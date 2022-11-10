Cowboys News: Elliott status update, Washington return put on pause, Wisconsin weather warnings

Ezekiel Elliott was back at practice, and he was wearing extra gear. We’ve got the latest on his status for Sunday, including why he may not be trying to rush back this week in Green Bay. Elliott also shared his thoughts on the locker room’s growing campaign to bring Odell Beckham Jr. to Dallas.

Elsewhere, find out why the Cowboys’ schedule will force James Washington to wait another week to get into the mix in practice, hear which run play had Zack Martin begging the sideline to keep sending it in, and look ahead to how non-freezing weather might be a bigger factor than you realize at Lambeau this Sunday. Also, we’ll get into why Tarell Basham is coming back to the defense at just the right time, we’ll crunch the numbers on how many wins Dallas ends up with, and we’ll say farewell to a former player who occupies a unique footnote in Cowboys history. That and more in this edition of News and Notes.

Zeke taking a cautious approach to injury :: The Mothership

Jerry Jones said he expected his star back to suit up Sunday, but Elliott himself is backing off that prediction. “I’m not sure if I’m ready to go,” he said Wednesday. “I just need to get some more reps to see where I’m at.” The two-time rushing champ acknowledged that him being “as healthy as possible down the run” to the postseason is a higher priority than hurrying back for Week 10 versus Green Bay and risking further injury to his sprained knee.

Cowboys bound to make multiple mistakes if they don’t make one obvious decision :: A to Z Sports

The Cowboys would be foolish to rush Ezekiel Elliott back too soon and force-feed him the ball this Sunday. Tony Pollard delivered in spades against the Bears; he should be called upon do it again in Green Bay. Play the hot hand and make sure Elliott is fully healthy for the long haul.

Elliott wears knee brace at practice Wednesday :: Jon Machota (Twitter)

Ezekiel Elliott warming up, wearing a brace on his right knee. He did join the rest of the offense as media availability ended pic.twitter.com/xraxZTXMOm — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 9, 2022

Why right-side duo of Zack Martin, Terence Steele is key to Cowboys’ favorite run play :: Dallas Morning News

Astute viewers may have noticed Zack Martin signalling to the sideline during Week 7’s win over Detroit that he wanted to keep running one play in particular. That play is “duo,” in which Martin and Terence Steele double-team on a block meant to spring the running back for a big gain. It worked well, as it has all year long for the right-side pair. “Anytime you can get those two guys together on a defender, working up to a second-level defender,” offensive coordinator Kellen Moore explained, “usually good things are going to happen.”

Cowboys activate DE Tarell Basham from IR, facing gauntlet of top RBs :: Cowboys Wire

The defensive end suffered a quad injury in Week 1 and has been sidelined since. Now he’ll return to a Cowboys unit that will face a murderer’s row of some of the league’s top rushers. After Aaron Jones in Green Bay, Dallas will see Dalvin Cook, Saquon Barkley, Jonathan Taylor, Dameon Pierce, Travis Etienne, Miles Sanders, and Derrick Henry all in consecutive weeks.

No frozen tundra, but weather could be a factor in Green Bay :: Bryan Broaddus (Twitter)

Listening to MM press conference. Something he touched on and shouldn’t go unnoticed. These 325 kickoffs at Lambeau this time a year are difficult due to the field conditions. The wet air and cold give this field a slickness to it. It turns a different color. — BryanBroaddus (@BryanBroaddus) November 9, 2022

WR depth getting tested following bye week :: The Mothership

James Washington’s 21-day practice window likely won’t begin until next week, slightly later than hoped. That’s due in large part to the team’s schedule, which will include an abnormal practice schedule around the Thanksgiving Day game. “That’s not a week you want to bring a player back,” head coach Mike McCarthy said. Noah Brown was also limited on Wednesday, meaning the Cowboys may be thin at wide receiver this Sunday.

Ezekiel Elliott joins chorus of Cowboys lobbying WR Odell Beckham Jr. :: Cowboys Wire

The star running back is the latest to publicly call for the Cowboys to sign their longtime rival. “Another weapon in our repertoire,” Elliott said Wednesday. “We want him. We want OBJ.” With several players so vocally in favor, the Cowboys have all but painted their own front office into a corner when it comes to actually getting a deal done.

Cowboys sign 2 offensive tackles to practice squad :: Michael Gehlken (Twitter)

Cowboys have signed two offensive tackles, George Moore and Alex Taylor, to practice squad. Team had three empty spots on 17-man unit. Still one that can be filled. More depth for team after losing rookie OT Matt Waletzko (shoulder) for season. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) November 9, 2022

2022 NFL midseason win total projections, AFC: Chiefs, Bills on top; Dolphins No. 1 wild-card team :: NFL.com

Cynthia Frelund’s data says the Cowboys will win somewhere between 11 and 12 games and take a wild-card spot into the postseason. The Money Line for Dallas winning the division is +400; it’s +550 to win the NFC, and +1300 to win the Super Bowl.

Ex-Dartmouth football star, Syracuse AD Jake Crouthamel dies :: ESPN

Crouthamel was a two-way All-Ivy League player who went on to become an accomplished coach and a Hall of Fame athletic director in the college ranks. But the 84-year-old who passed away Wednesday also occupies a unique footnote in Cowboys history: he was the very first player to sign with the Dallas Cowboys in their expansion year of 1960 and the last player to be cut that season.

