Cowboys News: Facing new lawsuit Jerry Jones, talks Hankins, OL configuration

Both Jerry and Stephen Jones found live microphones at the owners’ meetings on Monday, so plan on the next several days being spent trying to decipher what exactly each of them was saying. So far, there’s a puzzling update on Terence Steele that seems to be taking his starting job away from him, encouraging news that suggests the team is working on bringing back defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins, word that the club isn’t done at kicker, and a half-hearted setting of the scene for a potential return by Ezekiel Elliott. All that, while the ongoing paternity case against Jerry now has a defamation lawsuit attached to it as well.

Meanwhile, new Cowboys have new jersey numbers, and we may not even be done getting new Cowboys; Vegas oddsmakers think the team may have yet another big-time signing in them. We’re also looking ahead to the draft with multiple mocks, plus meetings with a speedy wide receiver and a hometown O-lineman. Here’s the News and Notes…

Subject to change; Steele viewed as swing tackle :: The Mothership

Link

Jerry Jones was asked about Steele’s status on Monday, and his answer suggested a surprise shuffling in the starting lineup. “As we have it right now, he should be the backup tackle on both sides as we would look at it right today,” Jones said, hinting that Tyron Smith and Tyler Smith would both start at left and right tackle, leaving Steele- the former starter on the right side- as a backup once his ACL is rehabbed.

Woman who says Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is her father now accuses him of defamation :: ESPN

Link

The 26-year-old woman who has been seeking to be recognized as the daughter of the Cowboys owner has filed a federal defamation lawsuit, alleging that she has been portrayed over the past year as an “extortionist” and a “shakedown artist whose motivation was money and greed.” Alexandra Davis and her legal team claim that neither Jones nor his representatives ever denied that Davis was the billionaire’s child, but rather waged a “smear campaign” intended “to discredit [her] reputation and character in the public eye.”

Story continues

Cowboys leaving the door open for Ezekiel Elliott’s return :: ProFootballTalk

Link

Mike McCarthy confirmed that re-signing Elliott after the draft is still an option; Jones added, “I wouldn’t take any possibility off the table.” The owner claims the two-time rushing champ was never offered a pay cut to stay. “Zeke gave us everything he had and more,” Jones said. “And we gave him everything we had and more. So that’s the way you’d like to end it.”

New Assignments: Cowboys issue storied jersey number to CB Stephon Gilmore :: Cowboys Wire

Link

Gilmore will wear the No. 21 made famous by both Hall of Famer Deion Sanders and a certain recently-released rusher. Brandin Cooks takes over the No. 3 jersey that Anthony Brown wore last season. Chuma Edoga will sport No. 71, last worn by Jason Peters. (Both Brown and Peters, like Elliott, are free agents.) Ronald Jones will wear the 32 jersey.

Updates: Cowboys working to re-sign Hankins :: The Mothership

Link

The front office is trying to work a deal to bring the big nose tackle back for 2023. “We’re working to get something done there with Hankins,” said Jones. “That’s progress.”

What's next in free agency? Kicker plans & more :: The Mothership

Link

Stephen Jones allowed for the possibility of the team drafting a kicker “to start with a young guy that can go out there and be successful and have the right nervous system to be successful and have a guy around here for three to four years.” Tristan Vizcaino is currently the competition for Brett Maher, but Jones called the situation “an itch that needs to be scratched at some point.”

Julio Jones next team odds: Cowboys favorites to land star WR :: Oddschecker

Link

The sportsbooks believe Dallas may have another blockbuster wide receiver signing in them this offseason. The Cowboys are given league-best +200 odds, or an implied 33.3% chance, of landing the 34-year-old free agent who’s played with Atlanta, Tennessee, and Tampa Bay and been to seven Pro Bowls.

Report: Cowboys meeting with WR Josh Downs at UNC Pro Day :: Cowboys Wire

Link

Brian Schottenheimer was in Chapel Hill for the speedster’s workout, and the team had a meeting planned with him for later in the day. Downs is smaller than most obvious first-round receivers, but he has dazzling three-sport quickness, route-running skills, and the kind of change of direction ability that gets OCs salivating.

Cowboys mock draft: 2 simulations present opportunities to strengthen offense :: The Athletic

Link

Bob Sturm ran two mocks just to see what would happen. In the first, the Cowboys got Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid, UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet, and Texas linebacker DeMarvion Overshown as their first three picks. In the second, they landed Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer, North Dakota State offensive lineman Cody Mauch, and Tulane running back Tyjae Spears. Plenty of offensive help and lots for Cowboys fans to be happy about either way.

Top NFL draft prospect Steve Avila hoping to stay in Dallas ... meeting with Cowboys soon :: TMZ

Link

The TCU offensive lineman grew up in Arlington and admits he’d be thrilled to stay right at home once he hits the NFL, but the Cowboys would have to draft him to make that happen. “It would be, honestly, like, the best,” he said recently. Avila has met with several other teams, though, including the Jets, Lions, Commanders, and Falcons.

2023 position preview: Cowboys turn to youth at TE :: Cowboys Wire

Link

The Cowboys have had a string of either long-tenured or highly-paid tight ends, it seems. But now it’ll be up to second-year men Peyton Hendershot and Jake Ferguson, seldom-used Sean McKeon, and possibly a rookie plucked from the one of the best and deepest tight ends classes in recent memory.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire