboys Wire

There’s a new No. 1 in Dallas. It’s no knock against the always-dominant Zack Martin, but the rookie linebacker has simply been too electrifying to not take over as the best player on the Dallas roster. Four other Cowboys defenders catapulted at least four spots in this week’s countdown, a sign of which of the team’s units has been more impressive.

Giants QB Daniel Jones still not cleared for Week 15 vs. Cowboys :: SportsGrid

The Giants quarterback has missed two games with a neck injury and may well miss this weekend’s divisional showdown with Dallas. Backup Mike Glennon would get the call once again for Big Blue.

Magic Number of 2: Cowboys can clinch NFC East title in Week 15 with a little help :: Cowboys Wire

With a win on Sunday in New York, the Cowboys will have a better than 99.5% chance of making the postseason, even if they were to lose their final three games. With a Dallas win and a Washington loss in their Week 15 tilt against the Eagles, the Cowboys would clinch the NFC East.

Perceptive Perspective: Truths about Cowboys' season, NFC playoff picture in Week 15 :: Cowboys Wire

Currently the No. 4 seed in the NFC, Dallas has the best conference winning percentage. When it comes to tiebreaker scenarios, this is very key. But the best-case scenario would be for the Cowboys to win out… and then get some help.

NFL Power Rankings, Week 15: Rams, 49ers climb; Ravens slipping :: NFL.com

The Dallas defense was a big-play machine on Sunday, but the offense remains locked in a curious funk. That drops the Cowboys a spot, but keeps them in the Top 10. They rank seventh in the latest power rankings from Dan Hanzus.

3 Stars: Cowboys DL challenges for title of team's most impressive unit :: Cowboys Wire

No real surprise here: it was a trio of Cowboys defensive stars who shone brightest on Sunday. Along with the explosive Micah Parsons, Neville Gallimore and Randy Gregory both returned to action in dramatic fashion against Washington.

Tony Pollard making improvements toward Week 15, says McCarthy :: Michael Gehlken (Twitter)

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy is “feeling a lot better” about RB Tony Pollard’s ability to play Sunday at Giants than he did leading up to Washington game. Pollard missed his first game of season with a torn plantar fascia. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) December 13, 2021

What We Learned: Cowboys offense now relying on defensive bailouts :: Cowboys Wire

Sunday’s win in Washington cemented two undeniable facts. One, the Cowboys have a legitimate candidate for both Defensive Rookie of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year. And two, the whole Dallas defense is the real deal… and currently the unit that’s carrying the team toward a postseason berth.

NFL mock draft 2022: Todd McShay's early predictions for all 32 first-round picks, including QB landing spots :: ESPN

Right now, defensive end would not seem to be a need for Dallas in the upcoming draft. But Todd McShay nonetheless has the Cowboys adding Georgia’s Travon Walker with the 27th pick. “He is versatile with the ability to play off the edge or on the interior, and he possesses the power to walk blockers back,” notes the draft guru. With Randy Gregory headed toward free agency and DeMarcus Lawrence turning 30 next year, the Bulldogs standout might make a solid foundation alongside Micah Parsons for years to come.

Watch Dak Prescott fire up Cowboys before taking on Washington :: NFL Films

5 WFT defensive players on COVID list 48 hours after loss to Cowboys :: Cowboys Wire

The league’s rising COVID cases are taking a toll on the team that just spent three-plus hours in close contact with the Cowboys. Washington has placed ten players in the protocol over the past two days, including five defenders who logged snaps against Dallas.

