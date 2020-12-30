Cowboys News: Elliott honored, Kellen hints at Boise, pre-playoffs

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for their second straight pre-playoff game as they look to win their fourth in a row to close out the 2020 regular season. Preparation for the New York Giants is underway, will it include their best player? One big question that has emerged over the last week is which of the coordinators will return with Mike McCarthy in the new year. After weeks of fans contemplating a future without DC Mike Nolan, owner Jerry Jones spoke on the possibility the team may lose OC Kellen Moore to Boise State.

Meanwhile, running back Ezekiel Elliott had a game reminiscent of his status as one of the game’s elite backs, a rare sight in this trying season. He also won an award for how much of a stand-up guy he’s been during it all. Who should the Cowboys be targeting this offseason to help him out? All this and more in today’s news and notes.

Cowboys' Kellen Moore on Boise State rumors: Dallas OC does 'want to be a head coach,' Jerry Jones weighs in :: CBS Sports

Link The rumors have been running wild about Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore returning to his alma mater Boise State for a head coaching position. Although his desire is to be the head man on the sidelines one day he's focused on helping the Cowboys beat the New York Giants on Sunday and possibly making the playoffs. https://twitter.com/PFF_Fantasy/status/1343552637673857024

https://twitter.com/JoriEpstein/status/1344058742569054216

Jerry Jones: Cowboys Zack Martin 'unlikely' for Week 17 :: Cowboys Wire

Link Zack Martin has been out since injuring his calf on Thanksgiving against the Washington Football Team. Reports surfaced he could return in Week 17 against the New York Gaintdu, but Jerry Jones says that's unlikely.

Who's going to win NFC East? Washington the favorite, but Giants and Cowboys aren't far behind :: ESPN

Link ESPN reporters Todd Archer, Jordan Raanan, and John Keim dive into what the three remaining teams in the NFC East have to do Sunday to make the postseason.

The one huge positive the Cowboys can take from their defense’s performance in 2020 :: Dallas Morning News

Link Jean-Jacques Taylor discusses how Randy Gregory, Trevon Diggs, and Donovan Wilson have emerged as playmakers for the Cowboys defense in 2020 and going forward.

5 free agents the Cowboys should have their eye on for 2021 :: The Landry Hat

Link The Cowboys will be looking to upgrade on defense after a disappointing 2020 effort, despite recent improvement. Connor Green dives onto how safety Earl Thomas, linebacker K.J. Wright, cornerback Troy Hill, and more could be welcomed additions.

Ezekiel Elliott: “We are a Team of Competitors” :: Inside The Star

Link Ezekiel Elliott has be adamant for weeks that the Cowboys were never out of the NFC East race. After his best rushing performance of 2020 against the Philadelphia Eagles, he doubled down on those thoughts and sent a message for anyone hasn't been behind the team during their struggles.

When his team needed him most, Ezekiel Elliott was the Cowboys’ ultimate closer :: Blogging The Boys

Link With 67 of his 105 yards coming in the fourth quarter last Sunday the Cowboys top runner Ezekiel Elliott closed the book on the Philadelphia Eagles season, and more importantly, looked like the two-time rushing champion Cowboys fans have become accustomed to.

Mailbag: Explaining The Defense's Turnaround? Dallas Cowboys

Link The Cowboys defense, much maligned all season, has forced 10 turnovers during the team's current three-game winning streak. Rob Phillips and David Eatman breakdown if it's time or parting ways with veterans to make room for younger talent to shine as the biggest reason for this turnaround.