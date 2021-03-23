Cowboys News: DTs in the draft, where will Neal line up for Quinn?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Asa Henry
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

With five days of free agency come and gone, the Dallas Cowboys have held in line with much of their recent free agent history. While many fans and pundits seem underwhelmed with Dallas’ conservative approach, their is no doubt, at least on paper, that the Cowboy’s have improved some of their positions of need on the defense. While their is still work to be done in addressing some of their other needs, particularly at safety and cornerback, fans would be wise to look back on last years class of ‘known-name’ free agents and remember the results they produced.

The draft is 38 days away, what are mock drafts expecting from the Cowboys? Will Keanu Neal play safety or linebacker? What two safeties is Dallas scheduled to visit with this week? And could the Cowboy’s continue to upgrade the defensive tackle position in the draft, and just who could be one of their targets?

Here’s Monday’s news and notes.

From LB to college DT, Alim McNeill's feet make intriguing prospect for Cowboys to consider :: Cowboys Wire

Link Cowboys Wire's Ben Glassmire details NC State's Alim McNeill, a defensive tackle prospect who could use his athleticism to help upgrade the interior of the Dallas defense. -AH

Mailbag: Spending Debate? Lewis' Outlook? :: Dallas Cowboys

Link In the latest edition of the Dallas Cowboys Mailbag, Cowboys staff writers David Helman and Rob Phillips do their best to answer two fan-submitted questions, including questions around Dallas' frugal free agency strategy so far. -AH

Fan grades are in for the Cowboys defensive free agent additions, and they are underwhelming :: Blogging the Boys

Link The Cowboys added three veteran defensive lineman, Carlos Watkins, Brent Urban, and Terrell Basham, early in free agency. Some of the signings seem more promising than others, find out how Cowboys Nation feels about each move. -AH

https://twitter.com/VoiceOfTheStar/status/1373086749384187906

Cowboys Roster Moves: 4 players waived as 2 others sign deals :: Cowboys Wire

Link The Cowboys officially signed CB C.J. Goodwin and WR Malik Turner, and released four practice squad players in one fell swoop. -AH

Mock Roundup: Experts Picking These 8 To Cowboys :: Dallas Cowboys

Link With the NFL draft just over a month away, experts can narrow down the prospects each team may be considering in the first-round. With Dallas having needs at multiple positions, there are eight players that are linked to Dallas more often than others. -AH

https://twitter.com/rjochoa/status/1373061729450487808

Dallas Cowboys approach to free agency is the right one :: The Landry Hat

Link Many fans get frustrated year after year by Dallas conservative approach to free agency. Lucas Mascherin of The Landry Hat argues that the Cowboys passive free agency strategy is the right thing for the club to do. -AH

Grading every team after NFL free agency: Cleveland Browns, Washington Football Team and Denver Broncos come out on top :: PFF

Link While making big moves in free agency doesn't always translate to success, PFF is grading every teams free agent signings. With the Cowboy's addition of Keanu Neal on Saturday, PFF is giving Dallas an "average" grade for their moves so far, with expectations that the Cowboys are not done with addressing needs in the secondary. --JN

https://twitter.com/toddarcher/status/1374019298298101762?s=20

Hooker, Kazee scheduled to visit Cowboys, who look to shift Neal to LB :: Cowboys Wire

Link Dallas is seemingly not done with the safety position is free agency with two scheduled visits for two free agent safeties coming off injury, a former Dan Quinn disciple and a former first-round pick. Their is also the discussion surrounding where recently signed Keanu Neal will play, linebacker or safety? --JN

Alabama's Christian Barmore could be best DL fit Cowboys can find in draft :: Cowboys Wire

Link Barmore could be the top DT in the draft, but in a down year for the position. What are the likelihoods his talent base earns him a shot in Dallas?

1

1

Recommended Stories

  • Potential Dallas Cowboys draft target will have back surgery, leaving pick uncertain

    While the surgery isn’t major, it will call for a re-evaluation of Caleb Farley, the Virginia Tech corner who could land in Dallas with the 10th pick.

  • Colts officially sign DE Isaac Rochell

    Colts officially signed Rochell.

  • Britain to reduce size of army to tackle "threats of the future"

    Britain will reduce the size of the army from 76,500 to 72,500 by 2025, defence minister Ben Wallace said on Monday, unveiling plans for what he described as a more active force to better tackle the "threats of the future". Earlier this month, the government published its integrated review, a document laying out its post-Brexit foreign and defence policy priorities which said Britain had to be "better-equipped for a more competitive world". "The armed forces ... must think and act differently, they will no longer held as a force of last resort but become a more present active force around the world," Wallace told parliament.

  • Carlos Hyde eager to reunite with Urban Meyer with Jaguars

    Carlos Hyde played two seasons under head coach Urban Meyer at Ohio State. When Hyde saw that his former college coach was coming to to NFL as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Hyde didn’t take long making up his mind over where he wanted to play in 2021. “Once I saw Coach Meyer become [more]

  • Illinois' Cockburn targeted in racist post after NCAA loss

    Illinois big man Kofi Cockburn is the second player to face racist comments on social media following a loss in the NCAA Tournament. Cockburn shared on Instagram a racist social media post directed at him after the top-seeded Illini lost to No. 8 Loyola Chicago on Sunday. Cockburn, who was born in Jamaica but later moved to New York, posted a screenshot of the post and responded by writing: “I blame his parents.”

