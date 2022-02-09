Cowboys News: The Ezekiel Elliott dilemma, Jerry’s Super Bowl jackpot, what Aikman saw in Matthew Stafford

Of the many, many decisions the Cowboys have to make this offseason, how to fix the running game has to be near the top of the list. While Ezekiel Elliott had another down year and suddenly looks like more of a drain on the team’s wallet than an offensive workhorse capable of carrying the team, conventional wisdom says his contract makes him untouchable in 2022. But, as they say, desperate times…

Also in the news, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has a deep connection to this year’s Super Bowl, even though his team is watching from home. And two of the franchise’s past quarterbacks recall their very early glimpses of one of this year’s title-game passers. Micah Parsons is still picking up awards for his rookie season even as he’s already looking ahead to next year, there’s news about both an outgoing Cowboys staffer and a former assistant coach, we’ve got mock drafts to dissect, and America’s Team rakes it in at the cash register once again. All that, plus birthday wishes for the Wolf Hunter and re-telling a forgotten story from the Cowboys-Eagles rivalry. That’s all up next in News and Notes.

Dallas Cowboys didn’t reach Super Bowl, but Jerry Jones is living his L.A. fairy tale :: Fort Worth Star-Telegram

The last time the Los Angeles market hosted the Super Bowl, Jerry Jones’s Cowboys demolished the Bills in Pasadena. Now it returns, to be played this time just a short stroll away from Jones’s first childhood home, in a sparkling $5 billion stadium whose existence he is largely responsible for. Jones will also be cashing in on a piece of the Super Bowl pie as co-owner of Legends Hospitality, the management company that oversees the sale of naming rights, suites, and concessions for SoFi Stadium.

How Troy Aikman, Babe Laufenberg discovered Matthew Stafford’s NFL potential at Highland Park :: Dallas Morning News (paywall)

Laufenberg, the former Cowboys backup-turned-local-sports-broadcaster, saw Stafford play high school ball once, and knew within two throws that he’d be something special. Aikman wanted to tell his alma mater- UCLA- to recruit Stafford, but Georgia got him instead. Both Cowboys passers ran into the Dallas kid around the Metroplex over the years and have kept a close eye on his career. Stafford finally gets his long-awaited shot at a Super Bowl on Sunday.

The Dallas Cowboys, Ezekiel Elliott, and the sunk cost fallacy :: Blogging the Boys

The principle describes humans’ “tendency to follow through on an endeavor if we have already invested time, effort, or money into it… whether or not the current costs outweigh the benefit.” The Cowboys are facing just such a dilemma with their lead running back, whose production on the field, many are suggesting, is no longer worth the team’s massive financial commitment to him. Alas, conventional wisdom says, the Cowboys are stuck. Except they’re really not. Cutting Elliott would be a huge dead money hit, but playing him only hinders the offense.

NFL analysts unanimously predict Cowboys LB Micah Parsons to win Defensive Rookie of the Year :: Cowboys Wire

The Associated Press will hand out its end-of-season awards on Thursday, but a panel of NFL Network and NFL.com analysts have already unanimously forecasted that the Cowboys’ first-year phenom will win Defensive Rookie of the Year. Parsons got one vote for Defensive Player of the Year, too, but the panel feels Pittsburgh’s T.J. Watt is a better bet. Dak Prescott earned a few panelists’ votes for Comeback Player of the Year; the analysts predict a win for Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow instead.

What can Cowboys' Micah Parsons do for an encore? 'Bro, I can get better everywhere' :: ESPN

After a rookie season for the ages and a Pro Bowl weekend that saw him win the fastest-man competition and even set a Guinness world record, the lion is still hungry. “I can become a better pass-rusher. I can become a better linebacker,” he said this week. “I just feel like I’m just out there raw and I was just learning and I grew and I kept getting better and better throughout the year. No one’s ever perfect. There’s always room to grow in many ways to get better.”

ESPN two-round mock draft gives Cowboys help on both sides of ball :: Cowboys Wire

The Worldwide Leader’s Jordan Reid goes two rounds deep in this latest mock, and there’s a familiar name waiting for Dallas at 24. Linebacker Nakobe Dean from Georgia has popped up on several draftniks’ watchlists as someone the Cowboys could target. The Butkus Award winner would likely have an immediate and significant impact on a defense still on the rise. In Round Two, Reid likes offensive lineman Sean Rhyan out of UCLA. He can play tackle or guard, and he held his own against Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux, one of the premier defensive talents in the nation.

Lance Zierlein 2022 NFL mock draft 1.0: Two trades; Bucs, Steelers find successors to Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger :: NFL.com

The draft analyst zigged instead of zagging with his first mock of the offseason, at least when it comes to the Cowboys’ opening pick. Despite high-profile standouts Tyler Linderbaum, Nakobe Dean, and Zion Johnson being on the board, Zierlein projects the Cowboys as taking Central Michigan tackle Bernhard Raimann with the 24th selection.

Outgoing WR coach Adam Henry reportedly turned down new contract with Cowboys :: Clarence Hill Jr. (Twitter)

Past/Present: Bisaccia to GB; Newsome gets HOF :: The Mothership

A couple names from the Cowboys’ past have a new line item on their resumes. Former special teams coordinator and Jason Garrett assistant Rich Bisaccia is headed to Green Bay to helm the Packers’ special teams unit after a stint as the Raiders’ interim head coach. And Timmy Newsome, who played fullback for Dallas during the 1980s, will be inducted into the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame.

Cowboys lead league with 5 of Top 50 in NFLPA's latest merchandise rankings :: Cowboys Wire

America’s Team raked it in at the cash register, placing five stars on the Top 50 list for officially licensed merchandise for the March-through-November sales window. Dak Prescott came in 4th. CeeDee Lamb was the top-selling non-QB at 7th. Ezekiel Elliott outsold all running backs at 13. Amari Cooper came in 30th; Micah Parsons was 37th. No other team had more than three players on the report.

Leighton Vander Esch celebrates 26th birthday :: Dallas Cowboys (Twitter)

The bonk that redeemed a playoff humiliation :: Defector

This story, told by an Eagles die-hard, is one Cowboys fans will enjoy nonetheless. It recalls the January 1996 divisional playoff meeting between Philadelphia and Dallas and the bizarre scene when Cowboys offensive tackle Erik Williams went whack-a-mole, Three Stooges-style, on the head of Eagles defensive end Kyle Fuller during a fourth-quarter tussle. Complete with John Madden’s narration, it proved to be the only memorable moment for the Philly faithful in the 30-11 Cowboys win that helped Dallas advance to their third Lombardi in four years.

