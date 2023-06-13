Cowboys News: Elliott reunion ‘has legs;’ Micah Parsons, Tyler Smith at Von Miller’s Pass Rush Summit

Cowboys players are on a break, but the grind doesn’t stop. Two of the roster’s biggest young stars trekked to Las Vegas to attend the seventh annual Pass Rush Summit, hosted by Von Miller. Those lessons will come in handy when the team reconvenes in Oxnard, where D-line coach Aden Durde knows his unit is looking forward to hitting people for real. We’ve got that, plus our post-minicamp look at which players are currently in line to make the 53-man roster… and who needs to have a huge camp.

Elsewhere, the Ezekiel Elliott whispers just won’t die; an ex-Cowboy and top analyst explains why a reunion would actually make sense. Plus, Dak Prescott is guaranteed a bounceback season, Prescott is eyeing lofty goals for his main receiver, we get into why Dalvin Cook doesn’t help the offense, and we scour the free agent pool to see who would actually crack the Cowboys starting lineup. News and Notes has all that and more.

NFL analyst Brian Baldinger: What needs to happen for Ezekiel Elliott to return to Cowboys :: Dallas Morning News

The former Cowboy says talk of a reunion “has legs” and that Elliott would still be a good fit in Dallas. “The guy ran for 12 touchdowns last year,” Baldinger points out. “He’s still a productive player, he finishes drives. You want him out there on Wednesday in practice after a tough game on Sunday or Monday night.” At a lower cost and perhaps an incentive-laden deal, he says, it makes a lot of sense. “Tony Pollard has never touched the ball 200 times in a year ever. Memphis, Dallas, ever. That’s what they’re gonna ask him to do this year.”

A known name, analysis says RB Dalvin Cook wouldn't help Cowboys :: Cowboys Wire

Some fans are salivating over the idea of adding Cook to the Dallas backfield, but rushing explosiveness metrics show he’s fallen off significantly in recent seasons. He ranked fourth in 2021, then dropped to 41st last year. His elusiveness stats and play speed have also dipped; his rushing yards over expected went from No. 2 to No. 35, below even Elliott.

Which NFL players will improve in '23? Dak Prescott, James Cook, Kyle Pitts among GUARANTEED risers :: NFL.com

“I see the Cowboys quarterback bouncing back in a major way this fall,” writes Adam Schein, who has Prescott leading his list of guaranteed bounceback players. McCarthy is a quarterbacks guru, Prescott is healthy, and there’s a legitimate pass-catcher in Dallas other than Lamb. Look for 4,500 yards and 40 touchdowns from Dak: “Last season was a blip. It’s his time to shine again.”

Prescott on Lamb: 'I think he'll be the best receiver in this league' :: NFL.com

Prescott loves his receiver’s confidence and smarts, saying Lamb has “only scratched the surface of what he’s capable of doing.” It’s no secret that having a healthy Michael Gallup and a still-speedy Brandin Cooks will prevent defenses from being able to key exclusively on Lamb.

Here's where top offensive free agents would fit in Cowboys depth chart :: Cowboys Wire

Lots of big names on the open market, but very few of them would make the Cowboys starting lineup. DeAndre Hopkins would clearly be WR2 behind CeeDee Lamb, but is too expensive. Ben Jones would likely supplant Tyler Biadasz at center, though; Teddy Bridgewater would be an upgrade over Cooper Rush at the primary backup quarterback spot.

Cowboys 53-man roster prediction after OTAs, minicamp :: Cowboys Wire

Training camp is going to bring some difficult decisions for the Dallas coaching staff. Running back Ronald Jones, tight end Sean McKeon, Neville Gallimore, and Quinton Bohanna are among the recognizable names who we’re predicting not to make the 53.

Cowboys D-line waiting through no-hit minicamp: 'They're embracing wanting to get out there' :: Cowboys Wire

Defensive line coach Aden Durde says this offseason’s more methodical approach will help his unit “maximize reps” once the pads go on in Oxnard. He says he’s pleased with the individualized teaching that the walkthrough pace of minicamp had provided and believes it will especially help the development of rookies like Mazi Smith.

Micah Parsons attends Von Miller's Pass Rush Summit :: DLine Vids (Twitter)

Von Miller & Micah Parsons talk philosophy/execution of their spin moves at the 7th annual @VonMiller Pass Rush Summit. @MicahhParsons11 had a lot to share with everyone. A great addition to the Summit! #passrush #passrush23 pic.twitter.com/ByVQDpLi1y — DLineVids (@dlinevids1) June 12, 2023

Tyler Smith also gets 1-on-1 time with Miller :: DLine Vids (Twitter)

Von Miller during his 7th annual @vonmiller Pass Rush Summit with #Cowboys OL Tyler Smith Von talking about his get off helping his long arm & how he beats the OL once he feels what’s given to him. He also talks about leverage when turning the corner! #passrush23 #billsmafia pic.twitter.com/04NYfzgzRe — DLineVids (@dlinevids1) June 12, 2023

This top Cowboys' offseason objective was achieved :: Cowboys Wire

Mike McCarthy has incurred fines the past two offseasons due to overly physical spring practices. A third violation might have included a loss of draft picks. This year, he purposely dialed things down, and it may have helped the team also get through minicamp with zero injury concerns.

Simi Fehoko goes full Dad Mode on social media :: Simi Fehoko (Twitter)

Tik tok and IG saw it first. pic.twitter.com/ivxQIEqXuw — Simi Fehoko (@Simi_Fehoko) June 12, 2023

Cardinals sign former XFL WR Brandon Smith :: Cards Wire

Smith spent the past two seasons in Dallas and played for the XFL’s D.C. Defenders this spring. Cowboys fans may recall his toe-tap touchdown catch versus Seattle in the 2022 preseason.

Cowboys to figure prominently when D-Ware takes over NFL Network :: NFL Media (Twitter)