  • MLB On The Record: AL East GMs answer burning questions on Yankees, Rays, Blue Jays arms race

    Division executives detail their honest expectations heading into an unprecedented 2021 season.

  • Chile extends rescue package to June as second COVID-19 wave bites

    Chile will extend a coronavirus rescue package to help poor and middle class families and small businesses stay afloat until June as the Latin American nation struggles to slow a second wave of cases despite a rapid vaccine rollout. President Sebastian Pinera said the latest announcements represented a 50% increase to the $12 billion package announced last June, when Chile was engulfed in a first wave of cases, to $18 billion, representing 2% of Chile's gross domestic product. Pinera said in an evening address on national television that the measures were aimed at preserving jobs and restarting the economy once the current COVID wave had passed.

  • Report: Celtics likely frontrunners for Magic’s Gordon, match Rockets’ bid

    It sounds like Boston is serious about moving for the Orlando forward.

  • First-round prospect Caleb Farley having back surgery Tuesday

    One of the top cornerbacks in this year’s draft will not be taking part in a Pro Day workout because of a back issue that needs to be repaired surgically. Agent Drew Rosenhaus said that cornerback Caleb Farley will not be working out with the rest of Virginia Tech’s prospects because he’s having surgery on [more]

  • Walker: Browns 'perfect fit' after leaving Colts

    Anthony Walker walked on to Northwestern's campus for his only college visit and knew it was where he belonged. After four seasons with Indianapolis, Walker signed a one-year free-agent contract with the Browns, a team he knew belonged in the playoffs when he faced them last season and one he now believes has a legitimate chance to win the Super Bowl. The next part of that would be to help us become the No. 1 defense in the NFL and whatever that takes.

  • Beavers Upset Cowboys 80-70, Punch Ticket To Sweet Sixteen

    Led by Ethan Thompson's 26 points, the Oregon State men's basketball team continued its Cinderella run in the NCAA Tournament as the 12th-seeded Beavers knocked off 4-seed Oklahoma State 80-70 on Sunday evening to advance to the Sweet Sixteen. After being picked to finish 12th in the Pac-12 Conference, the Beavers now find themselves as one of the final sixteen teams left in the NCAA Tournament.

  • Daniel Gafford with a dunk vs the Utah Jazz

    Daniel Gafford (Chicago Bulls) with a dunk vs the Utah Jazz, 03/22/2021

  • Rockets end skid at 20, Wall has 1st triple-double since '16

    HOUSTON (AP) The Houston Rockets ended their 20-game losing streak Monday night, as John Wall had his first triple-double in five years in a 117-99 victory over the Toronto Raptors. Houston's skid was tied for the ninth-worst in NBA history and the longest since Philadelphia's record-setting, 28-game losing streak across the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons. Houston also handed the Raptors their ninth straight loss, which now represents the NBA's longest active losing streak.

  • NCAA 'very confident' tournament can move forward after VCU's COVID-19 outbreak

    NCAA tournament committee chairman Mitch Barnhart defended the tourney's COVID-19 protocols and implored teams to take responsibility for their safety.

  • Ryan Blaney Carries Greenville-Pickens, Florence To Victory Lane At Atlanta

    Ryan Blaney’s win Sunday in the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway punched his ticket for the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. It also carried significance for a pair of NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series tracks in South Carolina. As part of Advance Auto Parts activation with Blaney’s No. 12 Team Penske […]

  • LeBron James out indefinitely after injuring ankle

    Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James sustained a right ankle injury early in the second quarter of Saturday's 99-94 loss to the visiting Atlanta Hawks. ESPN reported that James has a high ankle sprain and is out indefinitely. A Lakers sideline reporter confirmed the report.

  • Chase Elliott will start at rear of field for Atlanta Cup race

    Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion and home state hero Chase Elliott will start from the rear of the field for Sunday’s Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway (3 p.m. ET on FOX, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) following a pair of failures in pre-race inspection. Elliott’s No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet was slated […]

  • With LeBron out indefinitely, which team will step up at the NBA trade deadline?

    He’ll return for sure, but who’ll truly be around to greet him upon his re-arrival?

  • Zverev beats Tsitsipas to win Mexican Open in Acapulco thriller

    World number seven Alexander Zverev recovered from an uncertain start to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4 7-6 (3) in a thrilling Mexican Open final in Acapulco on Saturday and land his 14th ATP title. The 23-year-old German lost the final of the hardcourt tournament to Nick Kyrgios in 2019 and quickly went 4-1 down to the Greek top seed on Sunday, at one point completely missing the ball when attempting an overhead smash. Tsitsipas was unable to maintain the level of tennis he displayed in the first five games, however, and second seed Zverev worked his way back into the contest, reeling off the last five games to seal the set.

  • Michael Chandler, Charles Oliveira to meet for vacant lightweight title at UFC 262

    The UFC finally accepted Khabib Nurmagomedov's retirement and opted to fill its suddenly vacant lightweight title with a May 15 bout at UFC 262 between Charles Oliveira and former Bellator champion Michael Chandler.