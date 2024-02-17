Cowboys News: ESPN host Stephen A.’s ankle, celebrity ballers latest Parsons victims

Reputed and outspoken Cowboys hater, Stephen A. Smith, has been known to use every available chance to throw shade at Cowboys fans worldwide. Those antics may have him rethinking the time and place after an encounter with Dallas star pass rusher Micah Parsons lands him in the hospital. Speaking of Parsons, his 37 points earn him Celebrity All Star MVP honors. As his new defensive coordinator gets comfortable in the role, Mike Zimmer is finalizing his staff of assistants which will include a former Cowboys player.

While on the topic of former players, Zimmer’s track record of guys who have succeeded under his tutelage speaks for itself.

The defensive ends were given a salary inspection which may lead some to believe the edge group could be a priority once the new league year begins. Before that day rolls around, Dallas hopes to have their franchise quarterback Dak Prescott locked up to a shiny new contract. The space created from a Prescott extension could prompt moves in the wide receiver room, should it? A former Cowboys head coach gives an honest assessment of the old and new defensive staffs. That and much more in this edition of Cowboys news and notes.

Micah Parsons sends Cowboys hater Stephen A. Smith to hospital after basketball mishap | Cowboys Wire

Regular people competing against professional athletes is a fun idea the NBA put together during All Star weekend but challenging a player in that setting is certainly not a good idea. ESPN media personality and confessed Cowboys hater Stephen A. Smith found this out the hard way when an accident on the basketball court led to an emergency room visit.

Stephen A. Smith responds | First Take

"There was some sweat on the floor … I literally bust my ass!" 😅@stephenasmith set the record straight as to why he slipped on the basketball court 😭 pic.twitter.com/jbGVNICa48 — First Take (@FirstTake) February 16, 2024

Cowboys already spending 13% of cap on depleted edge rusher group | Cowboys Wire

The Cowboys have many questions surrounding the direction of their team and figuring out a way to invest in the defensive end group may be overlooked by many. With a substantial price tag for a thin room, adding edge players could be a higher priority for the Dallas front office than you think.

Report: Cowboys to hire Jeff Zgonina as new defensive line coach | Cowboys Wire

The Commanders wasted no time in pilfering through the Cowboys coaching staff after naming former Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn as their next head coach. Other teams got into the act but it now appears the Cowboys are now filling their vacancies using like-minded tactics.

Open Market: Time for Cowboys to overkill at WR? | The Mothership

The wideout room in Dallas is loaded with talent but does that mean the team won’t take a look at the available options? A snapshot of what Dallas has and five candidates the team could opt for this offseason.

Paul Guenther joining Cowboys defensive staff as run game coordinator, reuniting with Mike Zimmer | Cowboys Wire

Dallas has struggled in recent years to stop the run prompting a search for coaches who can help treat this reoccurring ailment. In addition to other hires, the Cowboys are bringing in Paul Guenther to act as a run game coordinator for new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

Micah Parsons wins the 2024 Celebrity All Star MVP Award | ESPN

37 POINTS FOR MICAH PARSONS 😮 CELEB GAME MVP 🏆 #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/0kvMcglayU — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 17, 2024

Cowboys hiring longtime DE Greg Ellis to defensive coaching staff | Cowboys Wire

From Charles Haley to Leon Lett, some things in Dallas will remain the same. The Cowboys have a history of bringing in former players to help coach positions they once starred and that tradition appears to be continuing with the arrival of former Cowboys defensive end Greg Ellis.

Former Cowboys head coach says Dan Quinn may have been ‘too buddy-buddy’ with players | Blogging the Boys

Former Cowboys head coach Dave Campo had some interesting things to say when asked about former defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. Campo believes Quinn was was “too buddy-buddy” with players and acknowledges the incoming style of play may have been a part of the hiring strategy.

Zimmer's work with star defensive players meshes well with Cowboys' personnel | Cowboys Wire

Cowboys defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer may not be a name familiar to everyone and his work could be equally as foreign. These six players, whom Zimmer once coached, are synonymous with elite and should give pause to anyone questioning the hire.

First order of business: Cowboys should act fast on extension for Prescott | WFAA

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is in line for a contract extension and although he has all the leverage in the situation, a timely deal would be prudent with an onslaught of quarterbacks looking for large extensions this offseason as well.

