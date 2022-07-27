Cowboys News: Diggs’ pivotal season, Joneses and McCarthy hold court at camp

Dallas Cowboys 2022 training camp is officially kicking into gear. After another classic press conference for team owner Jerry Jones, Stephen Jones and Mike McCarthy, we have a closer look at their feelings before the players take the field in Oxnard.

Jerry Jones never wastes his opportunity in front of the mic and that held true on Tuesday, doubling down on the questionable offseason moves and stating the team is in a better place than it was a year ago. Jones admitted he knew that there would be turnover following 2021, because of contracts. So what does that all mean for Trevon Diggs, and is the corner deserving of a big deal after this season, especially if a big contract for wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is also in play?

Coming off his Defensive Rookie of the Year season, McCarthy says Micah Parsons is leaner and still looking to improve, potentially earning the Defensive Player of the Year billing after earning second place in voting for 2021. Who will be the training camp MVP? What former Cowboy receiver could be making his return? These answers and more in the latest News and Notes.

'I think we're in better shape' Jerry Jones says Cowboys improved from this time last year :: Cowboys Wire

Cowboys training camp got to its normal start with another press conference for team owner Jerry Jones, alongside Stephen Jones and Mike McCarthy. The former doubled down on his team and the moves they’ve made this offseason, saying the team has improved since this time in 2021.

2022 Training Camp: What's new with the Dallas Cowboys :: Cowboys Wire

As the team takes the field for the first time in Oxnard, what’s new to the eyes looking at the Cowboys? Ben Grimaldi breaks down all the new faces, especially at offensive line and wide receiver while also detailing some key players that may look different in a bigger role.

The Cowboys and Trevon Diggs: Where we have been and where we are headed :: The Athletic

After an 11-interception season, what’s next for Dallas cornerback Trevon Diggs? If he puts together another stellar season, a big payday could be in store for the Alabama product.

That said, are the Cowboys ready to cough up a big contract for he and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb as their rookie deals come to a close?

Fantasy Football Today: The biggest question for every NFC team as training camp begins :: CBS Sports

On the fantasy side in Dallas, what can you expect from the pair of running backs? Ezekiel Elliott’s been considered a first-round pick in fantasy since entering the league but the prospect of Tony Pollard puts that in jeopardy for the first time.

Will he maintain his workhorse status or will it be a 50/50 sharing for the duo?

Cowboys' Micah Parsons is a bit lighter, Mike McCarthy says he's looking to 'take a big second-year jump' :: CBS Sports

As if almost winning Defensive Player of the Year as a rookie wasn’t enough, the Penn State linebacker is swinging for the fences in his sophomore campaign. In the camp presser, McCarthy detailed Parsons’ slimming down ahead of the season and how he’s still got plenty in the tank for a large improvement.

The best situation for the Cowboys is for this player to be the training camp MVP :: Blogging the Boys

With Dallas players taking the field for training camp, who needs to have a big camp to calm the Cowboys’ fanbase? The Blogging the Boys staff discusses a list of five players whose impressive showings could let the fans sleep easier. DT Neville Gallimore, DE Dorance Armstrong and LB Jabril Cox show up on the defensive side of the ball. QB Dak Prescott is joined by the backup tackles on offense.

Former Cowboys WR Cole Beasley says he would return to team specifically to play with Dak Prescott :: Blogging the Boys

Former Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley made his frustration clear when he left Dallas, but it was never with his quarterback. After playing with Josh Allen for the Bills, Beasley is on the market and took to Twitter to show his interest in a reunion.

Beasley tweeted the quarterback would be the reason for his return, high praise for a player who just spent three seasons with Allen.

Why Tyler Smith Will Be A Great Addition To The Cowboys This Season :: Inside the Star

Entering his rookie training camp, what will offensive lineman Tyler Smith bring to the Cowboys as a whole? With a sensational defense returning most of its core, Dallas opted to boost an offensive line that lost La’el Collins and has been plagued by injuries.

The fresh face to help protect Prescott starts to reassure his quarterback in his first camp in Oxnard.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones takes shot at La’el Collins, Randy Gregory and Amari Cooper :: Dallas Morning News

If there’s one thing that’s certain in Dallas, Jerry Jones never minces words. When asked about the loss of Amari Cooper, La’el Collins and Randy Gregory, he had simple answers.

Coopers’ vaccine status limited his availability, losing the trust of Jones and he vaguely noted that the Cowboys lost three key players who were making or going to make big money in Dallas. Hesitation to put trust in those players lead to their departure according to Jones.

