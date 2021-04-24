Cowboys News: Finding draft’s best edge prospect, Slater to follow Zack Martin?

The Dallas Cowboys will have tough choices to make this year when the time starts for their first-round pick at #10. There have been plenty of mock drafts having the team pick cornerbacks, offensive lineman, and tight ends alike. While certain position groups, such as wide receivers, seem to be stacked with players like Cedrick Wilson signing their restricted tender, others still leave question marks. Which players are worth the discussions? Which players are sliding down the board?

One position being somewhat ignored, defensive end. The club has a sneaky need there but this is a down season for top-10 edge projections. Diving in to see who will turn out as the best of the class is more important than ever and the SackSEER study gives insight into who should get targeted.

Also discussed, what impressed Dallas about Zach Martin? Are other cornerbacks not named Jaycee Horn or Patrick Surtain II in play? How is CeeDee Lamb doing with training? All this and more below in the news for the day.

SackSEER 2021 :: Football Outsiders

Link SackSEER is a time-tested formula that takes a player's collegiate production and projects their NFL output. In a season where most observers feel it's a relatively weak-at-the-top draft class with a lot of potential for late first and Day 2 guys, being able to sift through the prospect videos needs a major boost. While Kwity Paye and Gregory Rousseau seem to be getting the lion share of first-edge off the board projections, Jaelen Phillips and Jason Oweh are the top-two projected sackmasters.

Video: Voch Lombardi joins CTF, firebombs bad draft takes and talks Pitts over Witten :: Cowboys Wire

Link The latest edition of the Catch This Fade Podcast is out, featuring our own K.D. Drummond, CBS Sports' Patrik Walker, and YouTube analyst Voch Lombardi. The trio discuss all things related to the Dallas draft, including the clubs interest in Kyle Pitts, a top 50 big board, and more. --AH

OG Veer-Tucker finds himself viable trade-back draft option for Cowboys :: Cowboys Wire

Link While the Dallas Cowboys need defense in the draft, few would be surprised if the club opted to select a offensive lineman to bolster the protection for Dak Prescott. Our own Julius Settles Jr. examines a first-round guard prospect that Dallas may consider, especially if they trade down. --AH

Cedrick Wilson signs tender to remain Cowboys WR4, for now :: Cowboys Wire

Link Cowboys WR Cedrick Wilson is coming off an impressive 2020, and he recently signed his one-year restricted tender offer, meaning he will return to Dallas for the 2021 season. -AH

Slater in play for Dallas?

Possible Pick: Jaycee Horn Joins 'Best CB' Debate :: Dallas Cowboys

Link The Cowboys are narrowing down their options for the No. 10 overall selection, and South Carolina's Jaycee Horn is certainly in consideration. Horn met with the Cowboys virtually, and the former SEC standout divulged why he believes he deserves to be the first cornerback selected in the draft. --AH

Cowboys 2021 draft prospects: Northwestern CB Greg Newsome II scouting report :: Blogging the Boys

Link The Cowboys need cornerbacks, and by all accounts Northwestern's Greg Newsome II is one of the best prospects at the position. Learn more about the potential Dallas target, as Blogging the Boys' Connor Livesay gives his scouting report on Newsome. --AH

On anniversary of his brother’s death, Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott honors Jace :: Star Telegram

Link Dak Prescott has been through more than his share of troubles. Today, he honors his late brother Jace on the anniversary of his death as he continues to show his ability to continue to fight. -AC

2021 NFL Draft: One stat to know for each of PFF’s top 32 prospects :: Pro Football Focus

Link Get the go-to stats for each of the draft's top guys. Kyle Pitts

Ran 41 routes versus press coverage from an outside alignment in 2020 and had seven catches of 15-plus yards. No other FBS TE has recorded more than two in one year since 2014

Patrick Surtain II

978 snaps in press coverage since 2018 — 266 more than any other FBS cornerback

Trevon Moehrig

28 plays on the ball since 2019 — five more than any other Power Five safety

1

1