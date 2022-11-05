Cowboys News: Elliott to return Week 10, will Dallas hand Eagles first loss?

The Cowboys run game had its best week yet, even with its workhorse on the sideline in street clothes. Yet Jerry Jones says Ezekiel Elliott will be back in the mix after the team’s bye. As for the ground attack, what is the real secret to this season’s improvement? It may actually be a behind-the-scenes staffer who’s stayed out of the spotlight but helped implement some key changes.

Meanwhile, Connor McGovern’s young career is in a critical moment. Micah Parsons is moving some merch, one outlet is predicting a major move for Dallas, and Jerry Jones weighs in on whether he thinks Daniel Snyder is looking to sell. Dan Quinn is up for a year-end award, and a former Cowboys favorite sees his season end against an ironic opponent. That’s all up in this edition of News and Notes.

Jerry Jones: Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott will be 'back against the Packers' :: Yardbarker

Jones expects the two-time rushing champ to return to action when the Cowboys visit Lambeau Field in Week 10. Elliott sat out last Sunday’s game with Chicago after hyperextending his knee the week prior. In his place, Tony Pollard tied career highs in carries and rushing yards and logged the best day for a Dallas rusher this season with a three-touchdown performance.

The unsung hero behind Kellen Moore and the Cowboys’ resurgent run game :: Blogging the Boys

Why is the run game finally clicking for Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard, and Kellen Moore in their fourth year together and their third under Mike McCarthy? Could it be new coaching consultant Brian Schottenheimer? He’s known for his affinity for the run game, and a rundown of his favored schemes (outside zone runs, inside power runs late in games, pony formations, a mix of zone- and gap-blocking) just happens to line up perfectly with what we’ve seen from Dallas this season.

For Connor McGovern, there’s no time like now to prove he can meet Cowboys’ expectations :: Dallas Morning News

The fourth-year lineman says he feels like a redshirt sophomore in college, after missing so much time his first two years. Now with his contract expiring at season’s end, he’s looking to make enough of an impression at left guard to make a case for a new deal. He currently ranks 51st in pass protection and 69th in run blocking, but he’s working to keep improving with the most playing time he’s had yet as a pro.

Lion's Share: Cowboys LB Micah Parsons leads all jersey sales for October :: Cowboys Wire

The king of the jungle is now the king of the merch shop, too. Parsons is the first defensive player to lead jersey sales this year; he was 15th when the season began. CeeDee Lamb ranks seventh, while Trevon Diggs came in at No. 9.

Cowboys look like the team that could beat Eagles :: Fansided

Sitting at 8-0 for the first time in franchise history and with a soft schedule in front of them, the Eagles look poised to make a run at an undefeated season. The rematch with Dallas- on Christmas Eve, with Dak Prescott this time, and the third straight road game for Philadelphia- might end up being the best chance anyone has to knock them off.

10 bold predictions for second half of 2022 NFL season: Eagles go 17-0; Dolphins reach AFC Championship :: CBS Sports

Among the forecasts is a consummation of a rumor that’s been swirling for a while. Tyler Sullivan is calling his shot that Odell Beckham Jr. will sign with Dallas, with the Cowboys hoping to get same kind of boost from the mercurial wideout that he gave the Rams on their Super Bowl run last season.

Cowboys' Jerry Jones responds to Dan Snyder's potential sale of Commanders: 'Testing the waters' :: Yahoo Sports

Jones says he isn’t “necessarily surprised” that the embattled Commanders owner is seeking financial guidance on “potential transactions” regarding the team. “These are times you sit down and start your noodling, so to speak, or try to figure out how you’re going to get there,” the Cowboys owner said. “I bet all options are on the table.”

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn nominated for Salute to Service Award :: Cowboys Wire

Quinn won the award in 2016 as head coach in Atlanta. This year, the Cowboys have nominated him for “his personal interactions with those that dedicate their lives to service, from childhood friends to family members to chance encounters with veterans.” Quinn was a guest of the U.S Army back in May to talk about team-building and has hosted workouts and mental health discussions with veterans at The Star.

With season over, Bengals CB Chidobe Awuzie reflects: "I was crying' :: Bengals.com

The ex-Cowboy and linchpin of last year’s Super Bowl squad for Cincinnati will miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL. He suffered the non-contact injury Monday night as he was breaking across the field to cover another former Cowboy and close friend, Cleveland wideout Amari Cooper.

