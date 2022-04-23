Cowboys News: Earl Thomas drama returns, Stephen Jones addresses Deebo Samuel status

With less than a week to go before the NFL draft, Cowboys fans are still clinging to the hope that the Joneses will jump into the free agency pool with every name that surfaces. Stephen Jones gave a politically-correct answer on Friday when asked in a roundabout way about 49ers star Deebo Samuel. And former Seahawks defensive back is talking comeback, which means Dallas is once again considered a landing spot.

Also in the News and Notes, exploring the ticking timebombs in the Cowboys backfield, a veteran O-lineman gets a look-see in Dallas, and we’re blowing it out with a couple full seven-round mock drafts. Jason Garrett is reflecting on his time in Dallas, Dak Prescott takes over for Roger Staubach, we’re profiling a few more prospects, and we look back to see if the draft gurus got it right the day Emmitt Smith’s card was turned in.

Will Dan Quinn lead Cowboys to take chance on Earl Thomas? :: The Landry Hat

Here we go again. The seven-time Pro Bowler says he’s in shape and ready for an NFL comeback. After a much-publicized courtship in 2017 and a failed trade offer in 2018, Thomas is again being linked to the Cowboys now primarily because of his former Seahawks coach, who’s now the defensive coordinator for a Dallas squad that’s thin at safety. The almost-33-year-old hasn’t played in a game since 2019.

Stephen Jones doesn’t rule out potential Cowboys interest in Deebo Samuel :: ProFootballTalk

When asked a thinly-veiled question about the 49ers receiver who reportedly wants out of San Francisco, the Cowboys executive vice president was equally generic. “We’re always looking to get better,” Jones said on Dallas radio. “Obviously, you keep your eye on anything and everything that’s going on. Certainly, things have to fit in and work, but we’re always looking at where we… can get better.” It’s far from a yes, but for the eternal optimists, it’s technically not a hard no, either.

Seven-round mock draft: NFL.com has Cowboys trading picks to move up in 1st :: Cowboys Wire

Chad Reuter has the Cowboys dealing away two late picks in order to move up to 21st to select Northern Iowa Panthers tackle Trevor Penning. They go on to draft help at wide receiver (a Bison), edge rusher (a Rebel), tight end (a Badger), and another offensive lineman (a Buckeye) before finishing things up with two North Carolina Tar Heels, a linebacker and a cornerback.

Mock Draft 6.0: Cowboys trade back, get OL help, focus on pre-draft visits :: Cowboys Wire

This mock follows the 10 Draft commandments and sets out to address as many needs as possible. It starts with trading back in the first round to gain an extra pick later. Kenyon Green, come on down. They trade down again in the second and still nab George Pickens. More trades follow in the fourth and fifth; the Cowboys come away with a tight end, center, edge rusher, offensive lineman, running back Hassan Haskins, safety Markquese Bell, and a nose tackle.

Cowboys meet with veteran offensive tackle :: Michael Gehlken (Twitter)

Cowboys hosted ex-Colts and Chargers OT Sam Tevi on a visit today. No deal is imminent between the sides at this time, source said. Visit more of a medical check-in after Tevi tore his ACL last August during the preseason. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) April 22, 2022

Will Cowboys ticking time bombs at RB affect 2022 draft? :: Inside the Star

The running back position is solid… for now. But it will be a different matter at the conclusion of the 2022 season. Ezekiel Elliott could become a salary cap casualty then, and Tony Pollard’s contract expires next March. The Cowboys might use this draft to find some insurance rather than play chicken with addressing the run game.

7 run-stuffing 1-techs Cowboys should be eyeing in 2022 NFL draft :: Cowboys Wire

Dan Quinn often uses defensive linemen to plug gaps right on top of the center and allow other rushers to go to work in the pocket. Currently, only Quinton Bohanna fits that mold in Dallas. Jordan Davis from Georgia would be a major get to add a second, but there are other options in this year’s class that could be had in later rounds.

Wyoming LB Chad Muma offers intriguing fit with Cowboys current group :: Cowboys Wire

The Wyoming Cowboy could be the next great linebacker for the Dallas Cowboys. Muma is still relatively new at the position, having only switched there as a high school senior. But he’s ready to step in and play third-downs right out of the gates, and he could develop into something much more. This is a name to keep an eye on in the second round or so.

Say hello to the bad guy, Wake Forest edge Luiji Vilain could be of interest to Cowboys late in draft :: Cowboys Wire

Lost on a Michigan defense with Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo, Vilain transferred to Wake Forest for his final college season. Good move: he led the Demon Deacons with nine sacks. He’s raw, but he’s talented. If Dallas looks his way, they’d have to be patient with his development.

Relive Emmitt Smith's projections on his draft anniversary :: Marcus Mosher (Twitter)

Here is Mel Kiper Jr. breaking down the #Cowboys selection of Emmitt Smith: pic.twitter.com/3oLKXQ9PXk — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) February 22, 2021

Jason Garrett reflects on Cowboys past, broadcasting present, coaching future :: Cowboys Wire

The ex-coach says he had fun in his first week in the NBC booth doing USFL games, but that “all doors are open in the future” when it comes to a possible return to the sidelines. Garrett didn’t rule out a college opportunity, but intimated that nothing will compare to his time spent with America’s Team. “I loved every minute of every day that I was playing and coaching for the Dallas Cowboys,” Garrett said. “We’d go to work every day, but it was never working.”

Dak Prescott takes over for Roger Staubach alongside Troy Aikman at charity event :: Todd Archer (Twitter)

After 33 years, Roger Staubach is passing the torch to Dak Prescott as honorary co-chair of the Children’s Cancer Fund Gala with Troy Aikman. Prescott wants “to give the kids a night of hope in their life.” Aikman said the event is the most important one he does all year. pic.twitter.com/F55murW3xC — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) April 22, 2022

Every team's 3 biggest roster needs heading into the 2022 NFL draft :: Cowboys Wire

As the Blues Brothers sang, “Everybody needs somebody.” But in Dallas, the most-needed somebodies this year would play interior offensive line, wide receiver, and tight end. NFL Wire editors weigh in on their teams’ biggest areas of concern in this leaguewide rundown.

