Cowboys News: Door closed on Bobby Wagner, what is the ultimate draft mistake for Dallas?

Stephen Jones has all but nixed the notion of six-time first-team All-Pro joining the Cowboys as the team’s draft strategy continues to evolve behind the scenes. While taking a linebacker may be in the cards, there’s one draft-day move that would be the biggest mistake Dallas could make, according to one outlet. Making the right picks is why head coach Mike McCarthy says he skipped the league meeting in Florida; it could be a job-saving decision before it’s all said and done. One mock draft has the Cowboys addressing the offensive line, and a former first-round stud shares the story of how he nearly became a Cowboy before the team went back on its word.

In non-draft news, Michael Gallup’s 2022 debut may come later than hoped, Micah Parsons can expect to keep bouncing around on defense, captains’ workouts are heating up, and a former Cowboys backup will come marching in to a new locker room this season. All that, plus new overtime rules and a look at the star power that America’s Team draws… in the stands. Here’s the News and Notes.

Cowboys 2022 free agency: Stephen Jones says the Dallas Cowboys are out on linebacker Bobby Wagner :: Blogging the Boys

The team executive vice president made it plain that Wagner won’t be coming to Dallas, saying, “It didn’t work out for us.” The main sticking point was likely Wagner’s request for a one-year deal worth $11 million. Jones likes the linebacker corps the team currently has and thinks Jabril Cox will step up in a big way in his second season.

Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy’s focus on the 2022 NFL Draft might be a job saver :: Fort Worth Star-Telegram

McCarthy skipped the annual league meetings in Palm Beach this week, an unusual move for an NFL coach, to spend time prepping for the draft. “Things are better served to be here, just with the volume of the activity on the road this year,” McCarthy said hours before heading out to Alabama’s pro day on Wednesday. If the work translates to wins and a deep playoff run, it may turn out to be thing that saves McCarthy’s job in Dallas.

Mistakes all 32 teams should avoid making in 2022 NFL draft :: The Draft Network

Despite losing both Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson in recent weeks, the Cowboys should not panic and spend their first draft pick on a wide receiver. Adding a premier offensive lineman has far more value to Dak Prescott’s overall success than another pass-catcher, especially since a capable one of those can be found easily on Day Two.

'A question mark': Cowboys tempering expectations about Michael Gallup's return date :: Cowboys Wire

The front office was once hopeful about Gallup’s readiness for the 2022 season opener, but they seem to now be hedging their bets. Jerry Jones says the newly re-signed receiver will likely be “a question mark” for Week 1; Stephen Jones says he could miss two or three games to start the season.

McCarthy hints that Micah Parsons will continue to position-hop in 2022 :: David Helman (Twitter)

Mike McCarthy admits "it would be easy" to line Micah Parsons up @ DE every snap, but he notes Parsons notched 7 of his 13 sacks from the LB spot "As an offensive guy, you're helping me if you line him up at one position every time … he's a targeting issue & an impact player." — David Helman (@HelmanDC) March 29, 2022

Past / Present Blog: Andy Dalton signs with Saints :: The Mothership

The 2020 backup to Dak Prescott is now expected to do the same for Jameis Winston in New Orleans. Dalton is signing with the Saints; the versatile sometimes-quarterback Taysom Hill is said to be switching to primarily a tight end role for the team moving forward. This will be Dalton’s third team in three years after spending his first nine years in Cincinnati.

Details of Cowboys' captain workouts revealed :: Jori Epstein (Twitter)

Cowboys captain workouts are underway, roughly 30 players reporting to the Star, per Mike McCarthy. QB Dak Prescott leading the charge. Dak throwing twice weekly right now and expected to ramp to 3x/week later this spring. — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) March 29, 2022

2022 NFL Beat Writer Mock Draft: Edge rushers a hot commodity while quarterbacks fall (except for one) :: The Athletic

The outlet’s writers picked for their respective teams, and Jon Machota addressed the Cowboys’ biggest need by selecting Texas A&M guard Kenyon Green at the 24th spot. He has great balance and can play multiple positions along the line. He’s clearly one the team has been watching, having met at the combine and with a 30 visit coming soon.

Jalen Ramsey: Cowboys promised to draft me 4th before selecting Ezekiel Elliott in 2016 :: Kevin Gray Jr. (Twitter)

Cowboys told Jalen Ramsey in 2016 when he visited Dallas before the NFL Draft they would take him if he was there at No. 4… Ramsey believed he was coming to Dallas, but as they say the rest is history #CowboysNation (🎥: @thepivot) pic.twitter.com/8PUwIvD6qx — Kevin Gray Jr. (@KevinGraySports) March 29, 2022

NFL owners approve modified overtime rule ensuring possession for both teams in playoff games :: NFL.com

Both teams will touch the ball, at least in the postseason. The league’s owners voted 29-3 to approve an overtime rule change that will ensure both teams have an opportunity for an offensive possession, but only in the playoffs. The move will likely change strategy on everything from the overtime coin flip to going for two after a touchdown.

11 celebrities who are huge Cowboys fans :: Cowboys Wire

America’s Team draws plenty of A-list talent in the stands, too. From screen idols Denzel Washington, Jamie Foxx, and Eva Longoria to singers Kelly Clarkson, Post Malone, and Jay-Z to heroes of other sports like LeBron James and Bryce Harper, we run through a who’s who of the Cowboys’ most recognizable fans.

