Cowboys News: ESPN’s Kiper ships Dallas 2 weapons, Micah + Bijan work it out

A young wide receiver who was expecting to hear his name called at the NFL draft later this month will instead be on the road to recovery after a tragic car accident. That’s just one of the pre-draft items in this edition of News and Notes. We’ve also got a Cowboys superstar training with one of this year’s top prospects, perhaps signaling interest from the club? And if you rewind ten years to ID the 20 best draft picks, you’ll find a few Cowboys.

Speaking of draft picks and Cowboys, ESPN’s Mel Kiper checks in with his latest mock. Elsewhere, two Dallas defenders are looking to increase their contributions this year, we’re looking at young quarterbacks who may be options behind Dak Prescott, and we try to pin down exactly what went wrong for Kellen Moore as the mastermind of the Cowboys offense. A Hall of Fame-bound legend compares his golf game to the gridiron, we’ve got a blast-from-the-past reunion in Tallahassee, and there’s a familiar face atop the passing leaders in the XFL.

NFL draft: WR prospect Michael Jefferson needs multiple surgeries after crash that killed other driver, per reports :: Yahoo Sports

The Louisiana-Lafayette wide receiver prospect was in a multi-car crash in Mobile, Ala. on Sunday, leaving him in need of “multiple surgeries.” The 55-year-old driver of another vehicle was killed when he hit Jefferson’s car head-on; a third car was also involved. Jefferson had been expected to be a mid-round draft pick later this month.

Why did the Cowboys tire of Kellen Moore and could he figure it out elsewhere? :: The Athletic

He was supposed to be the next great offensive wunderkind, but most fans were more than ready to see Moore move on after last season. For starters, he had sporadically great play designs but couldn’t maintain any consistency in his attack. His offenses routinely faded at about the Thanksgiving mark as defenses zeroed in. And his receivers’ routes- too heavy on hooks, curls, and comebacks- never really matured past those from the Scott Linehan era.

3 Cowboys stars, 1 famous missed connection make list of best draft picks over last 10 years :: Cowboys Wire

Zack Martin and Micah Parsons made the cut, being called by Sports Illustrated two of the 20 best draft picks of the last decade. Also in the exclusive club is a player who many Cowboys fans are still sore about, T.J. Watt. (He was famously passed over by Dallas in 2017 for Taco Charlton.) Ezekiel Elliott was given an honorable mention.

WATCH: Bijan Robinson training with NFL star Micah Parsons :: Longhorns Wire

The Cowboys defender and the Longhorns rusher were seen training together in Austin this week, according to a short video posted to social media. The Cowboys have been linked to Robinson in several mock drafts, so perhaps it’s a clue as to the team’s interest with the 26th pick. Or maybe Parsons is just seeking an up-close look at the Doak Walker Award winner now in anticipation of having to tackle him this season.

Cowboys draft position preview: What are the odds of adding a new face at quarterback? :: Dallas Morning News

The quarterback position is solid in Dallas. But Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush both turn 30 this year, and Will Grier is on just a one-year deal. Odds are the team will take a young passer at some point in this year’s draft just on principle. There’s a lot to like about Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker on Day 2, but Houston’s Clayton Tune, UCLA’s Dorian Thompson-Robinson, and TCU’s Max Duggan could be names to watch in the late rounds.

Former Cowboys QB running away with XFL passing crown :: Football Outsiders (Twitter)

The XFL passing leaders 🎯 pic.twitter.com/3NIOBOaLh2 — Football Outsiders (@fboutsiders) April 11, 2023

Progress Report: Door open for Bell in 2023 :: The Mothership

Safety Markquese Bell was mostly a special teams contributor in 2022 as an undrafted rookie. The Florida A&M product is still staring up the depth chart at a lot of competition for defensive snaps, so special teams will again be his meal ticket and his best chance to make a good impression on coaches this season. He was in on 54% of special teams plays last year and is looking to bump that number higher.

2023 likely last Cowboys chance for DT Neville Gallimore :: Cowboys Wire

Considered a bargain and a steal on draft day 2020, the Canadian-born Gallimore turned in a promising rookie season, but has played fewer than 600 snaps in the two years since. He has size, speed, and athleticism; he’ll need to put it all together in his fourth pro season if he wants to see a fifth in Dallas.

YouTube TV sets price for NFL Sunday Ticket subscription :: ESPN

Cowboys fans who live outside the Dallas market now know what it will cost them to watch every game live in 2023. YouTube TV, who purchased the rights to the lucrative Sunday Ticket service, announced Tuesday that existing customers can add on the package for 2023 for $349 and add RedZoneTV for $40 more. (There’s a $100 discount for buying before June 6.) Non-YouTube subscribers will pay $100 more.

Jason Witten, Jason Garrett visit FSU scouting director John Garrett at Florida State :: Brendan Sonnone (Twitter)

Jason Witten along with Jason Garrett, and brother John Garrett at FSU’s practice pic.twitter.com/OAgp7bmiWd — Brendan Sonnone (@BSonnone) April 11, 2023

Cover Story – DeMarcus Ware :: Avid Golfer

The franchise’s all-time sack leader says he’s started making notes for his Canton speech and has already sat for his bronze bust, but Ware is hoping to squeeze in 18 holes while in Ohio during Hall of Fame Week, too. He says golf is a little like pass rushing quarterbacks in that it requires him to constantly adjust his technique and approach, second by second, to get where he wants to be. He’ll play later this month in the Invited Celebrity Classic in Irving for the second year in a row. Ware also says that getting into coaching football has crossed his mind.

2023 NFL mock draft: Mel Kiper's predictions for Rounds 1 and 2 :: ESPN

The Cowboys double dip on offensive weapons in the pioneer draftnik’s latest mock draft. TE then receiver is certainly going to be music to Dak Prescott, but is it best for the club?

26. Dallas Cowboys Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame Dalton Schultz left in free agency and the Cowboys never replaced him. Let’s get Dak Prescott a talented safety valve here. Mayer is the best all-around tight end in this class; he’s not afraid to latch on to defenders and block. Don’t discount his receiving upside, either. He had 180 catches for 2,099 yards and 18 scores in three college seasons. He can be an outlet on crossers and hooks and he’ll pick up first downs after the catch. Dallas also has scouted the class’ best wide receivers, so keep an eye out if one of the top guys drops.

58. Dallas Cowboys Jonathan Mingo, WR, Ole Miss I thought about a replacement for Ezekiel Elliott here, but Mingo would make an impact on the Dallas depth chart. The 6-2, 220-pound receiver has a great mix of size and speed. He averaged 16.9 yards per reception last season and he was mostly running short routes. He can break tackles once he gets the ball. He has experience playing both outside and in the slot. This makes two pass-catchers for the Cowboys, and you know Dak Prescott would be thrilled.

