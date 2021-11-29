Cowboys News: Elliott hasn’t been asked to sit, Tank Lawrence plans to play vs Saints

The cavalry may be coming at several key positions for the Cowboys, but several other areas are suddenly up in the air. DeMarcus Lawrence is planning to return to action after missing 10 games, while CeeDee Lamb is also tracking toward suiting up after a one-game absence. Amari Cooper is likely to return, at least to practice, after his bout with COVID-19, just as Terence Steele enters the virus protocol. Several Dallas coaches are also dealing with COVID, and Ezekiel Elliott is working on the assumption that he’s playing as normal, even though there are rumblings he’ll be held out of Thursday’s game to rest a bruised knee.

In non-roster news, the Cowboys have to be pleased with the results of Sunday’s games, at least in terms of how they affected their standings in the NFC East. Micah Parsons is still wondering about the roughing penalty he drew on Thanksgiving, we’re still parsing the lessons learned in the 36-33 loss, we’re getting an earful in the latest edition of Sounds from the Sideline, and we’re taking a long, hard look at the declining Dallas run game. All that, plus Jimmy Johnson shares the story of how a Giants legend was supposed to be a Cowboy, and a coach many Cowboys fans coveted is taking a new job in hopes of restoring a storied college program to glory. Here’s the News and Notes.

Ezekiel Elliott: Dallas Cowboys haven't asked me to sit vs. New Orleans Saints :: ESPN

Despite reports that the Cowboys would consider holding out their starting running back so he can rehab a bruised right knee that has clearly been giving him trouble, Elliott says the subject hasn’t come up with him. “No one’s came to me and asked me to rest,” Elliott said. “I’ve just got to go with what they believe is best for the team.”

Cowboys must resurrect run game — but Zeke’s knee, COVID-19 absences are conspiring against that :: Dallas Morning News

Elliott may not be concerned about his knee or his drop in production, but it’s become a noticeable problem. The run game is sputtering. Elliott doesn’t look like his usual, explosive self. His yards after contact have gone from 3.25 in Weeks 1 through 6 to 2.12 in Weeks 8 through 12, taking his leaguewide ranking in the category from 11th to 41st. If the Cowboys are to make a deep playoff run, the run game simply must find a way to rise from the dead.

Cowboys RT Terence Steele placed on Reserve/COVID, to miss Saints game :: Cowboys Wire

After 10 straight starts at two different spots along the offensive line, Steele will be sidelined for the team’s trip to New Orleans after entering the league’s COVID protocol program. Steele played right tackle for the Cowboys’ second through seventh outings, switched to left tackle for games eight through ten, and came back to right tackle on Thursday.

DeMarcus Lawrence plans to play vs New Orleans :: Clarence Hill Jr. (Twitter)

Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence practiced today, according to Micah Parsons, and plans on playing against the Saints — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) November 29, 2021

McCarthy: CeeDee Lamb set to practice Sunday, Amari Cooper should return Monday :: Cowboys Wire

The Cowboys hope to have their top two receivers back for the Week 13 contest. Lamb was scheduled to participate fully in Sunday’s practice after missing the team’s most recent game with a concussion. Cooper is expected to return to action Monday after his bout with COVID-19; the coaching staff wants to check his conditioning after a 10-day layoff before declaring him fit for active duty.

Cowboys maintain edge in divisional race :: Michael Gehlken (Twitter)

Cowboys lost on Thanksgiving but ceded no ground in NFC East race. After Giants upset Eagles today, Dallas is still 2 1/2 games up on rest of division. Cowboys: 7-4

Eagles: 5-7

Washington*: 4-6

Giants: 4-7 *Monday game vs. Seahawks — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) November 28, 2021

COVID-19 to have ripple effect on multiple Cowboys coaches for Week 13 :: Cowboys Wire

Offensive line coach Joe Philbin tested positive for COVID-19 just before the team’s Thanksgiving Day game and was absent for the overtime loss. Now assistant OL coach Joe Blasko and coaching assistant Scott Tolzein have tested positive as well; they’ll miss Week 13’s meeting with the Saints. Several other assistants with offensive experience will all pitch in to get the line ready for Thursday night.

Micah Parsons still bewildered by roughing call on Thanksgiving :: Brianna Dix (Twitter)

Micah Parsons has not heard back from the league on roughing the passer penalty. Describes, “I feel like he [Derek Carr] dove into my legs and all I did was brace him. I didn’t even try to fall on him. I tried to avoid all contact…truly don’t know what I could’ve done better.” — Brianna Dix (@DixBrianna) November 29, 2021

What We Learned: Injuries caught up to Cowboys, troubling Thanksgiving trend :: Cowboys Wire

Cowboys fans learned a few things with Thursday’s loss. One, there can come a point where there are simply too many injuries. Two, the special teams unit is suddenly the best personnel group on the roster. Third and most troubling, Dallas has never made the playoffs when they had a losing record during the three-games-in-11-days stretch culminating in the Thanksgiving holiday.

Sounds from the Sideline: Week 12 vs LV | 2021 :: The Mothership

Even in a heartbreaking loss, Sounds from the Sideline is always entertaining. Catch Micah Parsons trying to decide whether sacks or interceptions are harder to come by, hear Dak Prescott firing up the troops, and soak in the celebrations after exciting scores from Sean McKeon and Tony Pollard.

Fox’s Jimmy Johnson shares biggest regret of his coaching career :: Awful Announcing

The story’s been told before, but fans hadn’t heard it from the former Cowboys coach’s perspective. Johnson took the occasion of Strahan’s jersey being retired by the Giants to personally tell him that not drafting him in 1993 is the biggest regret of his career. “I flew Michael up to Dallas,” Johnson told a live TV audience. “I sat down with him. I told him I was gonna draft him. And because he came from a little school- you know, I was always looking for a bargain- Texas Southern, and so I was thinking I could get him late in the second round.” But the Giants jumped the Cowboys in the draft, and the rest is history.

Lincoln Riley leaves Oklahoma to be head football coach at University of Southern California :: NFL.com

The Oklahoma Sooners’ Lincoln Riley was a popular name on the lips of Cowboys Nation when Dallas was searching for a Jason Garrett replacement. (Many would likely still take him now over McCarthy.) But the Big 12 coach is bolting Norman with a 55-10 record, headed for the sunny sidelines of the University of Southern California.

