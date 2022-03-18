Cowboys News: Dorance deal done, Kearse ‘not close,’ Za’Darius Smith still in play?

More blockbuster splashes were made around the NFL on Thursday, but the Cowboys elected to stay in the shallow end of the pool. Perhaps the most important bit of business was the signing (for real this time) of a veteran defensive end on the upswing. The team also announced the long-expected release of one of their longtime offensive linemen, who wasted no time in hopping a plane to meet with new suitors. One key playmaker spoke about his return to Dallas, while another is still waiting for his deal to come together. And one of free agency’s bigger names is still in the mix after doing a 180 on his former club.

Also in the news, a former fan favorite is back on the open market, we look at the biggest free agents still floating around, the Cowboys (along with everyone else) show major interest in the Georgia Bulldogs, and why Dallas not showing up on one particular set of rankings is a good thing. That’s all ahead in News and Notes.

Dorance Armstrong returns; signs 2-year deal :: The Mothership

Armstrong looked to be the odd man out for the hour or so that Randy Gregory was coming back to Dallas. But that flip-flop may now pave the way for the 2018 fourth-round pick to earn a regular starting role at defensive end. He’s coming off a career year, both as an edge rusher and a special teams contributor. (The two-year deal, which has actually been signed, is reportedly worth $13 million.)

Cowboys to release La'el Collins, save $10 million in cap space :: Cowboys Wire

After being unable to find a trade partner, the Cowboys released the veteran right tackle. Designated as a post-June 1 move, Collins’s departure will save the club $10 million. That savings won’t hit for almost three months, though, so it doesn’t help the team right now in free agency.

La’el Collins visiting Bengals :: ProFootballTalk

Within hours of his release being announced, Collins was said to be flying to Cincinnati for a meeting. Frank Pollack, the Bengals’ offensive line coach, worked with Collins for three seasons in Dallas. Cincinnati is in the middle of a sweeping upgrade to their line after watching quarterback Joe Burrow take a beating all season long in 2021.

Dallas 'isn't close' to deal with safety Jayron Kearse :: Calvin Watkins (Twitter)

While a source said the Cowboys are close on a deal with Dorance Armstrong, multiple sources said the club isn't close to anything with S Jayron Kearse. Work needs to be done. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) March 17, 2022

Za’Darius Smith turns down Ravens, back in play for Cowboys in free agency :: Dallas Morning News

The former Packers defensive end apparently changed his mind about returning to Baltimore. After backing out of a verbal agreement with the Ravens (his team for his first four pro seasons), the 29-year-old who missed nearly all of 2021 with back trouble is under consideration- again- by the Cowboys.

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup 'can't put a timetable on' return from ACL surgery :: Cowboys Wire

The first person Gallup heard from after agreeing to a new contract with Dallas? The just-traded Amari Cooper. Now Gallup will be looking to take over some of his “lifelong friend”‘s production on the field in 2022. There may be a slight delay, though, as Gallup’s recovery from ACL surgery has his status for Week 1 in doubt.

10 remaining free agents who make sense for the Cowboys :: The Athletic

Although many of free agency’s top names have signed elsewhere, there’s still talent out there. The Cowboys, at least technically speaking, could still be in the running for Jadeveon Clowney, Dante Fowler Jr., Bobby Wagner, K.J. Wright, Anthony Hitchens, Emmanuel Sanders, Will Fuller, and others. As the initial flurry of activity (and spending) wanes, these players could turn out to be bargains.

Cole Beasley saga in Buffalo is over: Bills to release the receiver :: Bills Wire

The Dallas native and former SMU product who spent his first seven years as a Cowboy has been released after the Bills were unable to find a trade partner. The 32-year-old pass-catcher caused controversy in Buffalo last season for his outspoken stance on the league’s COVID-19 policies; he missed one game after testing positive while being unvaccinated.

Georgia hosts record number of NFL personnel at UGA pro day :: UGA Wire

It was a veritable who’s who of the NFL in the tiny college town of Athens on Wednesday. The national champs put on their pro day for an incredible 122 league personnel, all eager to get a first-hand look at the 16 players who participated. Mike McCarthy and Dan Quinn were among the coaches and coordinators present.

Putrid pacts: Ranking the 13 worst contracts in NFL history :: Touchdown Wire

As Cowboys fans lament their front office’s perceived ineptitude and curse Stephen Jones’s name (and certainly look askance at a few of their own contracts that seem to be major albatrosses around the franchise’s neck), there’s perhaps a small bit of comfort to be found in not making this list of the worst contracts in NFL history. At least Dallas didn’t pay $54 million to Jay Cutler.

