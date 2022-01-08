Cowboys News: Diggs, Wilson, Kearse, Pollard stay home; time for rookie DBs to step up

The regular-season finale often amounts to a de facto playoff game, with a postseason berth riding on the outcome of a divisional grudge match. The Cowboys’ 2021 closer Saturday night could, however, resemble a glorified preseason contest. The team announced several starters would stay behind in Dallas with either illness or injury, and that’s not even counting the COVID absences. Fans can instead expect to get the kind of extended look at little-used depth players that’s normally limited to August, with three rookies set to log serious snaps in the secondary.

Also, we’re looking ahead to potential playoff matchups, gauging what would make this season a success for the Cowboys, and diving into subplots for Saturday. The NFL is moving forward with an L.A. Super Bowl after teasing Dallas earlier this week, we’re naming free agents who should return in 2022, Jerry Jones is pulling a player back from the past, and we’re mocking for new college prospects. That’s all up in News and Notes.

Thursday’s practice report hinted at it; Friday confirmed it. Trevon Diggs, Donovan Wilson, Jayron Kearse, and Tony Pollard will all stay behind in Dallas as the Cowboys face the Eagles in Week 18. Diggs and Wilson are ill; Kearse has a hamstring issue, and Pollard is nursing a foot injury.

With the news that the Cowboys will be without Trevon Diggs, Anthony Brown, and Jayron Kearse for Week 18, it’ll be “next man up” for three different youngsters on the Dallas roster. Rookie cornerback Kelvin Joseph has seen his playing time increase; he’ll likely start and get a long look. Fellow first-year players Nahshon Wright and Israel Mukuamu also figure to see significant action.

While there’s little to play for on Saturday night, there are some storylines to keep an eye on. Like the Eagles possibly becoming the first team since the merger to go into the playoffs with an 0-and-7 record against winning teams. Or how Philadelphia wide receiver DeVonta Smith will fare against his old SEC nemesis Kelvin Joseph, now a Dallas cornerback.

The star center was one of several Eagles players moved to the Reserve/COVID list earlier in the week, but Kelce now looks to be available Saturday night. If he starts, it will be his 122nd consecutive regular-season start, the longest active streak among centers.

How should we define a successful 2021 season for the Cowboys? The NFC East title? Double-digit wins? So far, so good. But if Dallas loses in the first round of the playoffs, 2021 will go in the books as a bust. Lose the next week? Meh. Win the divisional round and make the NFC title match, and now you’re talking. The Super Bowl would be gravy.

The Cowboys can be a scary-good team; their jaw-dropping point differential on the 2021 season shows they can blow your doors off when they win… and are usually right there at the end in a loss. So who should scare the Cowboys in the first round of the postseason? Our own K.D. Drummond and Ryan O’Leary look at the possible pairings and discuss why Arizona could pose problems in a rematch, and why the 49ers shouldn’t be taken lightly.

The Cowboys offensive coordinator was expected to speak with the Jacksonville front office about their head coaching position, interviewing virtually from a Philadelphia hotel room as the Cowboys prepare to play Saturday night. The Jaguars have reportedly already spoken to former Eagles coach Doug Pederson and Tampa Bay offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich. Former Lions coach Jim Caldwell and Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn are also reportedly on the Jags’ list.

#Cowboys' Jerry Jones tells @1053thefan that, if had to bring back a past Cowboy to help with today's team, he would love to have Jason Witten for a game. Says he could also use DeMarcus Ware for four or five few rushes. — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) January 7, 2022

The NFL Wire staff makes their picks on which free agent their team should retain in 2022. In Dallas, it’s defensive end Randy Gregory. He’s the perfect complement to DE DeMarcus Lawrence and allows defensive coordinator Dan Quinn to continue to use Micah Parsons as a wild card instead of a dedicated edge rusher.

After a midweek report that the NFL had looked into AT&T Stadium as a backup venue for Super Bowl LVI in case of a COVID problem in California, the league says they’re going on with the show in L.A. “Every single game we’ve played this year in a full-capacity stadium has allowed us to hone our protocols and prepare not only for game day at SoFi — in what is considered an outdoor building with a roof — but also for Super Bowl week,” a league spokesperson told the Los Angeles Times.

Draft Wire’s new three-round mock draft has the Cowboys going back to the Ohio State well for more young talent, This time it’s wide receiver Chris Olave, who could step into Michael Gallup’s shoes. Dallas also leaves this mock with Georgia safety Lewis Cine and Clemson defensive tackle Tyler Davis.

