Cowboys News: Dreams of Deebo; Amari Cooper, Bobby Wagner dish on their Dallas dealings

Cowboys fans were already lamenting the state of their WR room as well as their team’s lack of action in this offseason. And that was before 49ers superstar Deebo Samuel reportedly announced he wants out of San Francisco. Addressing the receiving corps immediately-perhaps even before the draft- just became a hot topic in Dallas again. All this as new Browns receiver Amari Cooper speaks publicly for the first time about leaving the Cowboys.

Bobby Wagner is dishing, too, explaining what went wrong with his apparently-extensive talks about joining the Cowboys. Two Cowboys safeties are eyeing new teams with in-person visits, Travis Frederick is shooting down any notion of an NFL comeback in his future, and we’re looking at possible compensatory picks for 2023. All that, plus an update in the Jerry Jones paternity case, and a look back at how the league has evolved its stance on marijuana usage by players. That’s all ahead in News and Notes.

The talented receiver reportedly wants out of San Francisco. And on Twitter, he liked a post from a user who had created an image of him in a Cowboys uniform. Many are taking the two items as one big sign that Samuel must want to come to Dallas. But he wouldn’t be the first to play up an interest in wearing the star merely as a point of leverage.

With Jerry Jones’ history, don’t be surprised when the Cowboys go WR in NFL draft’s first round :: Dallas Morning News

A case can be made for the Cowboys using their first pick on a defensive end or offensive lineman, but Jerry Jones does love the wide receivers. Alvin Harper, Dez Bryant, and CeeDee Lamb were all top picks; three times since 2000, Jones has traded a top pick to get a pass-catcher. With a deep draft class this year, the Cowboys may go to that well once again.

Amari Cooper on leaving Cowboys: It’s never personal, it’s just business :: ProFootballTalk

“It’s not like I disliked being in Dallas; I actually loved being there,” Cooper said in a Wednesday press conference. “I wouldn’t say I just wanted to leave. But at the same time, it’s never personal, it’s just business and that’s part of the business of being in this league.” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski says he’s been impressed thus far with what he’s seen from his new receiver.

Back & Forth: Projecting the future at receiver :: The Mothership

After an offseason of massive turnover in the Dallas wide receiver room, drafting a pass-catcher seems to be a matter of when, not if. With a deep class and the re-signed Michael Gallup likely to miss the start of the season as he rehabs an ACL, an early pick isn’t at all out of the question.

Cowboys 'not done yet' in free agency, says Stephen Jones :: Cowboys Wire

“If we see the player that makes the difference in terms of whether we’re going to win or lose games,” Jones said on Dallas radio Tuesday, “then we’re all in on stretching it, in terms of the salary cap and making something work.” Thus far, though, the team has signed only James Washington, Dante Fowler, and Ryan Nall from the free agency pool.

Bobby Wagner on talks with the Cowboys: ‘They didn’t really figure it out from a financial situation’ :: Blogging the Boys

The new Rams linebacker told The Rich Eisen Show that he had “a lot of conversations” with the Dallas brass about joining the Cowboys, “but they couldn’t, they didn’t really figure it out from a financial situation. But also they had other needs that they wanted to address first. And they addressed those needs.”

Cowboys safeties Damontae Kazee, Darian Thompson meet with new teams :: Cowboys Wire

The Cowboys’ safety ranks may be thinning even further in the coming days. Damontae Kazee paid a visit to the Seattle Seahawks on Tuesday, and Darian Thompson sat down with the Indianapolis Colts late last week. Jayron Kearse, Malik Hooker, Donovan Wilson, Israel Mukuamu, and Tyler Coyle represent the entirety of the position on the current roster.

Woman suing Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones drops lawsuit, wants to establish parentage :: Dallas Morning News

Alexandra Davis dropped her case on Wednesday, saying she now merely wants genetic testing to prove her claim that the Cowboys owner is her biological father. The action comes the day before a scheduled hearing in Davis’s previous lawsuit against Jones.

Former center Travis Frederick has no desire for NFL comeback :: Michael Gehlken (Twitter)

Travis Frederick, 31, said he feels no temptation to end retirement. “I’m really at peace with where I am. I’m really excited to be at home with the family.” He lives in Wisconsin and made pivot from football to gaming industry. “I really enjoy the challenge of something new.” https://t.co/oQdPPREMJP — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) April 19, 2022

Late-round selections estimated for Cowboys' 2023 compensatory picks :: Marcus Mosher (Twitter)

As of right now, here is what the #Cowboys are expected to add for compensatory picks in 2023: Round 4 (Randy Gregory) Round 6 (Connor Williams Round 6 (Cedrick Wilson) — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) April 19, 2022

How watershed change in NFL marijuana drug policy reduced punishments, increased ‘compassion’ for players :: Pro Football Network

For ages, the league’s strict substance abuse policy dealt severely with players for marijuana use. But times have changed; look at Randy Gregory as an example of the progress made lately. The current revised drug policy drastically limits the testing windows for THC, raises the test threshold, and minimizes suspensions. In fact, La’el Collins was the only NFL player suspended last year for a violation. “It’s a more compassionate, caring approach that shows an understanding of mental health,” said one attorney.

