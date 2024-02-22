Cowboys News: Familiar free agents, Most valuable franchise in sports

The Cowboys will get every chance to prove they are “all in” once the new league year begins and free agents can choose where they want to go. A new system requires different players, so tracking down a few familiar names would be a great place to start the defensive overhaul. A mainstay from that side of the ball may not be able to return from a serious injury sustained last season.

The swing tackle position was infamously highlighted a few years back and fortifying the position has become a yearly item to check off the the list. Has the team found a long-term replacement? The franchise tag has been used often in Dallas lately but this year could break a surprising streak. Cowboys tight end Jason Ferguson discusses how he prepared for the 2023 season with the national media. A Cowboys big board, Jimmy Johnson saving the boys, a new addition to the staff, and a collection of guesses at who Dallas takes with their first pick round out this edition of Cowboys news and notes.

New coaching staffs have been known to bring in players who are familiar with the system they are trying to implement. To shorten the learning curve, Dallas would be wise to do the same. These eight defenders could be free-agent targets for the Cowboys if they get to hit the open market.

The franchise tag has been an often utilized tool in the past but the streak of six straight seasons of the Cowboys slapping it on an impending free agent looks likely to come to an end. While Dallas is undoubtedly planning how to attack free agency, the tag is “likely” out as a possibility.

The Cowboys have some tough decisions to make over the next few weeks but when it comes to this Dallas defender, the option to retain him may not be entirely up to them. A former first-round pick who fits the mold of a typical Zimmer linebacker may never get the chance to see the field again.

Former Dallas Head Coach Jimmy Johnson has been credited with a lot of the Cowboys success with how dominant the team played in the early 1990s. A recent comment he made set the internet on fire and some have interpreted his words into something much different.

Jason Ferguson Preparation | NFL Network

.@jqfergy11 reflects on how he prepared for the 2023 season 👏 (via @NFLTotalAccess) pic.twitter.com/e8T2Mrd7Xe — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 22, 2024

In Dallas, it would be hard to hear the name Chaz Green and not think about that fateful day in which quarterback Dak Prescott was sacked six times by defensive end Adrian Clayborn. For that reason, the swing tackle position in Dallas has become a yearly investment so something like that never happens again. Do the Cowboys have enough bodies at the position or will the team spend again to ensure Prescott’s blindside is protected?

The Dallas Cowboys are the most valuable sports franchise in the WORLD at over 9 billion dollars! (via @Sportico) pic.twitter.com/iiwgXp3qSb — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) February 21, 2024

With the NFL draft right around the corner, initial prospect scouting is coming to a close. During the combine, teams will be able to dig and get answers to any questions that may linger both physically and mentally. A big board of player rankings that best fits the needs in Dallas can help aid with zeroing in on future Cowboys.

Cowboys hire new assistant | Nick Harris

The Dallas Cowboys have hired Boston College offensive coordinator Steve Shimko as an offensive assistant, the team can confirm. Shimko led an Eagles offense in 2023 to a 7-6 record and 381.2 yards per game in his lone season as coordinator. ✍️: https://t.co/8K47SsQONq pic.twitter.com/Xlm08tI5Dx — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisDC) February 22, 2024

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Danny White had some advice for current quarterback Dak Prescott. While receiving the Davey O’Brien Legends Award, White said Prescott needs to “just keep doing what you’re doing” when asked what he would say to the current signal caller in Dallas.

Predicting who the Cowboys will select with the 24th overall pick is tough so early in the process. That won’t stop a few insiders from sharing their thoughts on the matter. A collection of draft picks rolled into one shows how wide-open Dallas can go with their first-round pick.

