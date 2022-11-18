Cowboys News: Elliott ‘very optimistic,’ Parsons taking blame for defense

As the Cowboys regroup for a trip to the North Star State, one star says he’s “very optimistic” he’ll be back on the field, while another star is trying to play through multiple injuries that could linger for the rest of the season. Dak Prescott hasn’t been sharp this season and he knows it, and Anthony Brown is missed more than the average fan may have realized. Micah Parsons is taking some of the blame for the recent defensive woes, but Neville Gallimore thinks he knows the real cause of the problem.

Meanwhile, there’s more to the Vikings than Justin Jefferson, a Cowboys division rival adds to an already-fierce defense, and Jimmy Johnson reveals the contractual wrangling that told him his days in Dallas were numbered. Zack Martin shares what Ezekiel Elliott brings to the offense, two Cowboys assistants land on a watchlist, and one of Cowboys Nation’s most trusted news sources opens up about the strange journey that led her to a dream job covering America’s Team. Here are the News and Notes.

Ezekiel Elliott injury update: Cowboys star 'very optimistic' he'll make his return in Week 11 vs. Vikings :: CBS Sports

“Barring any setbacks,” Elliott says, he’ll be good to go versus Minnesota after sitting for the past two games. “I feel as good as I’ve felt since the injury this early in a week.” He added that he plans to wear a knee brace to protect the hyperextended joint.

Martin hopeful Zeke can restore team's identity :: The Mothership

The All-Pro guard says Elliott’s tough, physical style of play “rubs off on guys.” And for as effective as Tony Pollard has been in his stead, Elliott’s return should bring something to the field that’s been missing, Martin says. “I think [the combo] gives us something. When you get smacked in the mouth a few times by 21, you’re going to be breaking down in the hole trying to to make a tackle.”

Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence dealing with multiple injuries, misses practice again :: Cowboys Wire

Mike McCarthy characterized Lawrence’s absence from practice thus far this week like just a bit of rest for the veteran, even after suffering a foot injury Sunday. Lawrence himself, though, says he’s dealing with more. “Right knee hurts worse than the feet,” he said. He expects to play Week 11, but didn’t rule out having re-fractured the same foot he broke last year.

There’s a reason Cowboys rely on Anthony Brown, even if his contributions go unrecognized :: Dallas Morning News

Christian Watson’s big touchdown came on the same play Brown sustained a concussion. Two more scores followed after the cornerback left, and there were noticeable communication issues in the secondary as Kelvin Joseph and DaRon Bland filled in. Fans recall his four pass interference penalties last season versus Las Vegas, but Jourdan Lewis calls Brown “a guy that can go out there and handle his own and keep your team in the game to win— and a guy that makes timely plays.”

Micah not afraid to "take the blame" for defense :: The Mothership

“We ain’t going to do that again,” Parsons said about blowing another big lead. “Maybe I even messed up.” But the linebacker says the Cowboys’ defensive players are working on building more trust with each other, stressing accountability and communication with a potent Vikings offense coming up next.

Gallimore, Kearse explain root of 'Boys run-D woes :: The Mothership

Members of the Cowboys defense say the problem isn’t that the unit isn’t trying hard enough, it’s that they’re trying too hard. “Everybody is trying to make ‘The Play,'” said Gallimore. “[Don’t] try to do too much, just do your job,” Kearse added. “If every single individual does their job, we’ll take care of the run.”

Why Cowboys have ‘zero concerns’ despite Dak Prescott’s recent stretch of up-and-down play :: Dallas Morning News

It’s Week 11, but for Dak Prescott, it’s just his fifth start of the season. He admits he’s “damn sure not as clean or as good as I want it.” Some of his bad throws in 2022 have come from overconfidence, he says, adding that he’s constantly working on the details of his game. “I believe in my arm and I believe in those guys to go make those plays.”

Justin Jefferson, yes, but so much more for Cowboys to know about Vikings :: Cowboys Wire

Minnesota’s receiver is electrifying to be sure, but the Vikings are a total package at 8-1. Running back Dalvin Cook looks to notch his own 200-yard day after the Cowboys have given up two straight. Linebacker Za’Darius Smith could pose problems for the Dallas offense, but quarterback Kirk Cousins has proven he can be be pressured into making costly mistakes.

Cowboys' division rival continues to add top-tier defensive depth :: Adam Schefter (Twitter)

Free-agent DT Ndamukong Suh reached agreement on a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, per sources. Eagles now have landed Linval Joseph and Suh on back-to-back days. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 17, 2022

2 Cowboys assistants named to top young HC prospects list :: Cowboys Wire

Dan Quinn will no doubt be a popular name on the coaching circuit after this season, but the Cowboys have two younger assistants who should garner some attention of their own. Kellen Moore has a lot to learn still, but the tools are there for him to have success as a head coach. And defensive line coach Aden Durde could be due a promotion to coordinator, whether its for Quinn in a new city or replacing Quinn in Dallas.

Jimmy Johnson wishes he'd had enough draft capital to trade up for Peyton Manning in 1998 :: NFL.com

Peyton Manning as a Dolphin backing up Dan Marino? It almost happened, if Coach Johnson had had his way in Miami. But for Cowboys fans, the ex-coach also details how things with Jerry Jones changed as the owner angled for more control and credit regarding football decisions when Dallas was turning into a dynasty.

Jane Slater’s winding road in journalism keeps moving forward :: D Magazine

She’s a familiar face and a trusted source to most Cowboys fans, but Slater nearly quit journalism entirely before landing “the best job in the world” at NFL Network covering her hometown team. Since then, she’s had to battle “pretty-girl perception” with equal parts hustle (like racing out of a class to cover Tyron Smith’s injury) and integrity (like convincing Dez Bryant to trust her with the story of his release from the team).

