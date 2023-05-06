Cowboys News: Edge returning to OL, Lamb in social media spat, ex-Steeler joining staff

With two full weeks to go before OTAs begin, Cowboys players are talking up their coaches. Zack Martin loves what OL coach Mike Solari is bringing in his second stint in Dallas, and Leighton Vander Esch has the highest of praise for defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. Meanwhile, there’s some debate over an exchange captured on-camera between Cowboys wide receivers coach Robert Prince and Tennessee prospect Jalin Hyatt: was it a knock on the youngster’s skills or a nudge to push harder on the field?

Elsewhere, Brandin Cooks could mean big things for Dak Prescott, and Stephon Gilmore is eager to get to work with the Cowboys’ young cornerbacks. We’re picking the steal of the Cowboys’ draft class, and NFL executives are weighing in with what they really thought of last weekend’s picks. An ex-Steeler looks to be joining the Cowboys staff on a temporary basis, and not one but two Cowboys found themselves in social media spats of sorts. Find out what got CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons clapping back later in this edition of News and Notes.

Martin: Solari bringing 'edge' back to Dallas OL :: The Mothership

Link

Few would have had the return of a Tom Landry assistant on their 2023 bingo card. But Mike Solari is quickly making an impression on this generation of Cowboys offensive linemen. “He’s been great,” Zack Martin said. “A lot of energy… I think the biggest thing is bringing that edge back to our offensive line, and I think he’s gonna be a big part of that.”

Cowboys WR Brandin Cooks on Prescott: 'I've been around some great ones... He's special' :: Cowboys Wire

Link

The well-traveled veteran was there for record seasons from Drew Brees and Tom Brady, helped Jared Goff reach a Super Bowl, and boosted Deshaun Watson to a Pro Bowl nod in their first year together. But he says Dak Prescott is “special.” Cooks may well lead to a special kind of season from yet another quarterback this year in Dallas.

Leighton Vander Esch drops major truth bomb on Cowboys DC Dan Quinn :: ClutchPoints

Story continues

Link

“I’ve said it a hundred times,” Vander Esch said of Quinn, “his energy that he carries with him is contagious. It makes you want to be around him. He literally could have went and got a head coaching job pretty much anywhere that he wanted. And the fact that he stayed here with us, it showed us how much he cared about us and this crew, and really what we can do.”

Stephon Gilmore: We can be as good as we want :: The Mothership

Link

The new Cowboy is looking forward to getting onto the practice field with his fellow cornerbacks and establishing the communication needed to function as a cohesive group. The veteran Gilmore knows he’ll be leaned on as a teacher for some of the younger members of the secondary.

Former Steelers CB William Gay accepts coaching fellowship with Dallas Cowboys :: Steelers Depot

Link

The longtime Pittsburgh corner has been selected for a Cowboys coaching job as part of the Bill Walsh Fellowship Program. The program would likely see Gay stay with the team through training camp and the preseason and is an effort to increase diversity among the league’ coaching ranks. Gay had an internship with the Steelers in 2019 after his playing days were over, working with the team’s receivers and earning rave reviews.

Giants draft pick Jalin Hyatt’s exchange with Cowboys coach goes viral :: New York Post

Link

A video clip from Tennessee’s pro day shows Hyatt having a conversation with Cowboys wide receiver coach Robert Prince. After Prince tells Hyatt his skill is his speed, Hyatt adds, “But I can run routes, though.” Prince replies, “We’re about to see.” Hyatt closes with, “We will see.” Some have interpreted the exchange as harsh criticism from Prince and attitude from Hyatt; others simply hear Prince challenging Hyatt to perform at a high level.

2023 NFL Draft: The best draft steal for every NFL team :: Touchdown Wire

Link

Deuce Vaughn isn’t just a feel-good story. He gained 1,561 yards and scored nine touchdowns on 291 carries, with 57 missed tackles forces, and 21 carries of 15 or more yards. He’s also a big play waiting to happen in the passing game, with 43 catches for 373 yards and three touchdowns. That kind of production makes him a steal as a sixth-round pick.

NFL Draft 2023: Execs unfiltered on all 32 classes — Eagles overrated? Did Jets crush it or rush it? :: The Athletic

Link

“I’m not a huge fan of taking a two-down nose high, but Mazi Smith is a good player,” one league exec said. “He is good at what he does, even if you don’t love the skill set early in the draft.” Another wondered about the Bills suggesting that they traded up for Dalton Kincaid because they had “a good feeling” Dallas was about to pick him. “That’s a dangerous game to play, because what if Dalton Kincaid isn’t the best tight end out there?” the exec asked.

‘We play two different positions’ says Eagles receiver about comparison to Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb :: Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Link

The Philly receiver balked over comparisons between himself and Lamb, saying, “he plays slot and I play outside and inside.” Brown said the more apt parallel would be Lamb and Cooper Kupp. Lamb replied, saying, “I can play both.. But facts y’all can keep the comparisons”. Brown’s tweet was later deleted, as were others that clarified he had immense respect for Lamb and that his comments weren’t intended as a slight.

Cowboys star fell for savage but fake D’Andre Swift comment :: Fansided

Link

A Friday tweet explained that the Eagles’ new running back chose to wear No. 0 because “that’s how many times the Cowboys have been to an NFC Championship in my lifetime.” Dallas’s defensive star clapped back, reminding Swift he “just pulled up on the block.” But Parsons apparently hadn’t checked the identity of who posted the tweet; Swift never actually made the comment at all.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire