Cowboys News: Drafting QBs, eyeing vet additions, WR options

The list of soon-to-be free agents will apparently include two names that should provide plenty of food for thought for the Dallas Cowboys. We’ll look at why both longtime defensive stars may be worthwhile additions to the 2023 roster. We’re also spotlighting the wide receivers: how the Cowboys might address their current need, which college prospects would fit the bill as a Z, and which Power 5 star would make an explosive impact next to CeeDee Lamb. Speaking of Lamb, we’ve also got a look at his impressive new body art.

Elsewhere, we’ll get into why spending a draft pick on a new quarterback isn’t necessarily about Dak Prescott, we’re tipping our hat to the Cowboys offensive lineman who was listed among the league’s most improved players, and we’re congratulating yet another Dallas assistant on an in-house promotion. Plus, two former Cowboys wideouts find new teams, and Ben DiNucci provides some Thursday night highlights in the XFL. That’s all up in News and Notes.

Cowboys free agency 2023: Patrick Peterson could be a veteran cornerback option for Dallas :: Blogging the Boys

The Cowboys would love to upgrade their secondary. The Vikings’ eight-time Pro Bowler could find himself fielding offers this offseason. At 33, Peterson is still a valuable contributor- he was targeted on just nine man-coverage snaps in 2022- and would be a sound complement opposite Trevon Diggs if the club elects to not re-sign Anthony Brown.

LB Bobby Wagner to hit free agency again; will Cowboys play ball this time? :: Cowboys Wire

The Cowboys and the nine-time All-Pro did this dance already in 2022, with the team interested in reuniting Wagner with his former Seattle DC, Dan Quinn. It didn’t work out then due to money, but now Wagner wants to play for a contender, and Dallas has both a certain level of need at the position as well as a better financial situation with Jaylon Smith finally off the books.

Replace Dak Prescott? Why Cowboys potentially drafting QBs doesn’t signal change is coming :: Dallas Morning News

Long ago, Mike McCarthy adopted a tactic from Packers GM Ron Wolf: draft a quarterback almost every year. Recalling how the Cowboys were left empty-handed when Troy Aikman walked away, Jerry Jones has bought in, too. Seeing late-round flyers from Tom Brady to Brock Purdy and even Dak Prescott step in and have success when called upon over the years has made it an easier strategy to accept. “I think it’s a philosophy that works,” said Will McClay, the Cowboys’ vice president of player personnel.

NFL Most Improved: Jalen Hurts, Quincy Williams, others who elevated their games :: The Athletic

Center Tyler Biadasz makes this list as one of the most improved interior offensive linemen over the course of 2022. After showing flashes in his first two years, the Wisconsin product followed it up with his first Pro Bowl season. Better footwork and improved protection reads were key factors; look at how the Dallas run game suffered in his absence as proof.

Cowboys have a glaring WR need, here are their potential solutions :: Cowboys Wire

A legitimate wide receiver threat opposite Lamb is the team’s biggest need. Whether that will come from a trade target like Brandin Cooks or DeAndre Hopkins, a free agent pickup like JuJu Smith-Schuster or Jakobi Myers, or a draft selection like Jaxon Smith-Njigba, though… that is the multi-million dollar question weighing on the Dallas front office.

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bears trade back to draft Will Anderson Jr. and Quentin Johnston :: Pro Football Network

The Cowboys offense needs more firepower. Ohio State’s Smith-Njigba brings plenty of boom with the No. 26 pick in this mock. When healthy, he’s diced up a number of secondaries at the collegiate level, and there’s no reason to believe he won’t do the same in the NFL. If his hamstring is 100%, watch out.

5 Z-receiver targets for Cowboys in 2023 draft :: Cowboys Wire

The Z-receiver, lining up outside on the same side as the tight end or Y and facing less press coverage, needs to be a speed demon who can get open consistently. This year’s draft class has several who are worth a look, including USC’s Jordan Addison, Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt, SMU’s Rashee Rice, LSU’s Kayshon Boutte, and Maryland’s Rakim Jarrett.

LOOK: Cowboys' Lamb gets back tattoo honoring Kobe, I-45 corridor :: Cowboys Wire

The wide receiver’s new ink combines an image of late NBA legend Kobe Bryant, a roaring lion, a gladiator helmet, a tribute to the highway linking Dallas and Houston, and the words ‘My story isn’t over.’ The detailed design took four artists working simultaneously to complete.

Cowboys practice squad WR signs with XFL team :: Cowboys Wire

Brandon Smith has spent two full seasons on the Dallas practice squad, but he’s about to get more live-game experience with the D.C. Defenders. Smith has provided some preseason highlights for the Cowboys; he will be eligible to sign with the team once again in time for training camp.

Colts sign WR Malik Turner :: Colts Wire

The ex-Cowboy had been in Seattle the past two seasons, following two years in Dallas. The 27-year-old will now get a fresh start in Indianapolis; he has four touchdowns and 414 yards on 29 career catches in 44 game appearances.

Report: Scott McCurley will return as primary LBs coach for Cowboys; Cannon Matthews promoted :: ProFootballTalk

In addition to announcing that McCurley will take over primary responsibilities coaching the team’s linebackers, the Cowboys also promoted Matthews, a defensive quality control coach. He’ll now serve as assistant defensive backs coach.

Ex-Cowboys QB Ben DiNucci lights it up early vs BattleHawks :: XFL Stats (Twitter)

Ben DiNucci to Jachour Pearson for a 54-yard TD 🔥pic.twitter.com/7VsgeII7DV — XFL Stats (@XFL_Stats) February 24, 2023

