Cowboys News: Fassel’s punt block explanation falls flat; should Pollard be starting?

Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott proved to be an effective one-two punch during their weekend trip to California, but the coaching staff could find themselves deflecting shots for some time to come about which back should be doing what in the Cowboys’ offensive game plan. But the Dallas staff is also talking about the clocks at SoFi Stadium, how soon Kellen Moore’s future as a head coach will start, and what in the world the thought process was behind that ill-advised send-the-house punt block that blew up in John Fassel’s face.

Also after the L.A. win: Amari Cooper is hurting, the takeaway tide may be turning, Micah Parsons and Osa Odighizuwa turned heads, the team’s yellow-flag problem should be a red flag moving forward, and why the Cowboys felt right at home in the Chargers’ home opener. All that, plus the surprise star of the Dallas roster in Week 2. Here’s the News and Notes.