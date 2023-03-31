Cowboys News: DT to be missed, is Dallas focusing in on skill position players?

The Cowboys have turned in one of their strongest off-seasons in recent memory, and it’s a reason for optimism in Dallas. The retaining of defensive coordinator Dan Quinn was the first domino, and recent talent acquisitions set the team up well for 2023.

Heading to the draft, which has been the club’s sole method for roster improvement for years, the tight end position presents some fun prospects to replace now-Houstonian Dalton Schultz. If not in the first round, Dallas may go to a pure athlete in Georgia’s Nolan Smith to add to the embarrassment of pass rush riches.

Just a day after Jonathan Hankins was retained, defensive tackle Carlos Watkins signed with the Cardinals, a tough loss up front for a group that improved as the year went on in 2022. A notable moment from Tennessee’s Pro Day, commentary on the potential offensive line shuffle and more in the latest News and Notes.

Cowboys rank last among NFC East teams in 2023 draft capital :: Cowboys Wire

Link

Following the recent additions, the Cowboys sit at the bottom in draft capital compared to other NFC East teams. On top of this, they’re not far from dead last in the conference.

Dissecting 5 TE prospects who fit the Cowboys on each day of the draft :: Cowboys Wire

Link

With the departure of tight end Dalton Schultz and acquisitions at other key positions, the draft seems like the prime place to reload the position. Tim Lettiero details five prospects who could take over the role.

Cowboys DL Carlos Watkins agrees to sign with Arizona Cardinals :: Cowboys Wire

Link

A day after the starting defensive tackle signed a new contract in Dallas, his partner in crime is headed elsewhere. Carlos Watkins is joining the Cardinals, opening a hole on an otherwise stacked defense.

Where Cowboys See Cooks Being "Exceptional" :: The Mothership

Link

Dallas has high hopes from their new veteran receiver and McCarthy sees a lot of opportunities around the field for him, but one in particular. Before the addition of Cooks, the team was waiting for someone to take the top off the defense on the outside, but that need is filled now.

Story continues

How the Dallas Cowboys are having one of the best offseasons across the NFL :: Blogging the Boys

Link

The offseason is normally quiet in Cowboys country when it comes to player acquisition but that’s changed in 2023 alongside some key moves like retaining Dan Quinn. Add in the free agents Dallas retained and they’re building up for a run next season.

'Stupid!' Cowboys O-Line Plan for Terence Steele Ripped by Coach :: Cowboys Country

Link

With plans to potentially move Steele from his right tackle spot, a notable offensive line coach took to social media to give his two cents on the rumored change up front for the Cowboys.

Cowboys coach leads wide receiver workouts in Vols Pro Day :: AtoZ Sports

Link

With a pair of NFL prospects at the position, the Cowboys wide receiver coach Robert Prince was working closely at Tennessee’s Pro Day. Jalin Hyatt and Cedric Tillman worked with Prince throughout drills Thursday.

Cowboys 7-round mock draft: Dallas addresses D-line, RB and TE early :: The Athletic

Link (paywall)

Jon Machota delivers a full mock for Dallas, which features an athletic freak in the first round before taking the rounds at key needs on the second two days of the draft.

Quentin Johnston Expected to Visit Dallas Ahead of 2023 NFL Draft :: Bleacher Report

Link

While it’s not expected he’ll reach Dallas at No. 26, TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston will have a 30 visit with the team. Does Jerry Jones have another move brewing?

Meeting details indicate Cowboys have major crush on underrated RB :: The Landry Hat

Link

The backup running back spot is up for grabs in Dallas, and they may have plans for it heading into the draft. Plans for a private workout with Tulane’s Tyjae Spears could show what’s next behind Tony Pollard as the starter.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire