Cowboys News: Does Dallas need DeAndre? OTA action

The Cowboys’ OTAs are in full force and there’s plenty to unpack. Mike McCarthy’s offense is being installed and quarterback Dak Prescott spoke on how his relationship with his coach is growing during this time. Just four months after surgery, running back Tony Pollard is back on the field, which is great news this early in the offseason.

During these offensive changes, wide receiver Brandin Cooks is coming into Dallas with one main goal: bringing explosiveness. Alongside CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup, the Cowboys can become one of the most electric offenses in 2023. One wild card at the wide receiver position is KaVontae Turpin, who earned a Pro Bowl spot for his returning prowess, and now he has his sights set on more.

On defense, safety Jayron Kearse won’t be wearing No. 0 after all, and we’re not sure anyone will for Dallas in 2023. The kicker position still isn’t solidified for the Cowboys, but there’s a clear option right in front of them. The best plan of action at kicker, observations from OTAs, and a bit of hope that Dallas signs Deandre Hopkins in the latest News and Notes.

Cowboys' Dak Prescott fine-tuning playbook, relationship with McCarthy: 'It's refreshing' :: Cowboys Wire

The connection between quarterback and play caller is priceless and the Cowboys are working on building that for 2023. With McCarthy back to calling plays, Prescott spoke about how they’ve grown closer this offseason as they perfect the scheme.

Brandin Cooks aims to 'bring that explosive play' to Cowboys offense :: Cowboys Wire

The Cowboys added Brandin Cooks during the offseason and now he’s with the team at OTAs with one main goal: bring the explosiveness to the offense and take the top off the defenses.

Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse will not wear No. 0 after all :: Cowboys Wire

After initial plans to become Agent Zero, Kearse is staying with No. 27. Considering the rules where players have to buy out the previous jerseys, that may have played into the decision to stay with the original. As of now, no one will don the No. 0 for Dallas in 2023.

Why veteran kicker Robbie Gould could be the final piece for the 2023 Dallas Cowboys :: Blogging the Boys

The kicker position was full of drama for Dallas late in the 2023 season. Brett Maher’s playoff meltdown has led the Cowboys to look for other solutions. Matt Holleran believes a veteran is the best route for a replacement, signing the man who helped defeat them.

Tony Pollard participating in Cowboys' OTAs

Just four months removed from surgery, Pollard is back on the field for Dallas, participating in OTAs. Obviously, it’s baby steps but seeing the dynamic back already taking handoffs is a good sign for the Cowboys as the offseason program ramps up.

Turpin Addresses Year 2 Potential, New NFL Rule :: The Mothership

After showing flashes of greatness as a rookie returner, wide receiver KaVontae Turpin comes into 2023 with new goals. For a first-year Pro Bowler, the confidence was there when asked about the rule changes that devalue returns. In layman’s terms, no fair catches for Turpin.

Cowboys OTA observations: Offensive changes, first-team O-line, play of the day :: The Athletic

OTAs are underway in Dallas and Jon Machota has all the observations early on. From the offensive line configuration to changes in the offense, there’s plenty to unpack with the Cowboys back on the field.

McCarthy left low on head coach rankings :: Twitter

.@RossTuckerNFL's full head coaching power rankings 📊 Who should be higher or lower? pic.twitter.com/rMDBxy20LA — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) May 25, 2023

Ranking NFL Playoff Contenders That Need Free Agent WR DeAndre Hopkins :: Bleacher Report

One of the best receivers in the NFL is on the market now and Dallas is ranked as one of the best landing spots. The Cowboys have had an aggressive offseason by their standards, but don’t get your hopes too far up.

2023 NFL All-Breakout Team, Offense :: NFL.com

The Cowboys saw their rookie offensive lineman become a consistent starter almost in an instant. Now, it’s time for the next step and Tyler Smith makes Bucky Brooks’ all-breakout team. For Smith, this would mean a jump from a starter to a bona fide star.

