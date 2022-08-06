Cowboys News: Fehoko rising, where to draft WRs in fantasy

The wide receiver position is the constant conversation for Cowboys camp in 2022. In the middle of it is new receiver KaVontae Turpin, whose prowess as a receiver may be overshadowed by his expertise as a returner. Special teams coordinator John Fassel sees a big role for Turpin in 2022.

Meanwhile young receiver Simi Fehoko has been a pleasant surprise at camp, with highlights and reliable tendencies during the early goings. Even still, with young players showing out, the position is a question mark with James Washington and Michael Gallup out for the start of the season.

Considering the Cowboys went out and signed linebacker Anthony Barr to boost that group with veteran talent, could the same come for receiver or will Dallas stick to their homegrown players to cover for those missing early in the season?

The story behind Jalen Tolbert wearing No. 18, the biggest 2022 matchups for cornerback Trevon Diggs and more in the latest News and Notes.

'Huge aspirations for him': Cowboys special teams guru raves about newcomer KaVontae Turpin :: Cowboys Wire

Link

While his expertise at wide receiver will be useful in Dallas, USFL MVP KaVontae Turpin immediately caught the eye of special teams coordinator John Fassel.

An electric returner at TCU, Turpin could take over as the main returner for the Cowboys in 2022.

Anthony Barr deal proves the Cowboys want to improve, but other positions still need help :: Blogging the Boys

Link

Dallas finally made a key move signing linebacker Anthony Barr, who has connections to the staff for the team. While that helps linebacker instantly, there’s still a list of positions in need as the season moves closer.

After a signing like Barr, do the Cowboys have more up their sleeve?

Cowboys training camp: Maybe the kids are alright at WR :: Blogging the Boys

Link

On the other side of the coin, the young receivers in Dallas have helped numb the pain about the injuries to key weapons and the loss of Amari Cooper. Simi Fehoko is the main example of a player turning heads at this year’s camp, but will he turn it into success during the season?

Story continues

Cowboys training camp: Dak Prescott and Mike McCarthy’s growing bond :: The Athletic

Link (paywall)

As their tenures in Dallas continue together, head coach Mike McCarthy and quarterback Dak Prescott are growing closer by the day. Their growing bond and many other bits in Jon Machota’s most recent roundup.

With Cowboys battling injuries at WR, who will play next to CeeDee Lamb? :: The Athletic

Link

While Fehoko has been a star in camp, will he be the receiver across from CeeDee Lamb once the season begins? With James Washington and Michael Gallup out for the start of the season, there’s a strong debate over if it’ll be a veteran role player or a young, suring talent that will be the starting receiver for Week 1.

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy & New LB Anthony Barr Have History :: Inside the Star

Link

Barr came to Dallas and noted the team as a contender being one of his main reasons to join alongside his relation with the staff. Interesting enough, he has actually been called out by the Cowboys head coach.

Dating back to 2017 on a hit that injured Aaron Rodgers, the former Packers coach called out the Minnesota linebacker. Now, the two join in arms.

What's behind the number? 15 rookies explain why they chose their NFL uniform number :: ESPN

Link

There’s always a story behind an athlete’s number, and rookie receiver Jalen Tolbert is no exception to this. While Tolbert wore No. 8 at South Alabama, it’s a number players don’t touch considering the respect towards Troy Aikman.

Turns out Tolbert didn’t even know who the Hall of Fame quarterback was when he was growing up.

Ranking the top 3 wide receivers the Cowboys will face in 2022 :: The Landry Hat

Link

Coming off his 11-interception sophomore season, Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs will see some of the league’s best receivers in 2022. From two LSU standouts to the reigning Super Bowl MVP, Diggs will have his work cut out for him to maintain the reputation he’s created for himself.

Dallas Cowboys should embrace underdog role as expectations shrink :: SportDFW

Link

The outlook for Dallas is a stark contrast from what it was during the 2021 training camp. Expectations have slowly decreased as predictions begin to roll in that don’t have the Cowboys taking the NFC East in back-to-back years.

With that change, Dallas could use it as fuel to turn the slight underdog status into a statement year for the team and break the curse of a repeat champion in the division.

2022 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings & Tiers — McFarland :: Pro Football Focus

Link

The Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb is ranked as an early second rounder, Tier 1B, but no other Dallas receiver shows up until Jalen Tolbert as a sixth-round option, Tier 5C.

1

1

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire