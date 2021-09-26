Cowboys News: Eagles Week predictions, final injury report, Pollard’s fantasy outlook

The Dallas Cowboys will have their hands full with the Eagles on Monday with a long list of players out on the final injury report. Luckily for Dallas, Philidelphia will be missing Brandon Graham and the pass protection won’t have to worry about it.

Wire editors give all the answers ahead of the big primetime matchup. Ezekiel Elliott has a history of stepping up in the night lights, will he do it again? How will Amari Cooper look with a cracked rib?

The predictions are all out for the Cowboys’ first NFC East matchup of the season, and many favor Dak Prescott and company to get the job done. Dallas has handled the last three games against the Eagles in AT&T Stadium, will they make it four in a row?

Link The Cowboys play their third game of the season on Monday Night Football against the Eagles. Nationally televised on ESPN, here are all the ways to watch, listen, stream and wager on the NFC East matchup.

NFL Week 3 fantasy football questions and answers: 32 reporters give advice on Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Ezekiel Elliott, more :: ESPN

Link Following Pollard's big performance against the Chargers, there are questions about Elliott as a fantasy player. ESPN's NFL Nation gives the answers on fantasy questions for every team in Week 3, including the discussion about playing Pollard and Elliott on Monday against the Eagles.

Home Cooking: Cowboys look to continue 3-game home win streak over Eagles :: Cowboys Wire

Link The Cowboys have a big thing going for them in their first divisional matchup of the season. In the last three home games against the Eagles, Dallas has come out on top, dating back to one of two monster games by Amari Cooper in 2018, his first season as a Cowboy. Will the trend continue? Our own Matthew Lenix breaks down how the home win streak has held up.

Gut Feeling: Staff Picks For Cowboys-Eagles :: The Mothership

Link The Cowboys staff writers have their predictions for Monday's tilt against the Eagles. It's the home opener and Dallas will be missing a long list of defensive players, but it's still a consensus between the staff on the result. All four favor the Cowboys to come out and impress in AT&T Stadium.

Final Injury Report: War of attrition on deck as Cowboys, Eagles rule starters out :: Cowboys Wire

Link Saturday's injury report for Dallas and Philidelphia is a long list. Both teams will be missing their star pass rushers, and the Cowboys will be slim on their defensive front, missing a multitude of defensive ends especially. Dallas also has four starters on IR and two players recently added to the COVID/reserve list ahead of Monday.

Dallas Cowboys: The latest on Amari Cooper’s chances to play in Week 3 :: The Landry Hat

Link After Cooper made it clear that his bruised rib was actually cracked, concern rose about his status against Philidelphia. The injury occurred against Tampa Bay, and the Pro Bowl wideout is all but certainly going to suit up on Monday, having played through injury many times during his career.

Enemy Intel Q&A: Cowboys-Eagles open NFC East slates with different agendas :: Cowboys Wire

Link Need a fix ahead of waiting an extra day for Cowboys football? KD Drummond and Glenn Erby went through a bunch of questions about the game and both teams, including some about Jalen Hurts' potential success and the potential hot seat Mike McCarthy finds himself on.

Cowboys vs. Eagles: Five matchups to watch during the NFC East battle :: Blogging The Boys

Link As expected, there are some big matchups to focus on during Cowboys-Eagles. How will Darius Slay hold up against Cooper? Hurts has impressed at times through two games, can he keep it up against an up-and-coming Dallas defense? These are just two of the five matchups Brian Martin is focused on.

Dallas Cowboys: You won’t believe the primetime stats of Ezekiel Elliott :: The Landry Hat

Link Will Elliott have his best game so far on Monday? The former All-Pro has a history of stepping up in primetime games, averaging 87 rushing yards. With Pollard expected to see a bigger workload, can Elliott expose the Eagles run defense that has given up over 100 yards on the ground in the first two weeks?

