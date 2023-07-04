Cowboys News: Fantasy draft rankings, league-wide redrafts and too-early 2024 draft rankings

The Cowboys are a team without many perceived holes, so when looking way ahead to the 2024 draft, there isn’t a position to focus on. Depending on if there are any snags in negotiations with their stars, Dallas may be in a position to truly take the best player available.

Who would they end up with if the league redrafted across seven rounds of all available players? Chad Reuter takes a look at where the QBs would go and then everything else that would fall into play. Looking to be interactive? Then prep yourself with what round you’ll need to grab your favorite Cowboys in fantasy drafts over the next two months. It’s all here in the final draft of News and Notes.

Debating top 2024 NFL draft prospects at every position :: ESPN+

Link (paywall)

If there’s one position to forecast a potential need in 2024, it would have to be cornerback.

Cornerback Kalen King (Penn State) vs. Kool-Aid McKinstry (Alabama) The cornerback class looks stacked with first-rounders in the early stages of evaluation, and King and McKinstry headline that group. King, a 5-foot-11, 188-pound junior, grabbed three interceptions and broke up 15 passes last year. Only teammate and eventual second-round pick Joey Porter Jr. forced a higher percentage of incompletions in coverage than his 37.5% of all targets. He’s shifty and fast, and he breaks on the ball like a wide receiver running routes. McKinstry doesn’t just have the best nickname in college football — he might also be the best cover man in the sport. In 2022, he one-upped King by allowing a QBR of 13.2 — ninth in the nation among DBs who saw at least 50 targets. He hauled in one interception and broke up 14 passes. At 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds, he has the length that teams love to go along with topflight speed. “McKinstry is the dude,” said an AFC scout who covers the SEC. “He’s up there with [Derek] Stingley, Sauce [Gardner] & Co. as a college corner. He looks like a top-10 pick already.” My early pick for the top CB: McKinstry

11 Cowboys make top 300 Fantasy Football rankings for 2023 :: Cowboys Wire

Link

Who’s a steal? Who’s overvalued and where’s the best pick spot to be in your redraft league if you want to land the Cowboys’ stars?

Early 2023 NFL roster rankings for all 32 teams: Pro Football Focus

Link

The Cowboys are ranked No. 6 overall, with pass rush as their biggest strength and the QB position as their biggest weakness.

Seven-round NFL mock draft, Round 1: Building a win-now team from active players for 2023 season :: NFL.com

Link

With QBs going the first 12 spots, Dak Prescott goes to Carolina at No. 9. Micah Parsons goes No. 15 to Green Bay while Dallas gets WR Stefon Diggs at No. 27.

Netflix on verge of landing Jerry Jones docu-series for nearly $50 million :: Pro Football Talk

Link

Jerryatrics and Chill?

A look through Dak Prescott’s career and examining what has helped him the most :: Blogging The Boys

Link

Dan Rogers looks at the myriad of approaches and supporting casts Prescott has endured during his seven years with the Cowboys.

These Cowboys traded in their helmets for a head coach's headset :: Inside The Star

Link

A look at players who starred for the team on the field only to further their football life on the sidelines.

