Cowboys News: Diggs & Dak have words, Tyron Smith settling back in at tackle

Fans weren’t present at training camp on Wednesday, leaving the taste of Tuesday’s smack talk to be the main fodder for the midweek Cowboys news cycle. Trevon Diggs and Dak Prescott’s brief verbal sparring match may have inspired a few hot takes on sports talk radio, but the R-rated exchange will be long forgotten by the time the team takes the field again on Thursday.

Meanwhile, an eight-time Pro Bowler says he’s getting re-acclimated to his usual spot up front, even as his position coach continues to make do without Zack Martin in Oxnard. We have an update on the battle of the camp kickers, Dan Quinn reveals what’s new and improved about Micah Parsons’s game, and we’re giving early grades to the Dallas wide receivers. All that, plus DeMarcus Ware shares how fear of getting hit led to him becoming a Hall of Fame sack master, and Jaylon Smith may soon be wearing the silver and black. That’s all in this edition of News and Notes.

Trevon Diggs lashes out at Dak Prescott at Cowboys camp in Oxnard. No big deal, right? :: Los Angeles Times

Those looking for drama in Dallas found it for a moment Tuesday after Diggs had some choice words for his quarterback on a broken pass play near the end zone. Cameras captured the cornerback shouting, “Shut your [expletive] [expletive] up!” at Prescott; Prescott responded by tossing the ball at Diggs’s back a moment later. Most observers, though, recognized the exchange for what it was- two competitive athletes harmlessly chirping at each other during a hard-fought practice.

Dak Prescott reveals biggest hurdle for Cowboys, says 2023 is Super Bowl or bust: 'It always is' :: The Mothership

It may seem like just another case of high summer hopes after an underachieving season’s end for Prescott and the Cowboys, but Dak says this time is different. “There’s not been many years in my career where I can say we’ve gotten better as a team and grown from one year to two years, and especially not to three years. I think that’s what we’re capable of doing now.” Prescott believes the details that have doomed the team in the past will be the lessons that propel this year’s group to higher places.

Stock Report: How the Cowboys WRs are faring in 2023 training camp :: Cowboys Wire

Michael Gallup, Jalen Tolbert, and KaVontae Turpin have seen their stocks rise thus far in Oxnard, while Dennis Houston and Simi Fehoko have to be slightly concerned that they’re falling farther down the depth chart. Brandin Cooks looks to be everything that was advertised, and CeeDee Lamb is already in All-Pro form. Rookies Jalen Moreno-Cropper and Jalen Brooks have also impressed.

Tyron Smith comfortable again now that he’s back at left tackle :: ProFootballTalk

The eight-time Pro Bowler says he’s “knocking the rust off” now that he’s back to his usual spot at left tackle. Smith filled in at right tackle upon his return from a torn hamstring late last season, replacing the injured Terence Steele and allowing Tyler Smith to stay put. Tyler is now at left guard, and Tyron hopes to keep him there by keeping himself healthy for an entire season, something he hasn’t done since 2015.

Solari discusses growing OL opportunities at camp :: The Mothership

The offensive line coach- back in Dallas after a long absence- wishes Zack Martin were participating, but he understands that his camp holdout is just a part of the business. In the meantime, “It gives another man an opportunity to get reps in practice and develop,” Solari says. “The best five will start, and they’ll define that role. It’s a good group.”

Cowboys' Dan Quinn: Micah Parsons showing 'even more skill' in 2023 :: Cowboys Wire

The edge-rushing linebacker racked up 26.5 sacks in his first two seasons largely on raw talent alone. But thanks to some serious fine-tuning of his mechanics and some schooling from the legendary likes of Andrew Whitworth, Parsons “has really made a big jump,” according to Quinn. He’s already ruining training camp practices for Prescott and Mike McCarthy’s offense.

Cowboys kicker competition predictably coming down to the big moments :: Cowboys Wire

Tristan Vizcaino and Brandon Aubrey both went 3-for-3 in Monday’s “Mojo Moment,” with the added pressure of the whole team watching. That’s good practice for the preseason games, when the true test for who will win the kicking job will likely come down to who connects when the lights are on.

CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup spectacular grabs highlight Cowboys Day 7 gallery :: Cowboys Wire

The second padded practice of this year’s camp saw big-time grabs from the pair of Cowboys receivers, Leighton Vander Esch making life rough for tight end Jake Ferguson, and plenty of Cowboys going through agility drills with some comically huge bright red training balls.

How Cowboys icon DeMarcus Ware turned fear of getting hit into Hall of Fame success story :: Dallas Morning News

Canton’s newest sackmaster reveals that he played basketball and baseball and ran track in school to avoid football. Once he did try it, a big hit from an opposing safety convinced Ware to switch from wide receiver to defense. “I said, ‘If I play football, I want to be that guy. I don’t have to worry about nobody chasing me. I always can see the football, and I’m always the one doing the punishing.'” It led to a gold jacket.

Raiders work out former Pro Bowl LB Jaylon Smith :: Raiders Wire

The former second-round draft pick out of Notre Dame worked out for the silver and black on Wednesday. A move to Las Vegas would reunite Smith with Patrick Graham, his defensive coordinator from last season with the Giants. Last season, Smith appeared in 13 games with New York, starting 11 and putting up 88 combined tackles (46 solo), three for a loss.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire